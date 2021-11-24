Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Philips Lifeline, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert, Better Alerts

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mobile PERS (mPERS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips Lifeline, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert, Better Alerts, QMedic, VRI Cares, MobileHelp, Critical Signal Technologies, SecuraTrac, Nortek

Market Segmentation by Product:

3G Based

4G Based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Inside the Home

Outside the Home



The Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile PERS (mPERS)

1.2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 3G Based

1.2.3 4G Based

1.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Inside the Home

1.3.3 Outside the Home

1.4 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile PERS (mPERS) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Mobile PERS (mPERS) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Philips Lifeline

6.1.1 Philips Lifeline Corporation Information

6.1.2 Philips Lifeline Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Philips Lifeline Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Philips Lifeline Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Philips Lifeline Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Bay Alarm Medical

6.2.1 Bay Alarm Medical Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bay Alarm Medical Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Bay Alarm Medical Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Bay Alarm Medical Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Bay Alarm Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Life Alert

6.3.1 Life Alert Corporation Information

6.3.2 Life Alert Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Life Alert Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Life Alert Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Life Alert Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Better Alerts

6.4.1 Better Alerts Corporation Information

6.4.2 Better Alerts Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Better Alerts Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Better Alerts Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Better Alerts Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 QMedic

6.5.1 QMedic Corporation Information

6.5.2 QMedic Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 QMedic Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 QMedic Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.5.5 QMedic Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 VRI Cares

6.6.1 VRI Cares Corporation Information

6.6.2 VRI Cares Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 VRI Cares Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 VRI Cares Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 VRI Cares Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 MobileHelp

6.6.1 MobileHelp Corporation Information

6.6.2 MobileHelp Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 MobileHelp Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 MobileHelp Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.7.5 MobileHelp Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Critical Signal Technologies

6.8.1 Critical Signal Technologies Corporation Information

6.8.2 Critical Signal Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Critical Signal Technologies Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Critical Signal Technologies Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Critical Signal Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 SecuraTrac

6.9.1 SecuraTrac Corporation Information

6.9.2 SecuraTrac Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 SecuraTrac Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 SecuraTrac Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.9.5 SecuraTrac Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Nortek

6.10.1 Nortek Corporation Information

6.10.2 Nortek Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Nortek Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Nortek Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Nortek Recent Developments/Updates

7 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile PERS (mPERS)

7.4 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Distributors List

8.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Customers

9 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Dynamics

9.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Industry Trends

9.2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Growth Drivers

9.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Challenges

9.4 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”