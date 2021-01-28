MLCC Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics

This report studies the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market, Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) have wide range of applications, such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics was the most widely used area which took up about 66.14% of the global total in 2019. By 2026 Consumer Electronics will grow to 4751.3 billion Pcs, from 2999.48 billion Pcs in 2019, with a CAGR of 10.88% in the forecast years (2020-2025). Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin ,Three-Circle, Tianli, Yageoetc, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) market. Top 5(Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera (AVX) and Walsin) took up 67.94% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global MLCC Market The global MLCC market size is projected to reach US$ 31200 million by 2026, from US$ 14830 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2026.

:

Global MLCC Scope and Segment MLCC market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MLCC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin, Three-Circle, Tianli, Yageo, NIC Components

MLCC Breakdown Data by Type

X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V, Others

MLCC Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The MLCC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the MLCC market report are North America, Taiwan (China), China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and MLCC Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 MLCC Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global MLCC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 X7R

1.2.3 X5R

1.2.4 C0G (NP0)

1.2.5 Y5V

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global MLCC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial Machinery

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global MLCC Production 2.1 Global MLCC Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global MLCC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global MLCC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global MLCC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Taiwan (China) 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 Southeast Asia 3 Global MLCC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global MLCC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global MLCC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global MLCC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top MLCC Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top MLCC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top MLCC Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top MLCC Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top MLCC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top MLCC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global MLCC Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global MLCC Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MLCC Sales in 2020 4.3 Global MLCC Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MLCC Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global MLCC Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global MLCC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global MLCC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global MLCC Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global MLCC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global MLCC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global MLCC Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global MLCC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global MLCC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global MLCC Price by Type

5.3.1 Global MLCC Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global MLCC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global MLCC Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global MLCC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global MLCC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global MLCC Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global MLCC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global MLCC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global MLCC Price by Application

6.3.1 Global MLCC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global MLCC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America MLCC Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America MLCC Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America MLCC Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe MLCC Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe MLCC Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe MLCC Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America MLCC Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America MLCC Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America MLCC Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Kyocera (AVX)

12.1.1 Kyocera (AVX) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kyocera (AVX) Overview

12.1.3 Kyocera (AVX) MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kyocera (AVX) MLCC Product Description

12.1.5 Kyocera (AVX) Related Developments 12.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

12.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Overview

12.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC Product Description

12.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Related Developments 12.3 Samwha

12.3.1 Samwha Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samwha Overview

12.3.3 Samwha MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samwha MLCC Product Description

12.3.5 Samwha Related Developments 12.4 Johanson Dielectrics

12.4.1 Johanson Dielectrics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johanson Dielectrics Overview

12.4.3 Johanson Dielectrics MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johanson Dielectrics MLCC Product Description

12.4.5 Johanson Dielectrics Related Developments 12.5 Darfon

12.5.1 Darfon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Darfon Overview

12.5.3 Darfon MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Darfon MLCC Product Description

12.5.5 Darfon Related Developments 12.6 Holy Stone

12.6.1 Holy Stone Corporation Information

12.6.2 Holy Stone Overview

12.6.3 Holy Stone MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Holy Stone MLCC Product Description

12.6.5 Holy Stone Related Developments 12.7 Murata

12.7.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.7.2 Murata Overview

12.7.3 Murata MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Murata MLCC Product Description

12.7.5 Murata Related Developments 12.8 MARUWA

12.8.1 MARUWA Corporation Information

12.8.2 MARUWA Overview

12.8.3 MARUWA MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MARUWA MLCC Product Description

12.8.5 MARUWA Related Developments 12.9 Fenghua

12.9.1 Fenghua Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fenghua Overview

12.9.3 Fenghua MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fenghua MLCC Product Description

12.9.5 Fenghua Related Developments 12.10 Taiyo Yuden

12.10.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taiyo Yuden Overview

12.10.3 Taiyo Yuden MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taiyo Yuden MLCC Product Description

12.10.5 Taiyo Yuden Related Developments 12.11 TDK

12.11.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.11.2 TDK Overview

12.11.3 TDK MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TDK MLCC Product Description

12.11.5 TDK Related Developments 12.12 Nippon Chemi-Con

12.12.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Overview

12.12.3 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC Product Description

12.12.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Related Developments 12.13 Vishay

12.13.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vishay Overview

12.13.3 Vishay MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vishay MLCC Product Description

12.13.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.14 Walsin

12.14.1 Walsin Corporation Information

12.14.2 Walsin Overview

12.14.3 Walsin MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Walsin MLCC Product Description

12.14.5 Walsin Related Developments 12.15 Three-Circle

12.15.1 Three-Circle Corporation Information

12.15.2 Three-Circle Overview

12.15.3 Three-Circle MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Three-Circle MLCC Product Description

12.15.5 Three-Circle Related Developments 12.16 Tianli

12.16.1 Tianli Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tianli Overview

12.16.3 Tianli MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tianli MLCC Product Description

12.16.5 Tianli Related Developments 12.17 Yageo

12.17.1 Yageo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yageo Overview

12.17.3 Yageo MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Yageo MLCC Product Description

12.17.5 Yageo Related Developments 12.18 NIC Components

12.18.1 NIC Components Corporation Information

12.18.2 NIC Components Overview

12.18.3 NIC Components MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 NIC Components MLCC Product Description

12.18.5 NIC Components Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 MLCC Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 MLCC Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 MLCC Production Mode & Process 13.4 MLCC Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 MLCC Sales Channels

13.4.2 MLCC Distributors 13.5 MLCC Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 MLCC Industry Trends 14.2 MLCC Market Drivers 14.3 MLCC Market Challenges 14.4 MLCC Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global MLCC Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

