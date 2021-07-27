Modified Bitumen Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | Total, Shell, SK

“
The report titled Global Modified Bitumen Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modified Bitumen market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modified Bitumen market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modified Bitumen market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modified Bitumen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modified Bitumen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Bitumen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Bitumen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Bitumen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Bitumen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Bitumen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Bitumen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Total, Shell, SK, ExxonMobil, TIPCO ASPHALT, Colas, Nynas, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Lagan Asphalt Group, Baolirus, Guochuang Hi-tech, Xi’an Guolin Industry, Nichireki
Market Segmentation by Product: SBS Modified Bitumen
Plastomer Modified Bitumen
Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Road Construction & Paving
Roofing
Others
The Modified Bitumen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Bitumen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Bitumen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Modified Bitumen market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modified Bitumen industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Modified Bitumen market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Modified Bitumen market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modified Bitumen market?
Table of Contents:
1 Modified Bitumen Market Overview
1.1 Modified Bitumen Product Scope
1.2 Modified Bitumen Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 SBS Modified Bitumen
1.2.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen
1.2.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Modified Bitumen Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Road Construction & Paving
1.3.3 Roofing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Modified Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Modified Bitumen Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Modified Bitumen Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Modified Bitumen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Modified Bitumen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Modified Bitumen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Modified Bitumen Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Modified Bitumen Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Modified Bitumen Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Modified Bitumen Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Modified Bitumen as of 2020)
3.4 Global Modified Bitumen Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Modified Bitumen Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Modified Bitumen Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Modified Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Modified Bitumen Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Modified Bitumen Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Modified Bitumen Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Modified Bitumen Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Modified Bitumen Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Modified Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Modified Bitumen Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 130 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 130 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Modified Bitumen Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Modified Bitumen Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Modified Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Modified Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 158 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 158 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Modified Bitumen Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Modified Bitumen Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Modified Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Modified Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Modified Bitumen Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Modified Bitumen Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Modified Bitumen Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Modified Bitumen Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Modified Bitumen Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modified Bitumen Business
12.1 Total
12.1.1 Total Corporation Information
12.1.2 Total Business Overview
12.1.3 Total Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Total Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.1.5 Total Recent Development
12.2 Shell
12.2.1 Shell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Shell Business Overview
12.2.3 Shell Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Shell Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.2.5 Shell Recent Development
12.3 SK
12.3.1 SK Corporation Information
12.3.2 SK Business Overview
12.3.3 SK Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 SK Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.3.5 SK Recent Development
12.4 ExxonMobil
12.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
12.4.2 ExxonMobil Business Overview
12.4.3 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.4.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development
12.5 TIPCO ASPHALT
12.5.1 TIPCO ASPHALT Corporation Information
12.5.2 TIPCO ASPHALT Business Overview
12.5.3 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.5.5 TIPCO ASPHALT Recent Development
12.6 Colas
12.6.1 Colas Corporation Information
12.6.2 Colas Business Overview
12.6.3 Colas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Colas Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.6.5 Colas Recent Development
12.7 Nynas
12.7.1 Nynas Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nynas Business Overview
12.7.3 Nynas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nynas Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.7.5 Nynas Recent Development
12.8 Gazprom Neft PJSC
12.8.1 Gazprom Neft PJSC Corporation Information
12.8.2 Gazprom Neft PJSC Business Overview
12.8.3 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.8.5 Gazprom Neft PJSC Recent Development
12.9 Lagan Asphalt Group
12.9.1 Lagan Asphalt Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lagan Asphalt Group Business Overview
12.9.3 Lagan Asphalt Group Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Lagan Asphalt Group Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.9.5 Lagan Asphalt Group Recent Development
12.10 Baolirus
12.10.1 Baolirus Corporation Information
12.10.2 Baolirus Business Overview
12.10.3 Baolirus Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Baolirus Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.10.5 Baolirus Recent Development
12.11 Guochuang Hi-tech
12.11.1 Guochuang Hi-tech Corporation Information
12.11.2 Guochuang Hi-tech Business Overview
12.11.3 Guochuang Hi-tech Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Guochuang Hi-tech Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.11.5 Guochuang Hi-tech Recent Development
12.12 Xi’an Guolin Industry
12.12.1 Xi’an Guolin Industry Corporation Information
12.12.2 Xi’an Guolin Industry Business Overview
12.12.3 Xi’an Guolin Industry Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Xi’an Guolin Industry Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.12.5 Xi’an Guolin Industry Recent Development
12.13 Nichireki
12.13.1 Nichireki Corporation Information
12.13.2 Nichireki Business Overview
12.13.3 Nichireki Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Nichireki Modified Bitumen Products Offered
12.13.5 Nichireki Recent Development
13 Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Modified Bitumen Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modified Bitumen
13.4 Modified Bitumen Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Modified Bitumen Distributors List
14.3 Modified Bitumen Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Modified Bitumen Market Trends
15.2 Modified Bitumen Drivers
15.3 Modified Bitumen Market Challenges
15.4 Modified Bitumen Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
