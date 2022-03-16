Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd., Amcor, Sealed Air

“

A newly published report titled “Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd.

Amcor

Sealed Air

Linpac

Berry Plastics

Klöckner Pentaplast

Silver Plastics

Quinn Packaging

ES-Plastic

Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic

PETRUZALEK

Winpak

Anl Plastics



Market Segmentation by Product:

Rigid Film

Flexible Film



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fresh Meat

Processed Meat

Vegetable & Fruit

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others



The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Overview

1.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Product Overview

1.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rigid Film

1.2.2 Flexible Film

1.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film by Application

4.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fresh Meat

4.1.2 Processed Meat

4.1.3 Vegetable & Fruit

4.1.4 Bakery & Confectionery

4.1.5 Dairy Products

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film by Country

5.1 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film by Country

6.1 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film by Country

8.1 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Business

10.1 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd.

10.1.1 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.1.5 Nantong International Plastic Engineering Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Amcor

10.2.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Amcor Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Amcor Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.2.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.3 Sealed Air

10.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sealed Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sealed Air Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Sealed Air Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.3.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

10.4 Linpac

10.4.1 Linpac Corporation Information

10.4.2 Linpac Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Linpac Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Linpac Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.4.5 Linpac Recent Development

10.5 Berry Plastics

10.5.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Berry Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Berry Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Berry Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.5.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

10.6 Klöckner Pentaplast

10.6.1 Klöckner Pentaplast Corporation Information

10.6.2 Klöckner Pentaplast Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Klöckner Pentaplast Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Klöckner Pentaplast Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.6.5 Klöckner Pentaplast Recent Development

10.7 Silver Plastics

10.7.1 Silver Plastics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Silver Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Silver Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Silver Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.7.5 Silver Plastics Recent Development

10.8 Quinn Packaging

10.8.1 Quinn Packaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 Quinn Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Quinn Packaging Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Quinn Packaging Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.8.5 Quinn Packaging Recent Development

10.9 ES-Plastic

10.9.1 ES-Plastic Corporation Information

10.9.2 ES-Plastic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ES-Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 ES-Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.9.5 ES-Plastic Recent Development

10.10 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic

10.10.1 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Corporation Information

10.10.2 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.10.5 Pro-Pac Ostendorf Plastic Recent Development

10.11 PETRUZALEK

10.11.1 PETRUZALEK Corporation Information

10.11.2 PETRUZALEK Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 PETRUZALEK Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 PETRUZALEK Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.11.5 PETRUZALEK Recent Development

10.12 Winpak

10.12.1 Winpak Corporation Information

10.12.2 Winpak Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Winpak Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Winpak Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.12.5 Winpak Recent Development

10.13 Anl Plastics

10.13.1 Anl Plastics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Anl Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Anl Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Anl Plastics Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Products Offered

10.13.5 Anl Plastics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Industry Trends

11.4.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Drivers

11.4.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Challenges

11.4.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Distributors

12.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Film Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

