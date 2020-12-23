Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alliance HealthCare Services, Alliance Medical, Digirad Corporation, InHealth, Shared Medical Services, Accurate Imaging, Aged Care Imaging, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Oxford Instruments, TridentUSA Health Services Market Segment by Product Type: Mobile MRI

Mobile CT

Mobile PET/CT

Others Market Segment by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Medical Imaging Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Medical Imaging Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Medical Imaging Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Mobile Medical Imaging Services

1.1 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Mobile MRI

2.5 Mobile CT

2.6 Mobile PET/CT

2.7 Others 3 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Clinic

3.6 Other 4 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Medical Imaging Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Medical Imaging Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobile Medical Imaging Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alliance HealthCare Services

5.1.1 Alliance HealthCare Services Profile

5.1.2 Alliance HealthCare Services Main Business

5.1.3 Alliance HealthCare Services Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alliance HealthCare Services Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Alliance HealthCare Services Recent Developments

5.2 Alliance Medical

5.2.1 Alliance Medical Profile

5.2.2 Alliance Medical Main Business

5.2.3 Alliance Medical Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alliance Medical Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Alliance Medical Recent Developments

5.3 Digirad Corporation

5.5.1 Digirad Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Digirad Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Digirad Corporation Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Digirad Corporation Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 InHealth Recent Developments

5.4 InHealth

5.4.1 InHealth Profile

5.4.2 InHealth Main Business

5.4.3 InHealth Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 InHealth Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 InHealth Recent Developments

5.5 Shared Medical Services

5.5.1 Shared Medical Services Profile

5.5.2 Shared Medical Services Main Business

5.5.3 Shared Medical Services Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Shared Medical Services Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Shared Medical Services Recent Developments

5.6 Accurate Imaging

5.6.1 Accurate Imaging Profile

5.6.2 Accurate Imaging Main Business

5.6.3 Accurate Imaging Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Accurate Imaging Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Accurate Imaging Recent Developments

5.7 Aged Care Imaging

5.7.1 Aged Care Imaging Profile

5.7.2 Aged Care Imaging Main Business

5.7.3 Aged Care Imaging Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Aged Care Imaging Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Aged Care Imaging Recent Developments

5.8 Center for Diagnostic Imaging

5.8.1 Center for Diagnostic Imaging Profile

5.8.2 Center for Diagnostic Imaging Main Business

5.8.3 Center for Diagnostic Imaging Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Center for Diagnostic Imaging Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Center for Diagnostic Imaging Recent Developments

5.9 Oxford Instruments

5.9.1 Oxford Instruments Profile

5.9.2 Oxford Instruments Main Business

5.9.3 Oxford Instruments Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Oxford Instruments Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Oxford Instruments Recent Developments

5.10 TridentUSA Health Services

5.10.1 TridentUSA Health Services Profile

5.10.2 TridentUSA Health Services Main Business

5.10.3 TridentUSA Health Services Mobile Medical Imaging Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 TridentUSA Health Services Mobile Medical Imaging Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 TridentUSA Health Services Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

