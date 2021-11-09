Microinverter Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System

The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Microinverter market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Microinverter Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Microinverter market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Microinverter market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Microinverter market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Microinverter market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Microinverter market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Microinverter Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Microinverter market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Microinverter market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

SolarEdge Technologies, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, SunPower Corporation, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, KACO New Energy, Array Power, Solantro, Alencon Systems, i-Energy Co, Chilicon Power, Petra Systems, Sparq Systems

Global Microinverter Market: Type Segments

, Standalone, On-grid

Global Microinverter Market: Application Segments

, Residential, Commercial, Utility

Global Microinverter Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Microinverter market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Microinverter market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Microinverter market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Microinverter market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Microinverter market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Microinverter market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Microinverter market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Microinverter Market Overview

1.1 Microinverter Product Overview

1.2 Microinverter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Standalone

1.2.2 On-grid

1.3 Global Microinverter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Microinverter Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Microinverter Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Microinverter Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Microinverter Price by Type

1.4 North America Microinverter by Type

1.5 Europe Microinverter by Type

1.6 South America Microinverter by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Microinverter by Type 2 Global Microinverter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Microinverter Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Microinverter Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Microinverter Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Microinverter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Microinverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microinverter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Microinverter Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Microinverter Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 SolarEdge Technologies

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 SolarEdge Technologies Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Enphase Energy

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Enphase Energy Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Tigo Energy

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Tigo Energy Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Altenergy Power System

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Altenergy Power System Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 SunPower Corporation

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 SunPower Corporation Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Ampt

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Ampt Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Delta Energy Systems

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Delta Energy Systems Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 KACO New Energy

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 KACO New Energy Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Array Power

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Array Power Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Solantro

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Microinverter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Solantro Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Alencon Systems

3.12 i-Energy Co

3.13 Chilicon Power

3.14 Petra Systems

3.15 Sparq Systems 4 Microinverter Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Microinverter Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Microinverter Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Microinverter Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Microinverter Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Microinverter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Microinverter Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Microinverter Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Microinverter Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Microinverter Application

5.1 Microinverter Segment by Application

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Utility

5.2 Global Microinverter Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Microinverter Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Microinverter Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Microinverter by Application

5.4 Europe Microinverter by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Microinverter by Application

5.6 South America Microinverter by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Microinverter by Application 6 Global Microinverter Market Forecast

6.1 Global Microinverter Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Microinverter Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Microinverter Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Microinverter Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Microinverter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Microinverter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Microinverter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Microinverter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Microinverter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Microinverter Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Microinverter Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Standalone Growth Forecast

6.3.3 On-grid Growth Forecast

6.4 Microinverter Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Microinverter Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Microinverter Forecast in Residential

6.4.3 Global Microinverter Forecast in Commercial 7 Microinverter Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Microinverter Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Microinverter Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

