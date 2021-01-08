Mobile Payment Technology Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| PayPal, Boku, Inc

Los Angeles United States: The global Mobile Payment Technology market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Mobile Payment Technology market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Mobile Payment Technology market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: PayPal, Boku, Inc, Fortumo, AT & T, Vodafone Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Google, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, AT & T, Vodafone Ltd

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Mobile Payment Technology market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Mobile Payment Technology market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Mobile Payment Technology market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Mobile Payment Technology market.

Segmentation by Product: , Proximity Payment, Near field Communication (NFC), QR Code Payment, Remote Payment, SMS-based, USSD/STK, Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based), Digital Wallet Mobile Payment Technology

Segmentation by Application: , Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Mobile Payment Technology market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Mobile Payment Technology market

Showing the development of the global Mobile Payment Technology market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Mobile Payment Technology market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Mobile Payment Technology market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Mobile Payment Technology market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Mobile Payment Technology market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Mobile Payment Technology market. In order to collect key insights about the global Mobile Payment Technology market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Mobile Payment Technology market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Mobile Payment Technology market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Mobile Payment Technology market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Payment Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Payment Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Payment Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Payment Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Payment Technology market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Proximity Payment

1.2.3 Near field Communication (NFC)

1.2.4 QR Code Payment

1.2.5 Remote Payment

1.2.6 SMS-based

1.2.7 USSD/STK

1.2.8 Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)

1.2.9 Digital Wallet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Hospitality & Tourism

1.3.4 BFSI

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Payment Technology Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Payment Technology Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Payment Technology Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Payment Technology Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Payment Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue

3.4 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue in 2020

3.5 Mobile Payment Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mobile Payment Technology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Payment Technology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Payment Technology Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mobile Payment Technology Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 PayPal

11.1.1 PayPal Company Details

11.1.2 PayPal Business Overview

11.1.3 PayPal Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

11.2 Boku, Inc

11.2.1 Boku, Inc Company Details

11.2.2 Boku, Inc Business Overview

11.2.3 Boku, Inc Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Boku, Inc Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Boku, Inc Recent Development

11.3 Fortumo

11.3.1 Fortumo Company Details

11.3.2 Fortumo Business Overview

11.3.3 Fortumo Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.3.4 Fortumo Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Fortumo Recent Development

11.4 AT & T

11.4.1 AT & T Company Details

11.4.2 AT & T Business Overview

11.4.3 AT & T Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.4.4 AT & T Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AT & T Recent Development

11.5 Vodafone Ltd

11.5.1 Vodafone Ltd Company Details

11.5.2 Vodafone Ltd Business Overview

11.5.3 Vodafone Ltd Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.5.4 Vodafone Ltd Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Vodafone Ltd Recent Development

11.6 Bharti Airtel Ltd

11.6.1 Bharti Airtel Ltd Company Details

11.6.2 Bharti Airtel Ltd Business Overview

11.6.3 Bharti Airtel Ltd Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.6.4 Bharti Airtel Ltd Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Bharti Airtel Ltd Recent Development

11.7 Google

11.7.1 Google Company Details

11.7.2 Google Business Overview

11.7.3 Google Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.7.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Google Recent Development

11.8 Apple

11.8.1 Apple Company Details

11.8.2 Apple Business Overview

11.8.3 Apple Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.8.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Apple Recent Development

11.9 Microsoft Corporation

11.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Microsoft Corporation Mobile Payment Technology Introduction

11.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

