Microphones Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Shure, Sony, AKG

A microphone, colloquially nicknamed mic or mike, is a transducer that converts sound into an electrical signal. Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Microphones, including Wireless Microphone and Wired Microphones. And Wireless Microphone is the main type for Microphones, and the Wireless Microphone reached a sales volume of approximately 14141 K Unit In 2018, with 55.05% of global sales volume.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Microphones Market The global Microphones market size is projected to reach US$ 4044.7 million by 2026, from US$ 3064.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Microphones Scope and Segment Microphones market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microphones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, AKG, TOA, Audio-Tehcnica, MIPRO, Yamaha (Revolabs), Blue, Beyerdynamic, Rode, Takstar, Telefunken, Electro Voice, Clear One, Shoeps, Wisycom, Lectrosonic, Audix, DPA, Line6, Clock Audio, Lewitt Audio
Microphones Breakdown Data by Type
Wireless Microphone, Wired Microphones
Microphones Breakdown Data by Application
Conference/ Meeting, Class/ Training, Entertainment, Performance, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Microphones market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Microphones market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Microphones Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Microphones Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microphones Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Wireless Microphone
1.2.3 Wired Microphones 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microphones Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Conference/ Meeting
1.3.3 Class/ Training
1.3.4 Entertainment
1.3.5 Performance
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Microphones Production 2.1 Global Microphones Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Microphones Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Microphones Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Microphones Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Microphones Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Microphones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Microphones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Microphones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Microphones Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Microphones Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Microphones Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Microphones Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Microphones Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Microphones Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Microphones Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Microphones Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Microphones Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Microphones Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Microphones Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Microphones Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Microphones Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microphones Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Microphones Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Microphones Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Microphones Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microphones Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Microphones Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Microphones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Microphones Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Microphones Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Microphones Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Microphones Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Microphones Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Microphones Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Microphones Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Microphones Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Microphones Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Microphones Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Microphones Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Microphones Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Microphones Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Microphones Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Microphones Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Microphones Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Microphones Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Microphones Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Microphones Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Microphones Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Microphones Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Microphones Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Microphones Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Microphones Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Microphones Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Microphones Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Microphones Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Microphones Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Microphones Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Microphones Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Microphones Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Microphones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Microphones Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Microphones Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Microphones Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Microphones Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Microphones Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Microphones Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Microphones Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Microphones Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Microphones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Microphones Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Microphones Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Microphones Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Microphones Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Microphones Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Microphones Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Microphones Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Microphones Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Microphones Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Microphones Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