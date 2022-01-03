Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market 2022:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2027|Avaya, Cisco, IBM

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Research Report: , Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, 8×8, Aastra Technologies, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, BroadSoft, Configure, Corex, CSC, Damovo, Dell, Genesys, HP, Juniper Networks, Logitech International, Orange, Polycom, RingCentral, ShoreTel, Toshiba, Verizon, GENBAND

Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market by Type: , Hardware, Software

Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market by Application: Enterprise collaboration, Enterprise telephony, Contact center

The global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) market growth and competition?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C)

1.1 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Collaboration

2.5 Telephone

2.6 Unified messaging

2.7 Conferencing

2.8 Services and tools 3 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Enterprise collaboration

3.5 Enterprise telephony

3.6 Contact center 4 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Avaya

5.1.1 Avaya Profile

5.1.2 Avaya Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Avaya Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Avaya Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Avaya Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco

5.2.1 Cisco Profile

5.2.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.4 Microsoft

5.4.1 Microsoft Profile

5.4.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.5 8×8

5.5.1 8×8 Profile

5.5.2 8×8 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 8×8 Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 8×8 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 8×8 Recent Developments

5.6 Aastra Technologies

5.6.1 Aastra Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Aastra Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Aastra Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Aastra Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Aastra Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Huawei

5.7.1 Huawei Profile

5.7.2 Huawei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.8 Alcatel-Lucent

5.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Profile

5.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Developments

5.9 BroadSoft

5.9.1 BroadSoft Profile

5.9.2 BroadSoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 BroadSoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BroadSoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 BroadSoft Recent Developments

5.10 Configure

5.10.1 Configure Profile

5.10.2 Configure Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Configure Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Configure Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Configure Recent Developments

5.11 Corex

5.11.1 Corex Profile

5.11.2 Corex Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Corex Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Corex Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Corex Recent Developments

5.12 CSC

5.12.1 CSC Profile

5.12.2 CSC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 CSC Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 CSC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 CSC Recent Developments

5.13 Damovo

5.13.1 Damovo Profile

5.13.2 Damovo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Damovo Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Damovo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Damovo Recent Developments

5.14 Dell

5.14.1 Dell Profile

5.14.2 Dell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Dell Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Dell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Dell Recent Developments

5.15 Genesys

5.15.1 Genesys Profile

5.15.2 Genesys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Genesys Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Genesys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Genesys Recent Developments

5.16 HP

5.16.1 HP Profile

5.16.2 HP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 HP Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 HP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 HP Recent Developments

5.17 Juniper Networks

5.17.1 Juniper Networks Profile

5.17.2 Juniper Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Juniper Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Juniper Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments

5.18 Logitech International

5.18.1 Logitech International Profile

5.18.2 Logitech International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Logitech International Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Logitech International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Logitech International Recent Developments

5.19 Orange

5.19.1 Orange Profile

5.19.2 Orange Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Orange Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Orange Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Orange Recent Developments

5.20 Polycom

5.20.1 Polycom Profile

5.20.2 Polycom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Polycom Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Polycom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Polycom Recent Developments

5.21 RingCentral

5.21.1 RingCentral Profile

5.21.2 RingCentral Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 RingCentral Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 RingCentral Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 RingCentral Recent Developments

5.22 ShoreTel

5.22.1 ShoreTel Profile

5.22.2 ShoreTel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 ShoreTel Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 ShoreTel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 ShoreTel Recent Developments

5.23 Toshiba

5.23.1 Toshiba Profile

5.23.2 Toshiba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Toshiba Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Toshiba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.24 Verizon

5.24.1 Verizon Profile

5.24.2 Verizon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Verizon Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Verizon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Verizon Recent Developments

5.25 GENBAND

5.25.1 GENBAND Profile

5.25.2 GENBAND Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 GENBAND Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 GENBAND Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 GENBAND Recent Developments 6 North America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

