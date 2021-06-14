Microinverter Market Trend,Growth Rate, COVID-19 Impact SolarEdge Technologies, Enphase Energy

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Microinverter Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Microinverter data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Microinverter Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Microinverter Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Microinverter market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Microinverter market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SolarEdge Technologies, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, SunPower Corporation, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, KACO New Energy, Array Power, Solantro, Alencon Systems, i-Energy Co, Chilicon Power, Petra Systems, Sparq Systems Market Segment by Product Type:

Standalone

On-grid Market Segment by Application: Residential

Commercial

Utility

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Microinverter market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microinverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microinverter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microinverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microinverter market

Table of Contents

1 Microinverter Market Overview

1.1 Microinverter Product Overview

1.2 Microinverter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Standalone

1.2.2 On-grid

1.3 Global Microinverter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Microinverter Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Microinverter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Microinverter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Microinverter Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Microinverter Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Microinverter Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Microinverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Microinverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microinverter Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Microinverter Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Microinverter as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Microinverter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Microinverter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Microinverter Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Microinverter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Microinverter Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Microinverter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Microinverter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Microinverter Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Microinverter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Microinverter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Microinverter Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Microinverter by Application

4.1 Microinverter Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Utility

4.2 Global Microinverter Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Microinverter Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Microinverter Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Microinverter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Microinverter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Microinverter by Country

5.1 North America Microinverter Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Microinverter by Country

6.1 Europe Microinverter Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Microinverter by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Microinverter by Country

8.1 Latin America Microinverter Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Microinverter by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microinverter Business

10.1 SolarEdge Technologies

10.1.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 SolarEdge Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SolarEdge Technologies Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SolarEdge Technologies Microinverter Products Offered

10.1.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Enphase Energy

10.2.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Enphase Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Enphase Energy Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SolarEdge Technologies Microinverter Products Offered

10.2.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development

10.3 Tigo Energy

10.3.1 Tigo Energy Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tigo Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tigo Energy Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tigo Energy Microinverter Products Offered

10.3.5 Tigo Energy Recent Development

10.4 Altenergy Power System

10.4.1 Altenergy Power System Corporation Information

10.4.2 Altenergy Power System Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Altenergy Power System Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Altenergy Power System Microinverter Products Offered

10.4.5 Altenergy Power System Recent Development

10.5 SunPower Corporation

10.5.1 SunPower Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 SunPower Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SunPower Corporation Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 SunPower Corporation Microinverter Products Offered

10.5.5 SunPower Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Ampt

10.6.1 Ampt Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ampt Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ampt Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ampt Microinverter Products Offered

10.6.5 Ampt Recent Development

10.7 Delta Energy Systems

10.7.1 Delta Energy Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Delta Energy Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Delta Energy Systems Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Delta Energy Systems Microinverter Products Offered

10.7.5 Delta Energy Systems Recent Development

10.8 KACO New Energy

10.8.1 KACO New Energy Corporation Information

10.8.2 KACO New Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 KACO New Energy Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 KACO New Energy Microinverter Products Offered

10.8.5 KACO New Energy Recent Development

10.9 Array Power

10.9.1 Array Power Corporation Information

10.9.2 Array Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Array Power Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Array Power Microinverter Products Offered

10.9.5 Array Power Recent Development

10.10 Solantro

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Solantro Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Solantro Recent Development

10.11 Alencon Systems

10.11.1 Alencon Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Alencon Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Alencon Systems Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Alencon Systems Microinverter Products Offered

10.11.5 Alencon Systems Recent Development

10.12 i-Energy Co

10.12.1 i-Energy Co Corporation Information

10.12.2 i-Energy Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 i-Energy Co Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 i-Energy Co Microinverter Products Offered

10.12.5 i-Energy Co Recent Development

10.13 Chilicon Power

10.13.1 Chilicon Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chilicon Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Chilicon Power Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Chilicon Power Microinverter Products Offered

10.13.5 Chilicon Power Recent Development

10.14 Petra Systems

10.14.1 Petra Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Petra Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Petra Systems Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Petra Systems Microinverter Products Offered

10.14.5 Petra Systems Recent Development

10.15 Sparq Systems

10.15.1 Sparq Systems Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sparq Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sparq Systems Microinverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sparq Systems Microinverter Products Offered

10.15.5 Sparq Systems Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Microinverter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Microinverter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Microinverter Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Microinverter Distributors

12.3 Microinverter Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

