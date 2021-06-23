Mobile POS Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | Square, Ingenico, iZettle

“

The report titled Global Mobile POS Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mobile POS market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mobile POS market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mobile POS market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mobile POS market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mobile POS report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mobile POS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mobile POS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mobile POS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mobile POS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mobile POS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mobile POS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Square, Ingenico, iZettle, Intuit, Payleven, PayPal, Adyen, CHARGE Anywhere, VeriFone Inc, PAX, Newland

Market Segmentation by Product: Card Reader

Chip-and-PIN Reader

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality Industry

Other



The Mobile POS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mobile POS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mobile POS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile POS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile POS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile POS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile POS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile POS market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Mobile POS Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile POS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Card Reader

1.2.3 Chip-and-PIN Reader

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile POS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.3.4 Hospitality Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Mobile POS Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Mobile POS Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Mobile POS Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Mobile POS Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Mobile POS Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Mobile POS Industry Trends

2.4.2 Mobile POS Market Drivers

2.4.3 Mobile POS Market Challenges

2.4.4 Mobile POS Market Restraints

3 Global Mobile POS Sales

3.1 Global Mobile POS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Mobile POS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Mobile POS Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Mobile POS Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Mobile POS Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Mobile POS Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Mobile POS Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Mobile POS Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Mobile POS Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Mobile POS Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Mobile POS Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Mobile POS Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Mobile POS Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile POS Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Mobile POS Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Mobile POS Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Mobile POS Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile POS Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Mobile POS Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Mobile POS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Mobile POS Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Mobile POS Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Mobile POS Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Mobile POS Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Mobile POS Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Mobile POS Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Mobile POS Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Mobile POS Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Mobile POS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Mobile POS Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Mobile POS Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Mobile POS Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Mobile POS Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Mobile POS Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Mobile POS Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Mobile POS Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Mobile POS Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Mobile POS Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Mobile POS Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Mobile POS Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Mobile POS Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Mobile POS Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Mobile POS Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Mobile POS Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Mobile POS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Mobile POS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Mobile POS Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Mobile POS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Mobile POS Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Mobile POS Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Mobile POS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Mobile POS Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Mobile POS Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Mobile POS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Mobile POS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Mobile POS Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Mobile POS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Mobile POS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Mobile POS Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Mobile POS Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Mobile POS Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Mobile POS Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Mobile POS Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Mobile POS Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Mobile POS Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Mobile POS Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Mobile POS Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Mobile POS Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Mobile POS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Mobile POS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Mobile POS Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Mobile POS Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Mobile POS Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Mobile POS Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Mobile POS Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Mobile POS Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Mobile POS Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Mobile POS Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Mobile POS Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Square

12.1.1 Square Corporation Information

12.1.2 Square Overview

12.1.3 Square Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Square Mobile POS Products and Services

12.1.5 Square Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Square Recent Developments

12.2 Ingenico

12.2.1 Ingenico Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ingenico Overview

12.2.3 Ingenico Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ingenico Mobile POS Products and Services

12.2.5 Ingenico Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Ingenico Recent Developments

12.3 iZettle

12.3.1 iZettle Corporation Information

12.3.2 iZettle Overview

12.3.3 iZettle Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 iZettle Mobile POS Products and Services

12.3.5 iZettle Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 iZettle Recent Developments

12.4 Intuit

12.4.1 Intuit Corporation Information

12.4.2 Intuit Overview

12.4.3 Intuit Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Intuit Mobile POS Products and Services

12.4.5 Intuit Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Intuit Recent Developments

12.5 Payleven

12.5.1 Payleven Corporation Information

12.5.2 Payleven Overview

12.5.3 Payleven Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Payleven Mobile POS Products and Services

12.5.5 Payleven Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Payleven Recent Developments

12.6 PayPal

12.6.1 PayPal Corporation Information

12.6.2 PayPal Overview

12.6.3 PayPal Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PayPal Mobile POS Products and Services

12.6.5 PayPal Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 PayPal Recent Developments

12.7 Adyen

12.7.1 Adyen Corporation Information

12.7.2 Adyen Overview

12.7.3 Adyen Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Adyen Mobile POS Products and Services

12.7.5 Adyen Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Adyen Recent Developments

12.8 CHARGE Anywhere

12.8.1 CHARGE Anywhere Corporation Information

12.8.2 CHARGE Anywhere Overview

12.8.3 CHARGE Anywhere Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CHARGE Anywhere Mobile POS Products and Services

12.8.5 CHARGE Anywhere Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 CHARGE Anywhere Recent Developments

12.9 VeriFone Inc

12.9.1 VeriFone Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 VeriFone Inc Overview

12.9.3 VeriFone Inc Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 VeriFone Inc Mobile POS Products and Services

12.9.5 VeriFone Inc Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 VeriFone Inc Recent Developments

12.10 PAX

12.10.1 PAX Corporation Information

12.10.2 PAX Overview

12.10.3 PAX Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PAX Mobile POS Products and Services

12.10.5 PAX Mobile POS SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 PAX Recent Developments

12.11 Newland

12.11.1 Newland Corporation Information

12.11.2 Newland Overview

12.11.3 Newland Mobile POS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Newland Mobile POS Products and Services

12.11.5 Newland Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Mobile POS Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Mobile POS Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Mobile POS Production Mode & Process

13.4 Mobile POS Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Mobile POS Sales Channels

13.4.2 Mobile POS Distributors

13.5 Mobile POS Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

