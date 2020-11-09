Mining UAV Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Microdrones, SenseFly, Wingtra

“

The report titled Global Mining UAV Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mining UAV market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mining UAV market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mining UAV market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mining UAV market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mining UAV report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mining UAV report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mining UAV market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mining UAV market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mining UAV market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mining UAV market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mining UAV market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Microdrones, SenseFly, Wingtra, DJI, Airobotics, Airelectronics, Flyability SA, Sky Guys, Delair, Aibotix GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Surface Mining UAV

Underground Mining UAV



Market Segmentation by Application: Mining

Oil And Gas

Topographic Mapping

Precision Agriculture



The Mining UAV Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mining UAV market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mining UAV market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mining UAV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mining UAV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mining UAV market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mining UAV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mining UAV market?

Table of Contents:

1 Mining UAV Market Overview

1.1 Mining UAV Product Overview

1.2 Mining UAV Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surface Mining UAV

1.2.2 Underground Mining UAV

1.3 Global Mining UAV Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Mining UAV Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Mining UAV Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Mining UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Mining UAV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Mining UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Mining UAV Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mining UAV Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mining UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Mining UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mining UAV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mining UAV Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mining UAV Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mining UAV Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mining UAV as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mining UAV Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mining UAV Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mining UAV by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Mining UAV Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mining UAV Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mining UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mining UAV Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Mining UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Mining UAV by Application

4.1 Mining UAV Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mining

4.1.2 Oil And Gas

4.1.3 Topographic Mapping

4.1.4 Precision Agriculture

4.2 Global Mining UAV Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Mining UAV Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Mining UAV Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Mining UAV Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mining UAV by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mining UAV by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mining UAV by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV by Application

5 North America Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mining UAV Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mining UAV Business

10.1 Microdrones

10.1.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

10.1.2 Microdrones Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Microdrones Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Microdrones Mining UAV Products Offered

10.1.5 Microdrones Recent Developments

10.2 SenseFly

10.2.1 SenseFly Corporation Information

10.2.2 SenseFly Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SenseFly Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Microdrones Mining UAV Products Offered

10.2.5 SenseFly Recent Developments

10.3 Wingtra

10.3.1 Wingtra Corporation Information

10.3.2 Wingtra Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Wingtra Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Wingtra Mining UAV Products Offered

10.3.5 Wingtra Recent Developments

10.4 DJI

10.4.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.4.2 DJI Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 DJI Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DJI Mining UAV Products Offered

10.4.5 DJI Recent Developments

10.5 Airobotics

10.5.1 Airobotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Airobotics Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Airobotics Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Airobotics Mining UAV Products Offered

10.5.5 Airobotics Recent Developments

10.6 Airelectronics

10.6.1 Airelectronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Airelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Airelectronics Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Airelectronics Mining UAV Products Offered

10.6.5 Airelectronics Recent Developments

10.7 Flyability SA

10.7.1 Flyability SA Corporation Information

10.7.2 Flyability SA Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Flyability SA Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Flyability SA Mining UAV Products Offered

10.7.5 Flyability SA Recent Developments

10.8 Sky Guys

10.8.1 Sky Guys Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sky Guys Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Sky Guys Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sky Guys Mining UAV Products Offered

10.8.5 Sky Guys Recent Developments

10.9 Delair

10.9.1 Delair Corporation Information

10.9.2 Delair Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Delair Mining UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Delair Mining UAV Products Offered

10.9.5 Delair Recent Developments

10.10 Aibotix GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mining UAV Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aibotix GmbH Mining UAV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aibotix GmbH Recent Developments

11 Mining UAV Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mining UAV Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mining UAV Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Mining UAV Industry Trends

11.4.2 Mining UAV Market Drivers

11.4.3 Mining UAV Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

