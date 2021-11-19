Microfluidic Equipment Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Microfluidic Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Microfluidic Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Microfluidic Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Microfluidic Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Microfluidic Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Microfluidic Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Microfluidic Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, Dolomite, Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Micronit Microfluidics, RainDance Technologies, Siemens Healthcare

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass

Polymer

Silicon



Market Segmentation by Application:

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices



The Microfluidic Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Microfluidic Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Microfluidic Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Microfluidic Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Microfluidic Equipment

1.2 Microfluidic Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass

1.2.3 Polymer

1.2.4 Silicon

1.3 Microfluidic Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Medical Devices

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Microfluidic Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Microfluidic Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Microfluidic Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Microfluidic Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Microfluidic Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Microfluidic Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Microfluidic Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Microfluidic Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Microfluidic Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Microfluidic Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Microfluidic Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Microfluidic Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Microfluidic Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Microfluidic Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Microfluidic Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Microfluidic Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Microfluidic Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Microfluidic Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Microfluidic Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Agilent Technologies

7.2.1 Agilent Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Agilent Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Agilent Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Agilent Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BD

7.3.1 BD Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 BD Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BD Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BD Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BD Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cepheid

7.5.1 Cepheid Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cepheid Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cepheid Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cepheid Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cepheid Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dolomite

7.6.1 Dolomite Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dolomite Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dolomite Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dolomite Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dolomite Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Roche

7.7.1 Roche Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Roche Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Roche Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Roche Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Roche Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fluidigm Corporation

7.8.1 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fluidigm Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fluidigm Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Johnson & Johnson

7.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Micronit Microfluidics

7.10.1 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Micronit Microfluidics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Micronit Microfluidics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 RainDance Technologies

7.11.1 RainDance Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 RainDance Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 RainDance Technologies Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 RainDance Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 RainDance Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Siemens Healthcare

7.12.1 Siemens Healthcare Microfluidic Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Siemens Healthcare Microfluidic Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Siemens Healthcare Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Siemens Healthcare Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

8 Microfluidic Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Microfluidic Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microfluidic Equipment

8.4 Microfluidic Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Microfluidic Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Microfluidic Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Microfluidic Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Microfluidic Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Microfluidic Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Microfluidic Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Microfluidic Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Microfluidic Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Microfluidic Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Microfluidic Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Microfluidic Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Microfluidic Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Microfluidic Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Microfluidic Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Microfluidic Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Microfluidic Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Microfluidic Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”