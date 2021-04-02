Mobile Payment Market Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Alipay, PayPal, Apple Pay

Los Angeles, United States, April2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Mobile Payment Market-(2021-2027) . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Mobile Payment market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Mobile Payment market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Mobile Payment market.

The research report on the global Mobile Payment market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Mobile Payment market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Mobile Payment research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Mobile Payment market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Mobile Payment market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Mobile Payment market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Mobile Payment Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Mobile Payment market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Mobile Payment market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Mobile Payment Market Leading Players

WeChat Pay, Alipay, PayPal, Apple Pay, WePay, Verifone, Samsung Pay, PlaySpan, PayStand, Payoneer, Paymentwall, Heartland Payment Systems, First Data, Amazon Pay, Stripe

Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Mobile Payment market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Mobile Payment market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Mobile Payment Segmentation by Product

, Near-field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound Waves-based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments

Mobile Payment Segmentation by Application

, Personal User, Business Users

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Mobile Payment market?

How will the global Mobile Payment market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Mobile Payment market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Mobile Payment market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Mobile Payment market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Mobile Payment

1.1 Mobile Payment Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Payment Product Scope

1.1.2 Mobile Payment Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Payment Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Mobile Payment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Mobile Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Mobile Payment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Mobile Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Mobile Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Mobile Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Mobile Payment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile Payment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mobile Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mobile Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Near-field Communication (NFC) Payments

2.5 Sound Waves-based Payments

2.6 Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments 3 Mobile Payment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Mobile Payment Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Mobile Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Personal User

3.5 Business Users 4 Mobile Payment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile Payment Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile Payment as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Mobile Payment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Payment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile Payment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile Payment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 WeChat Pay

5.1.1 WeChat Pay Profile

5.1.2 WeChat Pay Main Business

5.1.3 WeChat Pay Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 WeChat Pay Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 WeChat Pay Recent Developments

5.2 Alipay

5.2.1 Alipay Profile

5.2.2 Alipay Main Business

5.2.3 Alipay Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alipay Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Alipay Recent Developments

5.3 PayPal

5.3.1 PayPal Profile

5.3.2 PayPal Main Business

5.3.3 PayPal Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 PayPal Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Apple Pay Recent Developments

5.4 Apple Pay

5.4.1 Apple Pay Profile

5.4.2 Apple Pay Main Business

5.4.3 Apple Pay Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Apple Pay Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Apple Pay Recent Developments

5.5 WePay

5.5.1 WePay Profile

5.5.2 WePay Main Business

5.5.3 WePay Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 WePay Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 WePay Recent Developments

5.6 Verifone

5.6.1 Verifone Profile

5.6.2 Verifone Main Business

5.6.3 Verifone Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Verifone Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Verifone Recent Developments

5.7 Samsung Pay

5.7.1 Samsung Pay Profile

5.7.2 Samsung Pay Main Business

5.7.3 Samsung Pay Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Samsung Pay Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Samsung Pay Recent Developments

5.8 PlaySpan

5.8.1 PlaySpan Profile

5.8.2 PlaySpan Main Business

5.8.3 PlaySpan Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 PlaySpan Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 PlaySpan Recent Developments

5.9 PayStand

5.9.1 PayStand Profile

5.9.2 PayStand Main Business

5.9.3 PayStand Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 PayStand Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 PayStand Recent Developments

5.10 Payoneer

5.10.1 Payoneer Profile

5.10.2 Payoneer Main Business

5.10.3 Payoneer Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Payoneer Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Payoneer Recent Developments

5.11 Paymentwall

5.11.1 Paymentwall Profile

5.11.2 Paymentwall Main Business

5.11.3 Paymentwall Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Paymentwall Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Paymentwall Recent Developments

5.12 Heartland Payment Systems

5.12.1 Heartland Payment Systems Profile

5.12.2 Heartland Payment Systems Main Business

5.12.3 Heartland Payment Systems Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Heartland Payment Systems Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Heartland Payment Systems Recent Developments

5.13 First Data

5.13.1 First Data Profile

5.13.2 First Data Main Business

5.13.3 First Data Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 First Data Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 First Data Recent Developments

5.14 Amazon Pay

5.14.1 Amazon Pay Profile

5.14.2 Amazon Pay Main Business

5.14.3 Amazon Pay Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Amazon Pay Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Amazon Pay Recent Developments

5.15 Stripe

5.15.1 Stripe Profile

5.15.2 Stripe Main Business

5.15.3 Stripe Mobile Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Stripe Mobile Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Stripe Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Mobile Payment Market Dynamics

11.1 Mobile Payment Industry Trends

11.2 Mobile Payment Market Drivers

11.3 Mobile Payment Market Challenges

11.4 Mobile Payment Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

