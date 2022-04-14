Microservice Architecture Market 2022 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2028 | Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Microservice Architecture market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Microservice Architecture market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Microservice Architecture market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Microservice Architecture market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Microservice Architecture market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The global Microservice Architecture market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Microservice Architecture market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Microservice Architecture market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Microservice Architecture market.

Global Microservice Architecture Market by Type: Inventory Microservice

Accounting Microservice

Shipping Microservice

Store Microservice Microservice Architecture

Global Microservice Architecture Market by Application: Healthcare

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Microservice Architecture market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Microservice Architecture market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Microservice Architecture Market Research Report: Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation, Datawire, Infosys Limited, Mulesoft, Software AG (Germany), Nginx Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Microservice Architecture market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Microservice Architecture market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Microservice Architecture market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Microservice Architecture market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Microservice Architecture market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Inventory Microservice

1.2.3 Accounting Microservice

1.2.4 Shipping Microservice

1.2.5 Store Microservice

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Energy & Utilities

1.3.9 Media & Entertainment

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Microservice Architecture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microservice Architecture Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Microservice Architecture Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Microservice Architecture Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Microservice Architecture Market Trends

2.3.2 Microservice Architecture Market Drivers

2.3.3 Microservice Architecture Market Challenges

2.3.4 Microservice Architecture Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Microservice Architecture Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Microservice Architecture Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Microservice Architecture Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Microservice Architecture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microservice Architecture Revenue

3.4 Global Microservice Architecture Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Microservice Architecture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microservice Architecture Revenue in 2020

3.5 Microservice Architecture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Microservice Architecture Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Microservice Architecture Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Microservice Architecture Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Microservice Architecture Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Microservice Architecture Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Microservice Architecture Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Microservice Architecture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Microservice Architecture Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Microservice Architecture Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cognizant

11.1.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.1.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.1.3 Cognizant Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.1.4 Cognizant Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cognizant Recent Development

11.2 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S)

11.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Company Details

11.2.2 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Business Overview

11.2.3 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Recent Development

11.3 Microsoft Corporation

11.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Datawire

11.4.1 Datawire Company Details

11.4.2 Datawire Business Overview

11.4.3 Datawire Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.4.4 Datawire Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Datawire Recent Development

11.5 Infosys Limited

11.5.1 Infosys Limited Company Details

11.5.2 Infosys Limited Business Overview

11.5.3 Infosys Limited Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.5.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development

11.6 Mulesoft

11.6.1 Mulesoft Company Details

11.6.2 Mulesoft Business Overview

11.6.3 Mulesoft Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.6.4 Mulesoft Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Mulesoft Recent Development

11.7 Software AG (Germany)

11.7.1 Software AG (Germany) Company Details

11.7.2 Software AG (Germany) Business Overview

11.7.3 Software AG (Germany) Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.7.4 Software AG (Germany) Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Software AG (Germany) Recent Development

11.8 Nginx Inc.

11.8.1 Nginx Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Nginx Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Nginx Inc. Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.8.4 Nginx Inc. Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Nginx Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Salesforce.Com, Inc.

11.9.1 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Microservice Architecture Introduction

11.9.4 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Revenue in Microservice Architecture Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Salesforce.Com, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

