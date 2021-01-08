Mobile Payment Technology Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| PayPal, Boku, Inc

Los Angeles United States: The global Mobile Payment Technology market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Mobile Payment Technology market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Mobile Payment Technology market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.
Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: PayPal, Boku, Inc, Fortumo, AT & T, Vodafone Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Google, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, AT & T, Vodafone Ltd
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Mobile Payment Technology market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Mobile Payment Technology market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Mobile Payment Technology market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Mobile Payment Technology market.
Segmentation by Product: , Proximity Payment, Near field Communication (NFC), QR Code Payment, Remote Payment, SMS-based, USSD/STK, Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based), Digital Wallet Mobile Payment Technology
Segmentation by Application: , Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others
Report Objectives
- Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Mobile Payment Technology market by value and volume
- Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Mobile Payment Technology market
- Showing the development of the global Mobile Payment Technology market in different parts of the world
- Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Mobile Payment Technology market, their prospects, and individual growth trends
- Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Mobile Payment Technology market
- Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Mobile Payment Technology market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches
With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Mobile Payment Technology market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Mobile Payment Technology market. In order to collect key insights about the global Mobile Payment Technology market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Mobile Payment Technology market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.
Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Mobile Payment Technology market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Mobile Payment Technology market to triangulate the data.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mobile Payment Technology market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Payment Technology industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Payment Technology market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Payment Technology market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Payment Technology market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Proximity Payment
1.2.3 Near field Communication (NFC)
1.2.4 QR Code Payment
1.2.5 Remote Payment
1.2.6 SMS-based
1.2.7 USSD/STK
1.2.8 Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)
1.2.9 Digital Wallet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Retail
1.3.3 Hospitality & Tourism
1.3.4 BFSI
1.3.5 Media & Entertainment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Mobile Payment Technology Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Mobile Payment Technology Market Trends
2.3.2 Mobile Payment Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Mobile Payment Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Mobile Payment Technology Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Mobile Payment Technology Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Payment Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue
3.4 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Payment Technology Revenue in 2020
3.5 Mobile Payment Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Mobile Payment Technology Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Payment Technology Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Payment Technology Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mobile Payment Technology Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Mobile Payment Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Mobile Payment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 PayPal
11.1.1 PayPal Company Details
11.1.2 PayPal Business Overview
11.1.3 PayPal Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 PayPal Recent Development
11.2 Boku, Inc
11.2.1 Boku, Inc Company Details
11.2.2 Boku, Inc Business Overview
11.2.3 Boku, Inc Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.2.4 Boku, Inc Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Boku, Inc Recent Development
11.3 Fortumo
11.3.1 Fortumo Company Details
11.3.2 Fortumo Business Overview
11.3.3 Fortumo Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.3.4 Fortumo Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Fortumo Recent Development
11.4 AT & T
11.4.1 AT & T Company Details
11.4.2 AT & T Business Overview
11.4.3 AT & T Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.4.4 AT & T Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 AT & T Recent Development
11.5 Vodafone Ltd
11.5.1 Vodafone Ltd Company Details
11.5.2 Vodafone Ltd Business Overview
11.5.3 Vodafone Ltd Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.5.4 Vodafone Ltd Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Vodafone Ltd Recent Development
11.6 Bharti Airtel Ltd
11.6.1 Bharti Airtel Ltd Company Details
11.6.2 Bharti Airtel Ltd Business Overview
11.6.3 Bharti Airtel Ltd Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.6.4 Bharti Airtel Ltd Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Bharti Airtel Ltd Recent Development
11.7 Google
11.7.1 Google Company Details
11.7.2 Google Business Overview
11.7.3 Google Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.7.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Google Recent Development
11.8 Apple
11.8.1 Apple Company Details
11.8.2 Apple Business Overview
11.8.3 Apple Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.8.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Apple Recent Development
11.9 Microsoft Corporation
11.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 Microsoft Corporation Mobile Payment Technology Introduction
11.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Mobile Payment Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
