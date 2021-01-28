MLCC Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics

This report studies the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market, Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) have wide range of applications, such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics was the most widely used area which took up about 66.14% of the global total in 2019. By 2026 Consumer Electronics will grow to 4751.3 billion Pcs, from 2999.48 billion Pcs in 2019, with a CAGR of 10.88% in the forecast years (2020-2025). Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin ,Three-Circle, Tianli, Yageoetc, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) market. Top 5(Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera (AVX) and Walsin) took up 67.94% of the global market in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global MLCC Market The global MLCC market size is projected to reach US$ 31200 million by 2026, from US$ 14830 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2626984/global-mlcc-market
:
Global MLCC Scope and Segment MLCC market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MLCC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin, Three-Circle, Tianli, Yageo, NIC Components
MLCC Breakdown Data by Type
X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V, Others
MLCC Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Defense, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The MLCC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the MLCC market report are North America, Taiwan (China), China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and MLCC Market Share Analysis
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/bca7bde0a9058406b344b62df1322fa0,0,1,global-mlcc-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 MLCC Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global MLCC Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 X7R
1.2.3 X5R
1.2.4 C0G (NP0)
1.2.5 Y5V
1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MLCC Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial Machinery
1.3.5 Defense
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global MLCC Production 2.1 Global MLCC Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global MLCC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global MLCC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global MLCC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Taiwan (China) 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 Southeast Asia 3 Global MLCC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global MLCC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global MLCC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global MLCC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top MLCC Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top MLCC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top MLCC Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top MLCC Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top MLCC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top MLCC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global MLCC Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global MLCC Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MLCC Sales in 2020 4.3 Global MLCC Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top MLCC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MLCC Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global MLCC Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global MLCC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global MLCC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global MLCC Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global MLCC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global MLCC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global MLCC Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global MLCC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global MLCC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global MLCC Price by Type
5.3.1 Global MLCC Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global MLCC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global MLCC Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global MLCC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global MLCC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global MLCC Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global MLCC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global MLCC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global MLCC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global MLCC Price by Application
6.3.1 Global MLCC Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global MLCC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America MLCC Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America MLCC Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America MLCC Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe MLCC Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe MLCC Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe MLCC Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific MLCC Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific MLCC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America MLCC Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America MLCC Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America MLCC Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa MLCC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa MLCC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Kyocera (AVX)
12.1.1 Kyocera (AVX) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kyocera (AVX) Overview
12.1.3 Kyocera (AVX) MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kyocera (AVX) MLCC Product Description
12.1.5 Kyocera (AVX) Related Developments 12.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
12.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information
12.2.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Overview
12.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC Product Description
12.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Related Developments 12.3 Samwha
12.3.1 Samwha Corporation Information
12.3.2 Samwha Overview
12.3.3 Samwha MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Samwha MLCC Product Description
12.3.5 Samwha Related Developments 12.4 Johanson Dielectrics
12.4.1 Johanson Dielectrics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Johanson Dielectrics Overview
12.4.3 Johanson Dielectrics MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Johanson Dielectrics MLCC Product Description
12.4.5 Johanson Dielectrics Related Developments 12.5 Darfon
12.5.1 Darfon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Darfon Overview
12.5.3 Darfon MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Darfon MLCC Product Description
12.5.5 Darfon Related Developments 12.6 Holy Stone
12.6.1 Holy Stone Corporation Information
12.6.2 Holy Stone Overview
12.6.3 Holy Stone MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Holy Stone MLCC Product Description
12.6.5 Holy Stone Related Developments 12.7 Murata
12.7.1 Murata Corporation Information
12.7.2 Murata Overview
12.7.3 Murata MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Murata MLCC Product Description
12.7.5 Murata Related Developments 12.8 MARUWA
12.8.1 MARUWA Corporation Information
12.8.2 MARUWA Overview
12.8.3 MARUWA MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 MARUWA MLCC Product Description
12.8.5 MARUWA Related Developments 12.9 Fenghua
12.9.1 Fenghua Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fenghua Overview
12.9.3 Fenghua MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Fenghua MLCC Product Description
12.9.5 Fenghua Related Developments 12.10 Taiyo Yuden
12.10.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information
12.10.2 Taiyo Yuden Overview
12.10.3 Taiyo Yuden MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Taiyo Yuden MLCC Product Description
12.10.5 Taiyo Yuden Related Developments 12.11 TDK
12.11.1 TDK Corporation Information
12.11.2 TDK Overview
12.11.3 TDK MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TDK MLCC Product Description
12.11.5 TDK Related Developments 12.12 Nippon Chemi-Con
12.12.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Overview
12.12.3 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC Product Description
12.12.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Related Developments 12.13 Vishay
12.13.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.13.2 Vishay Overview
12.13.3 Vishay MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Vishay MLCC Product Description
12.13.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.14 Walsin
12.14.1 Walsin Corporation Information
12.14.2 Walsin Overview
12.14.3 Walsin MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Walsin MLCC Product Description
12.14.5 Walsin Related Developments 12.15 Three-Circle
12.15.1 Three-Circle Corporation Information
12.15.2 Three-Circle Overview
12.15.3 Three-Circle MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Three-Circle MLCC Product Description
12.15.5 Three-Circle Related Developments 12.16 Tianli
12.16.1 Tianli Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tianli Overview
12.16.3 Tianli MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Tianli MLCC Product Description
12.16.5 Tianli Related Developments 12.17 Yageo
12.17.1 Yageo Corporation Information
12.17.2 Yageo Overview
12.17.3 Yageo MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Yageo MLCC Product Description
12.17.5 Yageo Related Developments 12.18 NIC Components
12.18.1 NIC Components Corporation Information
12.18.2 NIC Components Overview
12.18.3 NIC Components MLCC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 NIC Components MLCC Product Description
12.18.5 NIC Components Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 MLCC Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 MLCC Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 MLCC Production Mode & Process 13.4 MLCC Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 MLCC Sales Channels
13.4.2 MLCC Distributors 13.5 MLCC Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 MLCC Industry Trends 14.2 MLCC Market Drivers 14.3 MLCC Market Challenges 14.4 MLCC Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global MLCC Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.