Mixed Xylene Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | ExxonMobil, BP, SK global chemical

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Mixed Xylene Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mixed Xylene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mixed Xylene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mixed Xylene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mixed Xylene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mixed Xylene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mixed Xylene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ExxonMobil, BP, SK global chemical, Total, Shell, Taiyo Oil, Idemitsu, COSMO OIL, Citgo, Valero, GS Caltex, PEMEX, MRPL, Galp Energia, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, YNCC, YPF, LOTTE CHEMICAL, Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, Fujia Group, FREP, Qingdao Lidong Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solvent Grade

Isomer Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene

Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive

Used in the Production of Polymers

Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel



The Mixed Xylene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mixed Xylene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mixed Xylene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Mixed Xylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mixed Xylene

1.2 Mixed Xylene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solvent Grade

1.2.3 Isomer Grade

1.3 Mixed Xylene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene

1.3.3 Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive

1.3.4 Used in the Production of Polymers

1.3.5 Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Mixed Xylene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Mixed Xylene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 South Korea Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Middle East & Africa Mixed Xylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Mixed Xylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mixed Xylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Mixed Xylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mixed Xylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mixed Xylene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Mixed Xylene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Mixed Xylene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Mixed Xylene Production

3.4.1 North America Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Mixed Xylene Production

3.5.1 Europe Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Mixed Xylene Production

3.6.1 China Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Mixed Xylene Production

3.7.1 Japan Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Mixed Xylene Production

3.8.1 India Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 South Korea Mixed Xylene Production

3.9.1 South Korea Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 South Korea Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Middle East & Africa Mixed Xylene Production

3.10.1 Middle East & Africa Mixed Xylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Middle East & Africa Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mixed Xylene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mixed Xylene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mixed Xylene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mixed Xylene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mixed Xylene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mixed Xylene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Mixed Xylene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BP

7.2.1 BP Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.2.2 BP Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BP Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BP Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BP Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SK global chemical

7.3.1 SK global chemical Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.3.2 SK global chemical Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SK global chemical Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SK global chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SK global chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Total

7.4.1 Total Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.4.2 Total Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Total Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Total Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Total Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shell

7.5.1 Shell Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shell Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shell Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Taiyo Oil

7.6.1 Taiyo Oil Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Taiyo Oil Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Taiyo Oil Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Taiyo Oil Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Taiyo Oil Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Idemitsu

7.7.1 Idemitsu Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.7.2 Idemitsu Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Idemitsu Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Idemitsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Idemitsu Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 COSMO OIL

7.8.1 COSMO OIL Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.8.2 COSMO OIL Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.8.3 COSMO OIL Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 COSMO OIL Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 COSMO OIL Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Citgo

7.9.1 Citgo Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.9.2 Citgo Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Citgo Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Citgo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Citgo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Valero

7.10.1 Valero Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.10.2 Valero Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Valero Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Valero Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Valero Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 GS Caltex

7.11.1 GS Caltex Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.11.2 GS Caltex Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.11.3 GS Caltex Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 GS Caltex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 GS Caltex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 PEMEX

7.12.1 PEMEX Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.12.2 PEMEX Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.12.3 PEMEX Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 PEMEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 PEMEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 MRPL

7.13.1 MRPL Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.13.2 MRPL Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.13.3 MRPL Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 MRPL Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 MRPL Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Galp Energia

7.14.1 Galp Energia Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.14.2 Galp Energia Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Galp Energia Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Galp Energia Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Galp Energia Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

7.15.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.15.2 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 YNCC

7.16.1 YNCC Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.16.2 YNCC Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.16.3 YNCC Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 YNCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 YNCC Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 YPF

7.17.1 YPF Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.17.2 YPF Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.17.3 YPF Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 YPF Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 YPF Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 LOTTE CHEMICAL

7.18.1 LOTTE CHEMICAL Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.18.2 LOTTE CHEMICAL Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.18.3 LOTTE CHEMICAL Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 LOTTE CHEMICAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 LOTTE CHEMICAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Sinopec

7.19.1 Sinopec Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sinopec Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Sinopec Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 CNPC

7.20.1 CNPC Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.20.2 CNPC Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.20.3 CNPC Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 CNOOC

7.21.1 CNOOC Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.21.2 CNOOC Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.21.3 CNOOC Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 CNOOC Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 CNOOC Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Fujia Group

7.22.1 Fujia Group Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.22.2 Fujia Group Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Fujia Group Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Fujia Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Fujia Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 FREP

7.23.1 FREP Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.23.2 FREP Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.23.3 FREP Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 FREP Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 FREP Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Qingdao Lidong Chemical

7.24.1 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Mixed Xylene Corporation Information

7.24.2 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Mixed Xylene Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Mixed Xylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Mixed Xylene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mixed Xylene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mixed Xylene

8.4 Mixed Xylene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mixed Xylene Distributors List

9.3 Mixed Xylene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Mixed Xylene Industry Trends

10.2 Mixed Xylene Growth Drivers

10.3 Mixed Xylene Market Challenges

10.4 Mixed Xylene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mixed Xylene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 South Korea Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Middle East & Africa Mixed Xylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Mixed Xylene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mixed Xylene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mixed Xylene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mixed Xylene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mixed Xylene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mixed Xylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mixed Xylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mixed Xylene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mixed Xylene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

