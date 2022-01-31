MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2028| Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International

Los Angeles, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Insights and Forecast to 2028”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. MIG/MAG Welding Torches report discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall MIG/MAG Welding Torches market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Research Report: Abicor Binzel, EWM, Fronius International, Autogen-Ritter, Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric, Dinse, Migatronic, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik, Parweld, Specialised Welding Products (SWP), Panasonic, Trafimet Group, Kemppi, Mechafin AG, Translas, ITW, OTC DAIHEN, Sumig, voestalpine Böhler Welding, Tysweld, Jinan North Welding, GCE Group, Parker Torchology, Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH, Kunshan Arctec, Changzhou Huarui, Shanghai Innotec, Termmei Torch & Tip, Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market by Type: Water-cooled Welding Torches, Air/Gas-cooled Welding Torches

Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market by Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Maintenance and Repair, Metal Fabrication, Shipbuilding, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The MIG/MAG Welding Torches report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

2. What will be the size of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market?

Table of Contents

1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of MIG/MAG Welding Torches

1.2 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-cooled Welding Torches

1.2.3 Air/Gas-cooled Welding Torches

1.3 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair

1.3.5 Metal Fabrication

1.3.6 Shipbuilding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest MIG/MAG Welding Torches Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production

3.4.1 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production

3.5.1 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production

3.6.1 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production

3.7.1 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Abicor Binzel

7.1.1 Abicor Binzel MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abicor Binzel MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Abicor Binzel MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Abicor Binzel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Abicor Binzel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 EWM

7.2.1 EWM MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.2.2 EWM MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.2.3 EWM MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 EWM Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 EWM Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Fronius International

7.3.1 Fronius International MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fronius International MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Fronius International MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Fronius International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Fronius International Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Autogen-Ritter

7.4.1 Autogen-Ritter MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.4.2 Autogen-Ritter MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Autogen-Ritter MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Autogen-Ritter Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Autogen-Ritter Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Colfax Corporation

7.5.1 Colfax Corporation MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.5.2 Colfax Corporation MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Colfax Corporation MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Colfax Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Colfax Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lincoln Electric

7.6.1 Lincoln Electric MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lincoln Electric MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lincoln Electric MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lincoln Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dinse

7.7.1 Dinse MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dinse MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dinse MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dinse Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dinse Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Migatronic

7.8.1 Migatronic MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.8.2 Migatronic MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Migatronic MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Migatronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Migatronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik

7.9.1 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.9.2 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Parweld

7.10.1 Parweld MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.10.2 Parweld MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Parweld MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Parweld Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Parweld Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Specialised Welding Products (SWP)

7.11.1 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.11.2 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Specialised Welding Products (SWP) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Panasonic

7.12.1 Panasonic MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.12.2 Panasonic MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Panasonic MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Trafimet Group

7.13.1 Trafimet Group MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.13.2 Trafimet Group MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Trafimet Group MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Trafimet Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Trafimet Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Kemppi

7.14.1 Kemppi MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kemppi MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Kemppi MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Kemppi Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Kemppi Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Mechafin AG

7.15.1 Mechafin AG MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.15.2 Mechafin AG MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Mechafin AG MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Mechafin AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Mechafin AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Translas

7.16.1 Translas MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.16.2 Translas MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Translas MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Translas Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Translas Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 ITW

7.17.1 ITW MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.17.2 ITW MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.17.3 ITW MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 ITW Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 ITW Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 OTC DAIHEN

7.18.1 OTC DAIHEN MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.18.2 OTC DAIHEN MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.18.3 OTC DAIHEN MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 OTC DAIHEN Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 OTC DAIHEN Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Sumig

7.19.1 Sumig MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sumig MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Sumig MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Sumig Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Sumig Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 voestalpine Böhler Welding

7.20.1 voestalpine Böhler Welding MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.20.2 voestalpine Böhler Welding MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.20.3 voestalpine Böhler Welding MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 voestalpine Böhler Welding Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 voestalpine Böhler Welding Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Tysweld

7.21.1 Tysweld MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.21.2 Tysweld MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Tysweld MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Tysweld Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Tysweld Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Jinan North Welding

7.22.1 Jinan North Welding MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.22.2 Jinan North Welding MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Jinan North Welding MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Jinan North Welding Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Jinan North Welding Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 GCE Group

7.23.1 GCE Group MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.23.2 GCE Group MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.23.3 GCE Group MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 GCE Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 GCE Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Parker Torchology

7.24.1 Parker Torchology MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.24.2 Parker Torchology MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Parker Torchology MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Parker Torchology Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Parker Torchology Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH

7.25.1 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.25.2 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Kunshan Arctec

7.26.1 Kunshan Arctec MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.26.2 Kunshan Arctec MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Kunshan Arctec MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Kunshan Arctec Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Kunshan Arctec Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Changzhou Huarui

7.27.1 Changzhou Huarui MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.27.2 Changzhou Huarui MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Changzhou Huarui MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Changzhou Huarui Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Changzhou Huarui Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Shanghai Innotec

7.28.1 Shanghai Innotec MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.28.2 Shanghai Innotec MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Shanghai Innotec MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Shanghai Innotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Shanghai Innotec Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Termmei Torch & Tip

7.29.1 Termmei Torch & Tip MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.29.2 Termmei Torch & Tip MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Termmei Torch & Tip MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Termmei Torch & Tip Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Termmei Torch & Tip Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)

7.30.1 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) MIG/MAG Welding Torches Corporation Information

7.30.2 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) MIG/MAG Welding Torches Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe) Recent Developments/Updates

8 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of MIG/MAG Welding Torches

8.4 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Distributors List

9.3 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Industry Trends

10.2 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Growth Drivers

10.3 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Challenges

10.4 MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan MIG/MAG Welding Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of MIG/MAG Welding Torches

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of MIG/MAG Welding Torches by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



