Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2028 | Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd., Amcor, Sealed Air

A newly published report titled “Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Amcor

Sealed Air

Linpac

Berry Plastics

Klöckner Pentaplast

Silver Plastics

Quinn Packaging

ES-Plastic

Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic

PETRUZALEK

Winpak

Anl Plastics



Market Segmentation by Product:

Rigid Film

Flexible Film



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fresh Meat

Processed Meat

Vegetable & Fruit

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others



The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Product Introduction

1.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Industry Trends

1.5.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Drivers

1.5.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Challenges

1.5.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rigid Film

2.1.2 Flexible Film

2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Fresh Meat

3.1.2 Processed Meat

3.1.3 Vegetable & Fruit

3.1.4 Bakery & Confectionery

3.1.5 Dairy Products

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film in 2021

4.2.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd.

7.1.1 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.1.5 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 Amcor

7.2.1 Amcor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Amcor Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Amcor Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.2.5 Amcor Recent Development

7.3 Sealed Air

7.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sealed Air Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sealed Air Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sealed Air Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.3.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

7.4 Linpac

7.4.1 Linpac Corporation Information

7.4.2 Linpac Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Linpac Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Linpac Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.4.5 Linpac Recent Development

7.5 Berry Plastics

7.5.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Berry Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Berry Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.5.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

7.6 Klöckner Pentaplast

7.6.1 Klöckner Pentaplast Corporation Information

7.6.2 Klöckner Pentaplast Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Klöckner Pentaplast Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Klöckner Pentaplast Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.6.5 Klöckner Pentaplast Recent Development

7.7 Silver Plastics

7.7.1 Silver Plastics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Silver Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Silver Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Silver Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.7.5 Silver Plastics Recent Development

7.8 Quinn Packaging

7.8.1 Quinn Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 Quinn Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Quinn Packaging Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Quinn Packaging Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.8.5 Quinn Packaging Recent Development

7.9 ES-Plastic

7.9.1 ES-Plastic Corporation Information

7.9.2 ES-Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ES-Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ES-Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.9.5 ES-Plastic Recent Development

7.10 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic

7.10.1 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.10.5 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Recent Development

7.11 PETRUZALEK

7.11.1 PETRUZALEK Corporation Information

7.11.2 PETRUZALEK Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 PETRUZALEK Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 PETRUZALEK Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

7.11.5 PETRUZALEK Recent Development

7.12 Winpak

7.12.1 Winpak Corporation Information

7.12.2 Winpak Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Winpak Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Winpak Products Offered

7.12.5 Winpak Recent Development

7.13 Anl Plastics

7.13.1 Anl Plastics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Anl Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Anl Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Anl Plastics Products Offered

7.13.5 Anl Plastics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Distributors

8.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Production Mode & Process

8.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Channels

8.4.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Distributors

8.5 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

