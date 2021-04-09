Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Deep Company Profiling of Leading Players 2021-2027 | Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF

“LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3040769/global-modified-bitumen-mb-roofing-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu, ARDEX Group, Tamko, Henkel Polybit, Polyglass, IKO Industries, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, SKSHU, General Membrane, ChovA, Vetroasfalto, Bauder, Protecto Wrap

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Types: SBS Type

APP Type

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Applications: Non-Residential

Residential

The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3040769/global-modified-bitumen-mb-roofing-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 SBS Type

1.2.3 APP Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Non-Residential

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Industry Trends

2.4.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Drivers

2.4.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Challenges

2.4.4 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Restraints

3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales

3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Soprema Group

12.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Soprema Group Overview

12.1.3 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.1.5 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Soprema Group Recent Developments

12.2 Oriental Yuhong

12.2.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

12.2.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview

12.2.3 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.2.5 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments

12.3 GAF

12.3.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.3.2 GAF Overview

12.3.3 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.3.5 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GAF Recent Developments

12.4 Sika

12.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sika Overview

12.4.3 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.4.5 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sika Recent Developments

12.5 Hongyuan Waterproof

12.5.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Overview

12.5.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.5.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments

12.6 TehnoNICOL

12.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

12.6.2 TehnoNICOL Overview

12.6.3 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.6.5 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments

12.7 CKS

12.7.1 CKS Corporation Information

12.7.2 CKS Overview

12.7.3 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.7.5 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 CKS Recent Developments

12.8 Yuanda Hongyu

12.8.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yuanda Hongyu Overview

12.8.3 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.8.5 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Developments

12.9 ARDEX Group

12.9.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 ARDEX Group Overview

12.9.3 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.9.5 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ARDEX Group Recent Developments

12.10 Tamko

12.10.1 Tamko Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tamko Overview

12.10.3 Tamko Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tamko Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.10.5 Tamko Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Tamko Recent Developments

12.11 Henkel Polybit

12.11.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

12.11.2 Henkel Polybit Overview

12.11.3 Henkel Polybit Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Henkel Polybit Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.11.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Developments

12.12 Polyglass

12.12.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

12.12.2 Polyglass Overview

12.12.3 Polyglass Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Polyglass Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.12.5 Polyglass Recent Developments

12.13 IKO Industries

12.13.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 IKO Industries Overview

12.13.3 IKO Industries Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 IKO Industries Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.13.5 IKO Industries Recent Developments

12.14 Imperbit Membrane

12.14.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

12.14.2 Imperbit Membrane Overview

12.14.3 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.14.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Developments

12.15 Fosroc

12.15.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fosroc Overview

12.15.3 Fosroc Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fosroc Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.15.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.16 EDIL Roofing Products

12.16.1 EDIL Roofing Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 EDIL Roofing Products Overview

12.16.3 EDIL Roofing Products Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 EDIL Roofing Products Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.16.5 EDIL Roofing Products Recent Developments

12.17 SKSHU

12.17.1 SKSHU Corporation Information

12.17.2 SKSHU Overview

12.17.3 SKSHU Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 SKSHU Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.17.5 SKSHU Recent Developments

12.18 General Membrane

12.18.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

12.18.2 General Membrane Overview

12.18.3 General Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 General Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.18.5 General Membrane Recent Developments

12.19 ChovA

12.19.1 ChovA Corporation Information

12.19.2 ChovA Overview

12.19.3 ChovA Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ChovA Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.19.5 ChovA Recent Developments

12.20 Vetroasfalto

12.20.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

12.20.2 Vetroasfalto Overview

12.20.3 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.20.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Developments

12.21 Bauder

12.21.1 Bauder Corporation Information

12.21.2 Bauder Overview

12.21.3 Bauder Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Bauder Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.21.5 Bauder Recent Developments

12.22 Protecto Wrap

12.22.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

12.22.2 Protecto Wrap Overview

12.22.3 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products and Services

12.22.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Production Mode & Process

13.4 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Channels

13.4.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Distributors

13.5 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3040769/global-modified-bitumen-mb-roofing-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”