Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs). North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size is projected to reach US$ 187670 million by 2026, from US$ 15060 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 42.9% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2634574/global-mobile-backend-as-a-service-baas-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market.

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Type

Android, iOS, Others

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Application

Data and Application Integration, Identity and Access Management, Usage Analytics, Support and Maintenance Service, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence, Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Feedhenry

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/00a1addcb8e20a5c5f5e5a53781fb0bd,0,1,global-mobile-backend-as-a-service-baas-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Android

1.2.3 iOS

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Data and Application Integration

1.3.3 Identity and Access Management

1.3.4 Usage Analytics

1.3.5 Support and Maintenance Service

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue 3.4 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Oracle Corporation

11.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Oracle Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 11.2 IBM Corporation

11.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development 11.3 Microsoft Corporation

11.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 11.4 Kony

11.4.1 Kony Company Details

11.4.2 Kony Business Overview

11.4.3 Kony Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.4.4 Kony Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Kony Recent Development 11.5 Kinvey

11.5.1 Kinvey Company Details

11.5.2 Kinvey Business Overview

11.5.3 Kinvey Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.5.4 Kinvey Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Kinvey Recent Development 11.6 Anypresence

11.6.1 Anypresence Company Details

11.6.2 Anypresence Business Overview

11.6.3 Anypresence Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.6.4 Anypresence Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Anypresence Recent Development 11.7 Appcelerator

11.7.1 Appcelerator Company Details

11.7.2 Appcelerator Business Overview

11.7.3 Appcelerator Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.7.4 Appcelerator Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Appcelerator Recent Development 11.8 Built.Io

11.8.1 Built.Io Company Details

11.8.2 Built.Io Business Overview

11.8.3 Built.Io Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.8.4 Built.Io Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Built.Io Recent Development 11.9 KII Corporation

11.9.1 KII Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 KII Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 KII Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.9.4 KII Corporation Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 KII Corporation Recent Development 11.10 Cloudmine

11.10.1 Cloudmine Company Details

11.10.2 Cloudmine Business Overview

11.10.3 Cloudmine Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.10.4 Cloudmine Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Cloudmine Recent Development 11.11 Parse

11.11.1 Parse Company Details

11.11.2 Parse Business Overview

11.11.3 Parse Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.11.4 Parse Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Parse Recent Development 11.12 Feedhenry

11.12.1 Feedhenry Company Details

11.12.2 Feedhenry Business Overview

11.12.3 Feedhenry Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

11.12.4 Feedhenry Revenue in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Feedhenry Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us