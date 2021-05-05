Mobile Payment Technology Market Segmented By Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts To 2027| PayPal, Boku, Inc, Fortumo

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Mobile Payment Technology Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Mobile Payment Technology market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Mobile Payment Technology market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Mobile Payment Technology market.

The research report on the global Mobile Payment Technology market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Mobile Payment Technology market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Mobile Payment Technology research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Mobile Payment Technology market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Mobile Payment Technology market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Mobile Payment Technology market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Mobile Payment Technology Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Mobile Payment Technology market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Mobile Payment Technology market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Mobile Payment Technology Market Leading Players

PayPal, Boku, Inc, Fortumo, AT & T, Vodafone Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Google, Apple, Microsoft Corporation

Mobile Payment Technology Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Mobile Payment Technology market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Mobile Payment Technology market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Mobile Payment Technology Segmentation by Product

Proximity Payment, Near field Communication (NFC), QR Code Payment, Remote Payment, SMS-based, USSD/STK, Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based), Digital Wallet Mobile Payment Technology

Mobile Payment Technology Segmentation by Application

, Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Mobile Payment Technology market?

How will the global Mobile Payment Technology market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Mobile Payment Technology market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Mobile Payment Technology market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Mobile Payment Technology market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Proximity Payment

1.2.3 Near field Communication (NFC)

1.2.4 QR Code Payment

1.2.5 Remote Payment

1.2.6 SMS-based

1.2.7 USSD/STK

1.2.8 Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)

1.2.9 Digital Wallet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Hospitality & Tourism

1.3.4 BFSI

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Payment Technology Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Payment Technology Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Payment Technology Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Payment Technology Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Payment Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue

3.4 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue in 2020

3.5 Mobile Payment Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mobile Payment Technology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Payment Technology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Payment Technology Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mobile Payment Technology Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 PayPal

11.1.1 PayPal Company Details

11.1.2 PayPal Business Overview

11.1.3 PayPal Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

11.2 Boku, Inc

11.2.1 Boku, Inc Company Details

11.2.2 Boku, Inc Business Overview

11.2.3 Boku, Inc Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Boku, Inc Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Boku, Inc Recent Development

11.3 Fortumo

11.3.1 Fortumo Company Details

11.3.2 Fortumo Business Overview

11.3.3 Fortumo Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.3.4 Fortumo Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Fortumo Recent Development

11.4 AT & T

11.4.1 AT & T Company Details

11.4.2 AT & T Business Overview

11.4.3 AT & T Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.4.4 AT & T Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AT & T Recent Development

11.5 Vodafone Ltd

11.5.1 Vodafone Ltd Company Details

11.5.2 Vodafone Ltd Business Overview

11.5.3 Vodafone Ltd Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.5.4 Vodafone Ltd Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Vodafone Ltd Recent Development

11.6 Bharti Airtel Ltd

11.6.1 Bharti Airtel Ltd Company Details

11.6.2 Bharti Airtel Ltd Business Overview

11.6.3 Bharti Airtel Ltd Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.6.4 Bharti Airtel Ltd Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Bharti Airtel Ltd Recent Development

11.7 Google

11.7.1 Google Company Details

11.7.2 Google Business Overview

11.7.3 Google Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.7.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Google Recent Development

11.8 Apple

11.8.1 Apple Company Details

11.8.2 Apple Business Overview

11.8.3 Apple Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.8.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Apple Recent Development

11.9 Microsoft Corporation

11.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Microsoft Corporation Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

