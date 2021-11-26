Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Challenges, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Philips Lifeline, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert, Better Alerts

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mobile PERS (mPERS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips Lifeline, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert, Better Alerts, QMedic, VRI Cares, MobileHelp, Critical Signal Technologies, SecuraTrac, Nortek

Market Segmentation by Product:

3G Based

4G Based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Inside the Home

Outside the Home



The Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mobile PERS (mPERS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Overview

1.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Overview

1.2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 3G Based

1.2.2 4G Based

1.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobile PERS (mPERS) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobile PERS (mPERS) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mobile PERS (mPERS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile PERS (mPERS) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mobile PERS (mPERS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Application

4.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Inside the Home

4.1.2 Outside the Home

4.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mobile PERS (mPERS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Country

5.1 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Country

6.1 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Country

8.1 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile PERS (mPERS) Business

10.1 Philips Lifeline

10.1.1 Philips Lifeline Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Lifeline Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Lifeline Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Philips Lifeline Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Lifeline Recent Development

10.2 Bay Alarm Medical

10.2.1 Bay Alarm Medical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bay Alarm Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bay Alarm Medical Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bay Alarm Medical Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Bay Alarm Medical Recent Development

10.3 Life Alert

10.3.1 Life Alert Corporation Information

10.3.2 Life Alert Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Life Alert Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Life Alert Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Life Alert Recent Development

10.4 Better Alerts

10.4.1 Better Alerts Corporation Information

10.4.2 Better Alerts Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Better Alerts Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Better Alerts Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Better Alerts Recent Development

10.5 QMedic

10.5.1 QMedic Corporation Information

10.5.2 QMedic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 QMedic Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 QMedic Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.5.5 QMedic Recent Development

10.6 VRI Cares

10.6.1 VRI Cares Corporation Information

10.6.2 VRI Cares Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 VRI Cares Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 VRI Cares Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.6.5 VRI Cares Recent Development

10.7 MobileHelp

10.7.1 MobileHelp Corporation Information

10.7.2 MobileHelp Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MobileHelp Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MobileHelp Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.7.5 MobileHelp Recent Development

10.8 Critical Signal Technologies

10.8.1 Critical Signal Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Critical Signal Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Critical Signal Technologies Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Critical Signal Technologies Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Critical Signal Technologies Recent Development

10.9 SecuraTrac

10.9.1 SecuraTrac Corporation Information

10.9.2 SecuraTrac Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SecuraTrac Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SecuraTrac Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.9.5 SecuraTrac Recent Development

10.10 Nortek

10.10.1 Nortek Corporation Information

10.10.2 Nortek Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Nortek Mobile PERS (mPERS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Nortek Mobile PERS (mPERS) Products Offered

10.10.5 Nortek Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Distributors

12.3 Mobile PERS (mPERS) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”