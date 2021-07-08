Mining Equipment Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Caterpillar, Komatsu, AB Volvo

“

The report titled Global Mining Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mining Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mining Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mining Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mining Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mining Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mining Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mining Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mining Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mining Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mining Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mining Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Caterpillar, Komatsu, AB Volvo, Hitachi Construction, Joy Global(P&H), Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Metso, Thyssenkrupp, Liebherr, Terex Mining, Kawasaki, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery, Weir Group, FLSmidth, Tenova TAKRAF, Doosan, SANYI, NHI, Furukawa

Market Segmentation by Product: Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining



The Mining Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mining Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mining Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mining Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mining Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mining Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mining Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mining Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Mining Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Mining Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Mining Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surface Mining Equipment

1.2.2 Underground Mining Equipment

1.2.3 Mining Drills & Breakers

1.2.4 Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

1.3 Global Mining Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mining Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mining Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Mining Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mining Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mining Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mining Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mining Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mining Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mining Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mining Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mining Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mining Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mining Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mining Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mining Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mining Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mining Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mining Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Mining Equipment by Application

4.1 Mining Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal Mining

4.1.2 Mineral Mining

4.1.3 Coal Mining

4.2 Global Mining Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mining Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mining Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mining Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Mining Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Mining Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Mining Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Mining Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Mining Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mining Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mining Equipment Business

10.1 Caterpillar

10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Caterpillar Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Caterpillar Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.2 Komatsu

10.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

10.2.2 Komatsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Komatsu Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Komatsu Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development

10.3 AB Volvo

10.3.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

10.3.2 AB Volvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 AB Volvo Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 AB Volvo Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

10.4 Hitachi Construction

10.4.1 Hitachi Construction Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hitachi Construction Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hitachi Construction Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hitachi Construction Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Hitachi Construction Recent Development

10.5 Joy Global(P&H)

10.5.1 Joy Global(P&H) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Joy Global(P&H) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Joy Global(P&H) Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Joy Global(P&H) Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Joy Global(P&H) Recent Development

10.6 Sandvik

10.6.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sandvik Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sandvik Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sandvik Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Sandvik Recent Development

10.7 Atlas Copco

10.7.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Atlas Copco Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Atlas Copco Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

10.8 Metso

10.8.1 Metso Corporation Information

10.8.2 Metso Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Metso Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Metso Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Metso Recent Development

10.9 Thyssenkrupp

10.9.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

10.9.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Thyssenkrupp Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Thyssenkrupp Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

10.10 Liebherr

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mining Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Liebherr Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Liebherr Recent Development

10.11 Terex Mining

10.11.1 Terex Mining Corporation Information

10.11.2 Terex Mining Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Terex Mining Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Terex Mining Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Terex Mining Recent Development

10.12 Kawasaki

10.12.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kawasaki Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kawasaki Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.13 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery

10.13.1 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Recent Development

10.14 Weir Group

10.14.1 Weir Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Weir Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Weir Group Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Weir Group Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Weir Group Recent Development

10.15 FLSmidth

10.15.1 FLSmidth Corporation Information

10.15.2 FLSmidth Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FLSmidth Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 FLSmidth Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 FLSmidth Recent Development

10.16 Tenova TAKRAF

10.16.1 Tenova TAKRAF Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tenova TAKRAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Tenova TAKRAF Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Tenova TAKRAF Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Tenova TAKRAF Recent Development

10.17 Doosan

10.17.1 Doosan Corporation Information

10.17.2 Doosan Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Doosan Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Doosan Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Doosan Recent Development

10.18 SANYI

10.18.1 SANYI Corporation Information

10.18.2 SANYI Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 SANYI Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 SANYI Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 SANYI Recent Development

10.19 NHI

10.19.1 NHI Corporation Information

10.19.2 NHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 NHI Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 NHI Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 NHI Recent Development

10.20 Furukawa

10.20.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

10.20.2 Furukawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Furukawa Mining Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Furukawa Mining Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 Furukawa Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mining Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mining Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mining Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mining Equipment Distributors

12.3 Mining Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”