Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Outlook and Research| Paypal Inc., Tencent, Square Inc.

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market.

The research report on the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Leading Players

Paypal Inc., Tencent, Square Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, ClearXchange, SnapCash, Dwolla Inc., One97 Communication Ltd., TranferWise Ltd., CurrencyFair Ltd., Alipay, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Pay

Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Segmentation by Product

Remote Payment

Proximity Payment Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer

Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Segmentation by Application

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market?

How will the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Remote Payment

1.2.3 Proximity Payment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Travel & Hospitality

1.3.4 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Revenue

3.4 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Revenue in 2020

3.5 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Paypal Inc.

11.1.1 Paypal Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Paypal Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Paypal Inc. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.1.4 Paypal Inc. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Paypal Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Tencent

11.2.1 Tencent Company Details

11.2.2 Tencent Business Overview

11.2.3 Tencent Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.2.4 Tencent Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Tencent Recent Development

11.3 Square Inc.

11.3.1 Square Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Square Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Square Inc. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.3.4 Square Inc. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Square Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited

11.4.1 Circle Internet Financial Limited Company Details

11.4.2 Circle Internet Financial Limited Business Overview

11.4.3 Circle Internet Financial Limited Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.4.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Circle Internet Financial Limited Recent Development

11.5 ClearXchange

11.5.1 ClearXchange Company Details

11.5.2 ClearXchange Business Overview

11.5.3 ClearXchange Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.5.4 ClearXchange Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 ClearXchange Recent Development

11.6 SnapCash

11.6.1 SnapCash Company Details

11.6.2 SnapCash Business Overview

11.6.3 SnapCash Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.6.4 SnapCash Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 SnapCash Recent Development

11.7 Dwolla Inc.

11.7.1 Dwolla Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Dwolla Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Dwolla Inc. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.7.4 Dwolla Inc. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Dwolla Inc. Recent Development

11.8 One97 Communication Ltd.

11.8.1 One97 Communication Ltd. Company Details

11.8.2 One97 Communication Ltd. Business Overview

11.8.3 One97 Communication Ltd. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.8.4 One97 Communication Ltd. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 One97 Communication Ltd. Recent Development

11.9 TranferWise Ltd.

11.9.1 TranferWise Ltd. Company Details

11.9.2 TranferWise Ltd. Business Overview

11.9.3 TranferWise Ltd. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.9.4 TranferWise Ltd. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 TranferWise Ltd. Recent Development

11.10 CurrencyFair Ltd.

11.10.1 CurrencyFair Ltd. Company Details

11.10.2 CurrencyFair Ltd. Business Overview

11.10.3 CurrencyFair Ltd. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.10.4 CurrencyFair Ltd. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 CurrencyFair Ltd. Recent Development

11.11 Alipay

11.11.1 Alipay Company Details

11.11.2 Alipay Business Overview

11.11.3 Alipay Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.11.4 Alipay Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Alipay Recent Development

11.12 Google Inc.

11.12.1 Google Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 Google Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 Google Inc. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.12.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

11.13 Apple Inc.

11.13.1 Apple Inc. Company Details

11.13.2 Apple Inc. Business Overview

11.13.3 Apple Inc. Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.13.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Samsung Pay

11.14.1 Samsung Pay Company Details

11.14.2 Samsung Pay Business Overview

11.14.3 Samsung Pay Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Introduction

11.14.4 Samsung Pay Revenue in Mobile Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Money Transfer Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Samsung Pay Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details