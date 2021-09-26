Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Revenue, Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027|Broascom, Murata Manufacturing, Freescale

“

Complete study of the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market include _ Broascom, Murata Manufacturing, Freescale, Fujitsu, NXP, Renesas, ROHM, Stmicroelectronics, Triquint Semiconductor, CREE, IQE, Toshiba, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Silicon Laboratories

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor industry.

Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Segment By Type:

, N-Type Semiconductors, P-Type Semiconductors

Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Segment By Application:

, Smart Phone, Feature Phone

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Overview

1.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 N-Type Semiconductors

1.2.2 P-Type Semiconductors

1.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027) 2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2027) 4 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor by Application

4.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smart Phone

4.1.2 Feature Phone

4.2 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor by Application 5 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027) 6 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.11 Vietnam Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027) 8 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

8.1.1 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

8.2.1 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

8.3.2 Brazil Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

8.3.3 Argentina Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

9.3.3 U.A.E Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Business

10.1 Broascom

10.1.1 Broascom Corporation Information

10.1.2 Broascom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Broascom Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.1.4 Broascom Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.1.5 Broascom Recent Development

10.2 Murata Manufacturing

10.2.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Murata Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.2.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

10.3 Freescale

10.3.1 Freescale Corporation Information

10.3.2 Freescale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Freescale Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.3.4 Freescale Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.3.5 Freescale Recent Development

10.4 Fujitsu

10.4.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Fujitsu Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.4.4 Fujitsu Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.4.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.5 NXP

10.5.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.5.2 NXP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NXP Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.5.4 NXP Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.5.5 NXP Recent Development

10.6 Renesas

10.6.1 Renesas Corporation Information

10.6.2 Renesas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Renesas Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.6.4 Renesas Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.6.5 Renesas Recent Development

10.7 ROHM

10.7.1 ROHM Corporation Information

10.7.2 ROHM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 ROHM Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.7.4 ROHM Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.7.5 ROHM Recent Development

10.8 Stmicroelectronics

10.8.1 Stmicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Stmicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Stmicroelectronics Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.8.4 Stmicroelectronics Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.8.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

10.9 Triquint Semiconductor

10.9.1 Triquint Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Triquint Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Triquint Semiconductor Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.9.4 Triquint Semiconductor Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.9.5 Triquint Semiconductor Recent Development

10.10 CREE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CREE Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CREE Recent Development

10.11 IQE

10.11.1 IQE Corporation Information

10.11.2 IQE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 IQE Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.11.4 IQE Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.11.5 IQE Recent Development

10.12 Toshiba

10.12.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Toshiba Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.12.4 Toshiba Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.12.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

10.13.1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.13.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.13.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.13.5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Recent Development

10.14 Silicon Laboratories

10.14.1 Silicon Laboratories Corporation Information

10.14.2 Silicon Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Silicon Laboratories Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

10.14.4 Silicon Laboratories Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Products Offered

10.14.5 Silicon Laboratories Recent Development 11 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mobile Handset Radio Frequency IC Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

“