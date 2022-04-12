Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size 2028 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Allegion plc., Amag Technology Inc, Axis Communications

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Research Report: Allegion plc.

Amag Technology Inc

Axis Communications

Dormakaba Holding AG

HID Global Corporation

Honeywell Security Group

Identiv Inc.

Keri Systems Inc.

STid

Suprema Inc

TDSi



Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Segmentation by Product: Near Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)



Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Government

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Near Field Communication (NFC)

2.1.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

2.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Government

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Allegion plc.

7.1.1 Allegion plc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Allegion plc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Allegion plc. Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Allegion plc. Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.1.5 Allegion plc. Recent Development

7.2 Amag Technology Inc

7.2.1 Amag Technology Inc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Amag Technology Inc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Amag Technology Inc Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Amag Technology Inc Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.2.5 Amag Technology Inc Recent Development

7.3 Axis Communications

7.3.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

7.3.2 Axis Communications Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Axis Communications Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Axis Communications Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.3.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

7.4 Dormakaba Holding AG

7.4.1 Dormakaba Holding AG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dormakaba Holding AG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dormakaba Holding AG Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dormakaba Holding AG Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.4.5 Dormakaba Holding AG Recent Development

7.5 HID Global Corporation

7.5.1 HID Global Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 HID Global Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HID Global Corporation Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HID Global Corporation Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.5.5 HID Global Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Honeywell Security Group

7.6.1 Honeywell Security Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Security Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Honeywell Security Group Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Honeywell Security Group Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.6.5 Honeywell Security Group Recent Development

7.7 Identiv Inc.

7.7.1 Identiv Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Identiv Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Identiv Inc. Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Identiv Inc. Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.7.5 Identiv Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Keri Systems Inc.

7.8.1 Keri Systems Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Keri Systems Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Keri Systems Inc. Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Keri Systems Inc. Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.8.5 Keri Systems Inc. Recent Development

7.9 STid

7.9.1 STid Corporation Information

7.9.2 STid Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 STid Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 STid Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.9.5 STid Recent Development

7.10 Suprema Inc

7.10.1 Suprema Inc Corporation Information

7.10.2 Suprema Inc Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Suprema Inc Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Suprema Inc Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.10.5 Suprema Inc Recent Development

7.11 TDSi

7.11.1 TDSi Corporation Information

7.11.2 TDSi Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TDSi Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TDSi Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Products Offered

7.11.5 TDSi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Distributors

8.3 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Distributors

8.5 Mobile Credential Reader (NFC and BLE) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

