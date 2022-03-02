Mobile Proximity Payments Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2028|FIS, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Mobile Proximity Payments market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Mobile Proximity Payments market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Mobile Proximity Payments market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Mobile Proximity Payments market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Mobile Proximity Payments market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Mobile Proximity Payments market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Mobile Proximity Payments market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Research Report: FIS, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc., Mastercard, Inc., Apple, Inc., Square, Inc., Google, LLC, Ingenico, ACI Worldwide, Inc., IDEMIA SAS

Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market by Type: Solution

Services

Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market by Application: Grocery Stores

Drug Stores

Bars and Restaurants

Entertainment Centers

Others

The global Mobile Proximity Payments market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Mobile Proximity Payments market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Mobile Proximity Payments market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Mobile Proximity Payments market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Mobile Proximity Payments market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Mobile Proximity Payments market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Mobile Proximity Payments market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Mobile Proximity Payments market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Mobile Proximity Payments market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Mobile Proximity Payments

1.1 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Proximity Payments Product Scope

1.1.2 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size (2017-2028) 2 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Solution

2.5 Services 3 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Grocery Stores

3.5 Drug Stores

3.6 Bars and Restaurants

3.7 Entertainment Centers

3.8 Others 4 Mobile Proximity Payments Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile Proximity Payments as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Mobile Proximity Payments Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Proximity Payments Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile Proximity Payments Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 FIS

5.1.1 FIS Profile

5.1.2 FIS Main Business

5.1.3 FIS Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 FIS Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 FIS Recent Developments

5.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

5.2.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Visa, Inc.

5.3.1 Visa, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Visa, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Visa, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Visa, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Mastercard, Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Mastercard, Inc.

5.4.1 Mastercard, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Mastercard, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Mastercard, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Mastercard, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Mastercard, Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Apple, Inc.

5.5.1 Apple, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Apple, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Apple, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Apple, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Apple, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 Square, Inc.

5.6.1 Square, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Square, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Square, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Square, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Square, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Google, LLC

5.7.1 Google, LLC Profile

5.7.2 Google, LLC Main Business

5.7.3 Google, LLC Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Google, LLC Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Google, LLC Recent Developments

5.8 Ingenico

5.8.1 Ingenico Profile

5.8.2 Ingenico Main Business

5.8.3 Ingenico Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ingenico Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 Ingenico Recent Developments

5.9 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

5.9.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Profile

5.9.2 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 IDEMIA SAS

5.10.1 IDEMIA SAS Profile

5.10.2 IDEMIA SAS Main Business

5.10.3 IDEMIA SAS Mobile Proximity Payments Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 IDEMIA SAS Mobile Proximity Payments Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 IDEMIA SAS Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Proximity Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Dynamics

11.1 Mobile Proximity Payments Industry Trends

11.2 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Drivers

11.3 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Challenges

11.4 Mobile Proximity Payments Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

