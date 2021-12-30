Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2027| BridgeWave, Cambium Networks, DragonWave

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Research Report: BridgeWave, Cambium Networks, DragonWave, Exalt, Fastback Networks, HXI, LightPointe, Mimosa, Proxim, RACOM, Radwin, Ruckus, Siklu, Trango Systems, Ubiquiti Networks Microwave Backhaul Radio Links

Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market by Type: , 2.4 to 6 GHz, 6 to 20 GHz, 28 GHz, 38 GHz, Others Microwave Backhaul Radio Links

Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market by Application: , Up to 100 Mbps, 100 to 250 Mbps, 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps, Over 1 Gbps

The global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Microwave Backhaul Radio Links market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 2.4 to 6 GHz

1.4.3 6 to 20 GHz

1.4.4 28 GHz

1.4.5 38 GHz

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Up to 100 Mbps

1.5.3 100 to 250 Mbps

1.5.4 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps

1.5.5 Over 1 Gbps

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Industry

1.6.1.1 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production by Regions

4.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BridgeWave

8.1.1 BridgeWave Corporation Information

8.1.2 BridgeWave Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 BridgeWave Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BridgeWave Product Description

8.1.5 BridgeWave Recent Development

8.2 Cambium Networks

8.2.1 Cambium Networks Corporation Information

8.2.2 Cambium Networks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Cambium Networks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cambium Networks Product Description

8.2.5 Cambium Networks Recent Development

8.3 DragonWave

8.3.1 DragonWave Corporation Information

8.3.2 DragonWave Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 DragonWave Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 DragonWave Product Description

8.3.5 DragonWave Recent Development

8.4 Exalt

8.4.1 Exalt Corporation Information

8.4.2 Exalt Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Exalt Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Exalt Product Description

8.4.5 Exalt Recent Development

8.5 Fastback Networks

8.5.1 Fastback Networks Corporation Information

8.5.2 Fastback Networks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Fastback Networks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Fastback Networks Product Description

8.5.5 Fastback Networks Recent Development

8.6 HXI

8.6.1 HXI Corporation Information

8.6.2 HXI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 HXI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 HXI Product Description

8.6.5 HXI Recent Development

8.7 LightPointe

8.7.1 LightPointe Corporation Information

8.7.2 LightPointe Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 LightPointe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 LightPointe Product Description

8.7.5 LightPointe Recent Development

8.8 Mimosa

8.8.1 Mimosa Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mimosa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mimosa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mimosa Product Description

8.8.5 Mimosa Recent Development

8.9 Proxim

8.9.1 Proxim Corporation Information

8.9.2 Proxim Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Proxim Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Proxim Product Description

8.9.5 Proxim Recent Development

8.10 RACOM

8.10.1 RACOM Corporation Information

8.10.2 RACOM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 RACOM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 RACOM Product Description

8.10.5 RACOM Recent Development

8.11 Radwin

8.11.1 Radwin Corporation Information

8.11.2 Radwin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Radwin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Radwin Product Description

8.11.5 Radwin Recent Development

8.12 Ruckus

8.12.1 Ruckus Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ruckus Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Ruckus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ruckus Product Description

8.12.5 Ruckus Recent Development

8.13 Siklu

8.13.1 Siklu Corporation Information

8.13.2 Siklu Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Siklu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Siklu Product Description

8.13.5 Siklu Recent Development

8.14 Trango Systems

8.14.1 Trango Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Trango Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Trango Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Trango Systems Product Description

8.14.5 Trango Systems Recent Development

8.15 Ubiquiti Networks

8.15.1 Ubiquiti Networks Corporation Information

8.15.2 Ubiquiti Networks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Ubiquiti Networks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Ubiquiti Networks Product Description

8.15.5 Ubiquiti Networks Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Sales Channels

11.2.2 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Distributors

11.3 Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Microwave Backhaul Radio Links Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

