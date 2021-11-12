Mobile Hard Disk Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027- Legend Holdings, Founder, BenQ

Complete study of the global Mobile Hard Disk market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Hard Disk industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Hard Disk production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
1.8 Inch, 2.5 Inches, 3.5 Inch
Segment by Application
, Tablet, Laptop
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Legend Holdings, Founder, BenQ, Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Aigo, Eaget, Freecom, Lacie, Newsmy Market
1.1 Mobile Hard Disk Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 1.8 Inch
1.2.3 2.5 Inches
1.2.4 3.5 Inch
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Tablet
1.3.3 Laptop
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Mobile Hard Disk Industry Trends
2.4.2 Mobile Hard Disk Market Drivers
2.4.3 Mobile Hard Disk Market Challenges
2.4.4 Mobile Hard Disk Market Restraints 3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales
3.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Hard Disk Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Mobile Hard Disk Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Hard Disk Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Mobile Hard Disk Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Mobile Hard Disk Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Mobile Hard Disk Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Mobile Hard Disk Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Hard Disk Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Legend Holdings
12.1.1 Legend Holdings Corporation Information
12.1.2 Legend Holdings Overview
12.1.3 Legend Holdings Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Legend Holdings Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.1.5 Legend Holdings Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Legend Holdings Recent Developments
12.2 Founder
12.2.1 Founder Corporation Information
12.2.2 Founder Overview
12.2.3 Founder Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Founder Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.2.5 Founder Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Founder Recent Developments
12.3 BenQ
12.3.1 BenQ Corporation Information
12.3.2 BenQ Overview
12.3.3 BenQ Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 BenQ Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.3.5 BenQ Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 BenQ Recent Developments
12.4 Seagate Technology
12.4.1 Seagate Technology Corporation Information
12.4.2 Seagate Technology Overview
12.4.3 Seagate Technology Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Seagate Technology Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.4.5 Seagate Technology Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Seagate Technology Recent Developments
12.5 Western Digital
12.5.1 Western Digital Corporation Information
12.5.2 Western Digital Overview
12.5.3 Western Digital Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Western Digital Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.5.5 Western Digital Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Western Digital Recent Developments
12.6 Aigo
12.6.1 Aigo Corporation Information
12.6.2 Aigo Overview
12.6.3 Aigo Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Aigo Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.6.5 Aigo Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Aigo Recent Developments
12.7 Eaget
12.7.1 Eaget Corporation Information
12.7.2 Eaget Overview
12.7.3 Eaget Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Eaget Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.7.5 Eaget Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Eaget Recent Developments
12.8 Freecom
12.8.1 Freecom Corporation Information
12.8.2 Freecom Overview
12.8.3 Freecom Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Freecom Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.8.5 Freecom Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Freecom Recent Developments
12.9 Lacie
12.9.1 Lacie Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lacie Overview
12.9.3 Lacie Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Lacie Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.9.5 Lacie Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Lacie Recent Developments
12.10 Newsmy
12.10.1 Newsmy Corporation Information
12.10.2 Newsmy Overview
12.10.3 Newsmy Mobile Hard Disk Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Newsmy Mobile Hard Disk Products and Services
12.10.5 Newsmy Mobile Hard Disk SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Newsmy Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Mobile Hard Disk Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Mobile Hard Disk Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Mobile Hard Disk Production Mode & Process
13.4 Mobile Hard Disk Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Mobile Hard Disk Sales Channels
13.4.2 Mobile Hard Disk Distributors
13.5 Mobile Hard Disk Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
