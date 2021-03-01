Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Analysis, Opportunity, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2027 | Lincoln Electric, KEMPER, Colfax

“

The report titled Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lincoln Electric, KEMPER, Colfax, Nederman, Plymovent, MasterWeld, ULT, Miller Electric, Weldability, Fumex, IP Systems, ABICOR BINZEL, ESTA, Air Impurities Removal Systems, Industrial Air Purification, Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie), Donaldson, RoboVent (Rensa Filtration), Sentry Air Systems, PACE

Market Segmentation by Product: One Exhaust Arm

Two Exhaust Arms



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Industrial

Others



The Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding

1.2 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 One Exhaust Arm

1.2.3 Two Exhaust Arms

1.3 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production

3.6.1 China Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lincoln Electric

7.1.1 Lincoln Electric Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lincoln Electric Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lincoln Electric Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lincoln Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KEMPER

7.2.1 KEMPER Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.2.2 KEMPER Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KEMPER Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KEMPER Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KEMPER Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Colfax

7.3.1 Colfax Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.3.2 Colfax Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Colfax Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Colfax Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Colfax Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nederman

7.4.1 Nederman Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nederman Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nederman Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nederman Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nederman Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Plymovent

7.5.1 Plymovent Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.5.2 Plymovent Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Plymovent Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Plymovent Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Plymovent Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 MasterWeld

7.6.1 MasterWeld Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.6.2 MasterWeld Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.6.3 MasterWeld Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 MasterWeld Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 MasterWeld Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ULT

7.7.1 ULT Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.7.2 ULT Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ULT Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ULT Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ULT Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Miller Electric

7.8.1 Miller Electric Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.8.2 Miller Electric Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Miller Electric Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Miller Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Miller Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Weldability

7.9.1 Weldability Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.9.2 Weldability Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Weldability Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Weldability Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Weldability Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fumex

7.10.1 Fumex Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fumex Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fumex Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fumex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fumex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 IP Systems

7.11.1 IP Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.11.2 IP Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.11.3 IP Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 IP Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 IP Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ABICOR BINZEL

7.12.1 ABICOR BINZEL Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.12.2 ABICOR BINZEL Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ABICOR BINZEL Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ABICOR BINZEL Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ABICOR BINZEL Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 ESTA

7.13.1 ESTA Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.13.2 ESTA Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.13.3 ESTA Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 ESTA Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 ESTA Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Air Impurities Removal Systems

7.14.1 Air Impurities Removal Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.14.2 Air Impurities Removal Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Air Impurities Removal Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Air Impurities Removal Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Air Impurities Removal Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Industrial Air Purification

7.15.1 Industrial Air Purification Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.15.2 Industrial Air Purification Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Industrial Air Purification Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Industrial Air Purification Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Industrial Air Purification Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie)

7.16.1 Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie) Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie) Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie) Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie) Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Eurovac (Clean Air Technologie) Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Donaldson

7.17.1 Donaldson Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.17.2 Donaldson Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Donaldson Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Donaldson Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Donaldson Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 RoboVent (Rensa Filtration)

7.18.1 RoboVent (Rensa Filtration) Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.18.2 RoboVent (Rensa Filtration) Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.18.3 RoboVent (Rensa Filtration) Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 RoboVent (Rensa Filtration) Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 RoboVent (Rensa Filtration) Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Sentry Air Systems

7.19.1 Sentry Air Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sentry Air Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Sentry Air Systems Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Sentry Air Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Sentry Air Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 PACE

7.20.1 PACE Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Corporation Information

7.20.2 PACE Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Product Portfolio

7.20.3 PACE Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 PACE Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 PACE Recent Developments/Updates

8 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding

8.4 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Distributors List

9.3 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Industry Trends

10.2 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Growth Drivers

10.3 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Challenges

10.4 Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mobile Welding Fume Extraction Equipment for Arc Welding by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

