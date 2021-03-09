Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

The report titled Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2773866/global-modified-asphalt-waterproofing-roll-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, Carlisle, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Protecto Wrap, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS, IKO Industries Ltd, ChovA, Bauder, General Membrane, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Yuanda Hongyu, SKSHU

Market Segmentation by Product: SBS Modified

APP Modified

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Flat Roofing

Waterproof

Car Park Decks

Bridge Decks

Green Roofs

Other



The Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2773866/global-modified-asphalt-waterproofing-roll-market

Table of Contents:

1 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll

1.2 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 SBS Modified

1.2.3 APP Modified

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Flat Roofing

1.3.3 Waterproof

1.3.4 Car Park Decks

1.3.5 Bridge Decks

1.3.6 Green Roofs

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production

3.4.1 North America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production

3.5.1 Europe Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production

3.6.1 China Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production

3.7.1 Japan Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Soprema Group

7.1.1 Soprema Group Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.1.2 Soprema Group Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Soprema Group Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Soprema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sika Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sika Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Fosroc

7.3.1 Fosroc Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fosroc Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Fosroc Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Fosroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Fosroc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.4.2 GAF Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.4.3 GAF Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 GAF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 GAF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TehnoNICOL

7.5.1 TehnoNICOL Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.5.2 TehnoNICOL Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TehnoNICOL Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TehnoNICOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Polyglass

7.6.1 Polyglass Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.6.2 Polyglass Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Polyglass Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Polyglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Polyglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Imperbit Membrane

7.7.1 Imperbit Membrane Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.7.2 Imperbit Membrane Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Imperbit Membrane Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Imperbit Membrane Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Carlisle

7.8.1 Carlisle Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.8.2 Carlisle Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Carlisle Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Carlisle Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Carlisle Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ARDEX Group

7.9.1 ARDEX Group Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.9.2 ARDEX Group Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ARDEX Group Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ARDEX Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ARDEX Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Henkel Polybit

7.10.1 Henkel Polybit Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.10.2 Henkel Polybit Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Henkel Polybit Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Henkel Polybit Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Protecto Wrap

7.11.1 Protecto Wrap Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.11.2 Protecto Wrap Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Protecto Wrap Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Protecto Wrap Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Vetroasfalto

7.12.1 Vetroasfalto Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.12.2 Vetroasfalto Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Vetroasfalto Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Vetroasfalto Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Tamko

7.13.1 Tamko Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tamko Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Tamko Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Tamko Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Tamko Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS

7.14.1 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.14.2 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.14.3 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 IKO Industries Ltd

7.15.1 IKO Industries Ltd Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.15.2 IKO Industries Ltd Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.15.3 IKO Industries Ltd Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 IKO Industries Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 IKO Industries Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 ChovA

7.16.1 ChovA Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.16.2 ChovA Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.16.3 ChovA Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 ChovA Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 ChovA Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Bauder

7.17.1 Bauder Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bauder Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Bauder Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Bauder Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Bauder Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 General Membrane

7.18.1 General Membrane Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.18.2 General Membrane Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.18.3 General Membrane Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 General Membrane Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 General Membrane Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Oriental Yuhong

7.19.1 Oriental Yuhong Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.19.2 Oriental Yuhong Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Oriental Yuhong Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Oriental Yuhong Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 CKS

7.20.1 CKS Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.20.2 CKS Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.20.3 CKS Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 CKS Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 CKS Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.21.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Yuanda Hongyu

7.22.1 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Yuanda Hongyu Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 SKSHU

7.23.1 SKSHU Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Corporation Information

7.23.2 SKSHU Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Product Portfolio

7.23.3 SKSHU Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 SKSHU Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 SKSHU Recent Developments/Updates

8 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll

8.4 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Distributors List

9.3 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Industry Trends

10.2 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Growth Drivers

10.3 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Challenges

10.4 Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Modified Asphalt Waterproofing Roll by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2773866/global-modified-asphalt-waterproofing-roll-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”