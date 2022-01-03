Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2022-2027)|America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Research Report: , America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE

Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market by Type: , Cloud Based, On Premises

Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market by Application: BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Others

The global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market growth and competition?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS)

1.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

2.5 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

2.6 Location Based Services

2.7 Mobile Email & IM

2.8 Mobile Money

2.9 Mobile Advertising

2.10 Mobile Infotainment 3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Media and Entertainment

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Education

3.8 Retail

3.9 Government

3.10 Telecom & IT

3.11 Others 4 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 America Movil

5.1.1 America Movil Profile

5.1.2 America Movil Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 America Movil Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 America Movil Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 America Movil Recent Developments

5.2 Apple

5.2.1 Apple Profile

5.2.2 Apple Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Apple Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Apple Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Apple Recent Developments

5.3 Comviva Technologies

5.5.1 Comviva Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Comviva Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Comviva Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Comviva Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Google Recent Developments

5.4 Google

5.4.1 Google Profile

5.4.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Google Recent Developments

5.5 AT&T

5.5.1 AT&T Profile

5.5.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.6 Blackberry

5.6.1 Blackberry Profile

5.6.2 Blackberry Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Blackberry Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Blackberry Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Blackberry Recent Developments

5.7 CanvasM Technologies

5.7.1 CanvasM Technologies Profile

5.7.2 CanvasM Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 CanvasM Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CanvasM Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 CanvasM Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 KongZhong

5.8.1 KongZhong Profile

5.8.2 KongZhong Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 KongZhong Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 KongZhong Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 KongZhong Recent Developments

5.9 Near (AdNear)

5.9.1 Near (AdNear) Profile

5.9.2 Near (AdNear) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Near (AdNear) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Near (AdNear) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Near (AdNear) Recent Developments

5.10 Nokia

5.10.1 Nokia Profile

5.10.2 Nokia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Nokia Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Nokia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Nokia Recent Developments

5.11 OnMobile

5.11.1 OnMobile Profile

5.11.2 OnMobile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 OnMobile Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 OnMobile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 OnMobile Recent Developments

5.12 Samsung

5.12.1 Samsung Profile

5.12.2 Samsung Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Samsung Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Samsung Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.13 Sprint

5.13.1 Sprint Profile

5.13.2 Sprint Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Sprint Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sprint Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Sprint Recent Developments

5.14 Vodafone

5.14.1 Vodafone Profile

5.14.2 Vodafone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Vodafone Recent Developments

5.15 ZTE

5.15.1 ZTE Profile

5.15.2 ZTE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 ZTE Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ZTE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 ZTE Recent Developments 6 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

