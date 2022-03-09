Modern Surfboards Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2028 | Quiksilver, Hobie, Rusty Surfboards

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Modern Surfboards Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modern Surfboards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modern Surfboards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modern Surfboards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modern Surfboards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modern Surfboards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modern Surfboards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Quiksilver, Hobie, Rusty Surfboards, kayusurf, Xanadu Surfboards, Haydenshapes, BOARDWORKS, Firewire Surfboards, Surftech, McTavish Surfboards, Keeper Sports, True North Gear

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards

Balsa Boards

Hollow Wooden Boards

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Entertainment

Sport Competition

Others



The Modern Surfboards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modern Surfboards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modern Surfboards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modern Surfboards Product Introduction

1.2 Global Modern Surfboards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Modern Surfboards Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Modern Surfboards Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Modern Surfboards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Modern Surfboards in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Modern Surfboards Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Modern Surfboards Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Modern Surfboards Industry Trends

1.5.2 Modern Surfboards Market Drivers

1.5.3 Modern Surfboards Market Challenges

1.5.4 Modern Surfboards Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Modern Surfboards Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyurethane (P.U.) Boards

2.1.2 Balsa Boards

2.1.3 Hollow Wooden Boards

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Modern Surfboards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Modern Surfboards Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Modern Surfboards Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Modern Surfboards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Modern Surfboards Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Entertainment

3.1.2 Sport Competition

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Modern Surfboards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Modern Surfboards Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Modern Surfboards Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Modern Surfboards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Modern Surfboards Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Modern Surfboards Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Modern Surfboards Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Modern Surfboards Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Modern Surfboards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Modern Surfboards Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Modern Surfboards Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Modern Surfboards in 2021

4.2.3 Global Modern Surfboards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Modern Surfboards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Modern Surfboards Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Modern Surfboards Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modern Surfboards Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Modern Surfboards Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Modern Surfboards Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Modern Surfboards Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Modern Surfboards Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Modern Surfboards Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Modern Surfboards Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Modern Surfboards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Modern Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modern Surfboards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modern Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Modern Surfboards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Modern Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Modern Surfboards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Modern Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Modern Surfboards Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Modern Surfboards Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Quiksilver

7.1.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information

7.1.2 Quiksilver Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Quiksilver Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Quiksilver Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.1.5 Quiksilver Recent Development

7.2 Hobie

7.2.1 Hobie Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hobie Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hobie Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hobie Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.2.5 Hobie Recent Development

7.3 Rusty Surfboards

7.3.1 Rusty Surfboards Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rusty Surfboards Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Rusty Surfboards Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Rusty Surfboards Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.3.5 Rusty Surfboards Recent Development

7.4 kayusurf

7.4.1 kayusurf Corporation Information

7.4.2 kayusurf Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 kayusurf Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 kayusurf Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.4.5 kayusurf Recent Development

7.5 Xanadu Surfboards

7.5.1 Xanadu Surfboards Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xanadu Surfboards Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Xanadu Surfboards Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Xanadu Surfboards Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.5.5 Xanadu Surfboards Recent Development

7.6 Haydenshapes

7.6.1 Haydenshapes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Haydenshapes Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Haydenshapes Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Haydenshapes Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.6.5 Haydenshapes Recent Development

7.7 BOARDWORKS

7.7.1 BOARDWORKS Corporation Information

7.7.2 BOARDWORKS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BOARDWORKS Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BOARDWORKS Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.7.5 BOARDWORKS Recent Development

7.8 Firewire Surfboards

7.8.1 Firewire Surfboards Corporation Information

7.8.2 Firewire Surfboards Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Firewire Surfboards Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Firewire Surfboards Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.8.5 Firewire Surfboards Recent Development

7.9 Surftech

7.9.1 Surftech Corporation Information

7.9.2 Surftech Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Surftech Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Surftech Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.9.5 Surftech Recent Development

7.10 McTavish Surfboards

7.10.1 McTavish Surfboards Corporation Information

7.10.2 McTavish Surfboards Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 McTavish Surfboards Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 McTavish Surfboards Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.10.5 McTavish Surfboards Recent Development

7.11 Keeper Sports

7.11.1 Keeper Sports Corporation Information

7.11.2 Keeper Sports Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Keeper Sports Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Keeper Sports Modern Surfboards Products Offered

7.11.5 Keeper Sports Recent Development

7.12 True North Gear

7.12.1 True North Gear Corporation Information

7.12.2 True North Gear Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 True North Gear Modern Surfboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 True North Gear Products Offered

7.12.5 True North Gear Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Modern Surfboards Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Modern Surfboards Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Modern Surfboards Distributors

8.3 Modern Surfboards Production Mode & Process

8.4 Modern Surfboards Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Modern Surfboards Sales Channels

8.4.2 Modern Surfboards Distributors

8.5 Modern Surfboards Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”