Microphones Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Microphones Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Microphones Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Microphones Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Microphones Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Microphones Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Microphones Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Microphones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Microphones Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microphones Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microphones Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Microphones Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microphones Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microphones Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Microphones Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Microphones Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Microphones Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Sennheiser
12.1.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sennheiser Overview
12.1.3 Sennheiser Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sennheiser Microphones Product Description
12.1.5 Sennheiser Related Developments 12.2 Shure
12.2.1 Shure Corporation Information
12.2.2 Shure Overview
12.2.3 Shure Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Shure Microphones Product Description
12.2.5 Shure Related Developments 12.3 Sony
12.3.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sony Overview
12.3.3 Sony Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sony Microphones Product Description
12.3.5 Sony Related Developments 12.4 AKG
12.4.1 AKG Corporation Information
12.4.2 AKG Overview
12.4.3 AKG Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AKG Microphones Product Description
12.4.5 AKG Related Developments 12.5 TOA
12.5.1 TOA Corporation Information
12.5.2 TOA Overview
12.5.3 TOA Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 TOA Microphones Product Description
12.5.5 TOA Related Developments 12.6 Audio-Tehcnica
12.6.1 Audio-Tehcnica Corporation Information
12.6.2 Audio-Tehcnica Overview
12.6.3 Audio-Tehcnica Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Audio-Tehcnica Microphones Product Description
12.6.5 Audio-Tehcnica Related Developments 12.7 MIPRO
12.7.1 MIPRO Corporation Information
12.7.2 MIPRO Overview
12.7.3 MIPRO Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 MIPRO Microphones Product Description
12.7.5 MIPRO Related Developments 12.8 Yamaha (Revolabs)
12.8.1 Yamaha (Revolabs) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yamaha (Revolabs) Overview
12.8.3 Yamaha (Revolabs) Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Yamaha (Revolabs) Microphones Product Description
12.8.5 Yamaha (Revolabs) Related Developments 12.9 Blue
12.9.1 Blue Corporation Information
12.9.2 Blue Overview
12.9.3 Blue Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Blue Microphones Product Description
12.9.5 Blue Related Developments 12.10 Beyerdynamic
12.10.1 Beyerdynamic Corporation Information
12.10.2 Beyerdynamic Overview
12.10.3 Beyerdynamic Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Beyerdynamic Microphones Product Description
12.10.5 Beyerdynamic Related Developments 12.11 Rode
12.11.1 Rode Corporation Information
12.11.2 Rode Overview
12.11.3 Rode Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Rode Microphones Product Description
12.11.5 Rode Related Developments 12.12 Takstar
12.12.1 Takstar Corporation Information
12.12.2 Takstar Overview
12.12.3 Takstar Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Takstar Microphones Product Description
12.12.5 Takstar Related Developments 12.13 Telefunken
12.13.1 Telefunken Corporation Information
12.13.2 Telefunken Overview
12.13.3 Telefunken Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Telefunken Microphones Product Description
12.13.5 Telefunken Related Developments 12.14 Electro Voice
12.14.1 Electro Voice Corporation Information
12.14.2 Electro Voice Overview
12.14.3 Electro Voice Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Electro Voice Microphones Product Description
12.14.5 Electro Voice Related Developments 12.15 Clear One
12.15.1 Clear One Corporation Information
12.15.2 Clear One Overview
12.15.3 Clear One Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Clear One Microphones Product Description
12.15.5 Clear One Related Developments 12.16 Shoeps
12.16.1 Shoeps Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shoeps Overview
12.16.3 Shoeps Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Shoeps Microphones Product Description
12.16.5 Shoeps Related Developments 12.17 Wisycom
12.17.1 Wisycom Corporation Information
12.17.2 Wisycom Overview
12.17.3 Wisycom Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Wisycom Microphones Product Description
12.17.5 Wisycom Related Developments 12.18 Lectrosonic
12.18.1 Lectrosonic Corporation Information
12.18.2 Lectrosonic Overview
12.18.3 Lectrosonic Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Lectrosonic Microphones Product Description
12.18.5 Lectrosonic Related Developments 12.19 Audix
12.19.1 Audix Corporation Information
12.19.2 Audix Overview
12.19.3 Audix Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Audix Microphones Product Description
12.19.5 Audix Related Developments 12.20 DPA
12.20.1 DPA Corporation Information
12.20.2 DPA Overview
12.20.3 DPA Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 DPA Microphones Product Description
12.20.5 DPA Related Developments 8.21 Line6
12.21.1 Line6 Corporation Information
12.21.2 Line6 Overview
12.21.3 Line6 Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Line6 Microphones Product Description
12.21.5 Line6 Related Developments 12.22 Clock Audio
12.22.1 Clock Audio Corporation Information
12.22.2 Clock Audio Overview
12.22.3 Clock Audio Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Clock Audio Microphones Product Description
12.22.5 Clock Audio Related Developments 12.23 Lewitt Audio
12.23.1 Lewitt Audio Corporation Information
12.23.2 Lewitt Audio Overview
12.23.3 Lewitt Audio Microphones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Lewitt Audio Microphones Product Description
12.23.5 Lewitt Audio Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Microphones Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Microphones Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Microphones Production Mode & Process 13.4 Microphones Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Microphones Sales Channels
13.4.2 Microphones Distributors 13.5 Microphones Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Microphones Industry Trends 14.2 Microphones Market Drivers 14.3 Microphones Market Challenges 14.4 Microphones Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Microphones Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
