LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Mobile Workforce Management market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mobile Workforce Management market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Mobile Workforce Management market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SAP AG, ClickSoftware Technologies, IFS AB, Verint, Oracle Corporation, ServiceMax, Verizon Wireless, Actsoft Inc., ADP, LLC, Airclic (Descartes Systems Group), Aricent (Altran Group), AT&T Inc., FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.), MobiWork LLC, Pegasystems Inc., ProntoForms, ServicePower, Sprint Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Vox Mobile, WorkForce Software, TELUS, Trimble Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Market Segment by Product Type: , Cloud-Based, On-Premise Mobile Workforce Management Market Segment by Application: , BFSI, Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mobile Workforce Management market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Workforce Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Workforce Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Workforce Management market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Workforce Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Workforce Management market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Workforce Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Communication

1.5.4 Logistics

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Mobile Workforce Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Mobile Workforce Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mobile Workforce Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mobile Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Mobile Workforce Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Workforce Management Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Workforce Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Workforce Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Workforce Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Mobile Workforce Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Mobile Workforce Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Mobile Workforce Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Mobile Workforce Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Workforce Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Mobile Workforce Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Workforce Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Mobile Workforce Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) 8 Key Players Profiles

8.1 SAP AG

8.1.1 SAP AG Company Details

8.1.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 SAP AG Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.1.4 SAP AG Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020))

8.1.5 SAP AG Recent Development

8.2 ClickSoftware Technologies

8.2.1 ClickSoftware Technologies Company Details

8.2.2 ClickSoftware Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ClickSoftware Technologies Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.2.4 ClickSoftware Technologies Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.2.5 ClickSoftware Technologies Recent Development

8.3 IFS AB

8.3.1 IFS AB Company Details

8.3.2 IFS AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 IFS AB Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.3.4 IFS AB Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.3.5 IFS AB Recent Development

8.4 Verint

8.4.1 Verint Company Details

8.4.2 Verint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Verint Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.4.4 Verint Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.4.5 Verint Recent Development

8.5 Oracle Corporation

8.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Oracle Corporation Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

8.6 ServiceMax

8.6.1 ServiceMax Company Details

8.6.2 ServiceMax Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ServiceMax Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.6.4 ServiceMax Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.6.5 ServiceMax Recent Development

8.7 Verizon Wireless

8.7.1 Verizon Wireless Company Details

8.7.2 Verizon Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Verizon Wireless Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.7.4 Verizon Wireless Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.7.5 Verizon Wireless Recent Development

8.8 Actsoft Inc.

8.8.1 Actsoft Inc. Company Details

8.8.2 Actsoft Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Actsoft Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.8.4 Actsoft Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.8.5 Actsoft Inc. Recent Development

8.9 ADP, LLC

8.9.1 ADP, LLC Company Details

8.9.2 ADP, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 ADP, LLC Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.9.4 ADP, LLC Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.9.5 ADP, LLC Recent Development

8.10 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group)

8.10.1 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Company Details

8.10.2 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.10.4 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.10.5 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Recent Development

8.11 Aricent (Altran Group)

10.11.1 Aricent (Altran Group) Company Details

10.11.2 Aricent (Altran Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Aricent (Altran Group) Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.11.4 Aricent (Altran Group) Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Aricent (Altran Group) Recent Development

8.12 AT&T Inc.

10.12.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 AT&T Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 AT&T Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.12.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

8.13 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.)

10.13.1 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Company Details

10.13.2 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.13.4 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Recent Development

8.14 MobiWork LLC

10.14.1 MobiWork LLC Company Details

10.14.2 MobiWork LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 MobiWork LLC Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.14.4 MobiWork LLC Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 MobiWork LLC Recent Development

8.15 Pegasystems Inc.

10.15.1 Pegasystems Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 Pegasystems Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Pegasystems Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.15.4 Pegasystems Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Pegasystems Inc. Recent Development

8.16 ProntoForms

10.16.1 ProntoForms Company Details

10.16.2 ProntoForms Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 ProntoForms Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.16.4 ProntoForms Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 ProntoForms Recent Development

8.17 ServicePower

10.17.1 ServicePower Company Details

10.17.2 ServicePower Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ServicePower Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.17.4 ServicePower Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ServicePower Recent Development

8.18 Sprint Corporation

10.18.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

10.18.2 Sprint Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sprint Corporation Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.18.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development

8.19 Zebra Technologies

10.19.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

10.19.2 Zebra Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Zebra Technologies Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.19.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

8.20 Vox Mobile

10.20.1 Vox Mobile Company Details

10.20.2 Vox Mobile Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Vox Mobile Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.20.4 Vox Mobile Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Vox Mobile Recent Development

8.21 WorkForce Software

10.21.1 WorkForce Software Company Details

10.21.2 WorkForce Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 WorkForce Software Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.21.4 WorkForce Software Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 WorkForce Software Recent Development

8.22 TELUS

10.22.1 TELUS Company Details

10.22.2 TELUS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 TELUS Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.22.4 TELUS Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 TELUS Recent Development

8.23 Trimble Inc.

10.23.1 Trimble Inc. Company Details

10.23.2 Trimble Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Trimble Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.23.4 Trimble Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Trimble Inc. Recent Development 9 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Disclaimer

10.3 Author Details

