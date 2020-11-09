Mining UAV Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Microdrones, SenseFly, Wingtra

“
The report titled Global Mining UAV Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mining UAV market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mining UAV market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mining UAV market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mining UAV market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mining UAV report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mining UAV report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mining UAV market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mining UAV market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mining UAV market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mining UAV market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mining UAV market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Microdrones, SenseFly, Wingtra, DJI, Airobotics, Airelectronics, Flyability SA, Sky Guys, Delair, Aibotix GmbH
Market Segmentation by Product: Surface Mining UAV
Underground Mining UAV
Market Segmentation by Application: Mining
Oil And Gas
Topographic Mapping
Precision Agriculture
The Mining UAV Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mining UAV market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mining UAV market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mining UAV market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mining UAV industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mining UAV market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mining UAV market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mining UAV market?
Table of Contents:
1 Mining UAV Market Overview
1.1 Mining UAV Product Overview
1.2 Mining UAV Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Surface Mining UAV
1.2.2 Underground Mining UAV
1.3 Global Mining UAV Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Mining UAV Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Mining UAV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Mining UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Mining UAV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Mining UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Mining UAV Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Mining UAV Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Mining UAV Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Mining UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mining UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Mining UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Mining UAV Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mining UAV Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mining UAV as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mining UAV Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Mining UAV Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Mining UAV by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Mining UAV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Mining UAV Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Mining UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Mining UAV Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Mining UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Mining UAV by Application
4.1 Mining UAV Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mining
4.1.2 Oil And Gas
4.1.3 Topographic Mapping
4.1.4 Precision Agriculture
4.2 Global Mining UAV Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Mining UAV Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Mining UAV Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Mining UAV Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Mining UAV by Application
4.5.2 Europe Mining UAV by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Mining UAV by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV by Application
5 North America Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mining UAV Business
10.1 Microdrones
10.1.1 Microdrones Corporation Information
10.1.2 Microdrones Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Microdrones Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Microdrones Mining UAV Products Offered
10.1.5 Microdrones Recent Developments
10.2 SenseFly
10.2.1 SenseFly Corporation Information
10.2.2 SenseFly Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 SenseFly Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Microdrones Mining UAV Products Offered
10.2.5 SenseFly Recent Developments
10.3 Wingtra
10.3.1 Wingtra Corporation Information
10.3.2 Wingtra Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Wingtra Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Wingtra Mining UAV Products Offered
10.3.5 Wingtra Recent Developments
10.4 DJI
10.4.1 DJI Corporation Information
10.4.2 DJI Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 DJI Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 DJI Mining UAV Products Offered
10.4.5 DJI Recent Developments
10.5 Airobotics
10.5.1 Airobotics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Airobotics Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Airobotics Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Airobotics Mining UAV Products Offered
10.5.5 Airobotics Recent Developments
10.6 Airelectronics
10.6.1 Airelectronics Corporation Information
10.6.2 Airelectronics Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Airelectronics Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Airelectronics Mining UAV Products Offered
10.6.5 Airelectronics Recent Developments
10.7 Flyability SA
10.7.1 Flyability SA Corporation Information
10.7.2 Flyability SA Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Flyability SA Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Flyability SA Mining UAV Products Offered
10.7.5 Flyability SA Recent Developments
10.8 Sky Guys
10.8.1 Sky Guys Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sky Guys Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Sky Guys Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Sky Guys Mining UAV Products Offered
10.8.5 Sky Guys Recent Developments
10.9 Delair
10.9.1 Delair Corporation Information
10.9.2 Delair Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Delair Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Delair Mining UAV Products Offered
10.9.5 Delair Recent Developments
10.10 Aibotix GmbH
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Mining UAV Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Aibotix GmbH Mining UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Aibotix GmbH Recent Developments
11 Mining UAV Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Mining UAV Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Mining UAV Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Mining UAV Industry Trends
11.4.2 Mining UAV Market Drivers
11.4.3 Mining UAV Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
