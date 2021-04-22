Microcrystalline Wax Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Strahl & Pitsch, Sonneborn, Sasol

“

The report titled Global Microcrystalline Wax Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Microcrystalline Wax market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Microcrystalline Wax market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Microcrystalline Wax market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Microcrystalline Wax market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Microcrystalline Wax report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Microcrystalline Wax report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Microcrystalline Wax market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Microcrystalline Wax market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Microcrystalline Wax market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Microcrystalline Wax market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Microcrystalline Wax market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Strahl & Pitsch, Sonneborn, Sasol, Paramelt, The International Group (IGI), Frank B. Ross, Lanxess, Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical, Huatai Chemical, Kahlwax, Industrial Raw Materials (IRM), Taiwan Wax, Hase Petroleum Wax, Nippon Seiro, Blended Waxe (BWI), Senlin Laye, SQI, Dongnam Petrochemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: 75#

85#

90#

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Rubber Industry

Explosive Industry

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Resin Industry

Electronics Industry

Others



The Microcrystalline Wax Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Microcrystalline Wax market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Microcrystalline Wax market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microcrystalline Wax market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Microcrystalline Wax industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microcrystalline Wax market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microcrystalline Wax market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microcrystalline Wax market?

Table of Contents:

1 Microcrystalline Wax Market Overview

1.1 Microcrystalline Wax Product Overview

1.2 Microcrystalline Wax Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 75#

1.2.2 85#

1.2.3 90#

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Microcrystalline Wax Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Microcrystalline Wax Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Microcrystalline Wax Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Microcrystalline Wax Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Microcrystalline Wax Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microcrystalline Wax Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Microcrystalline Wax Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Microcrystalline Wax as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Microcrystalline Wax Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Microcrystalline Wax Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Microcrystalline Wax Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Microcrystalline Wax by Application

4.1 Microcrystalline Wax Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Rubber Industry

4.1.2 Explosive Industry

4.1.3 Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

4.1.4 Food Industry

4.1.5 Resin Industry

4.1.6 Electronics Industry

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Microcrystalline Wax by Country

5.1 North America Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Microcrystalline Wax by Country

6.1 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax by Country

8.1 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microcrystalline Wax Business

10.1 Strahl & Pitsch

10.1.1 Strahl & Pitsch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Strahl & Pitsch Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Strahl & Pitsch Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Strahl & Pitsch Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.1.5 Strahl & Pitsch Recent Development

10.2 Sonneborn

10.2.1 Sonneborn Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sonneborn Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sonneborn Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Strahl & Pitsch Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.2.5 Sonneborn Recent Development

10.3 Sasol

10.3.1 Sasol Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sasol Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sasol Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.3.5 Sasol Recent Development

10.4 Paramelt

10.4.1 Paramelt Corporation Information

10.4.2 Paramelt Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Paramelt Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Paramelt Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.4.5 Paramelt Recent Development

10.5 The International Group (IGI)

10.5.1 The International Group (IGI) Corporation Information

10.5.2 The International Group (IGI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 The International Group (IGI) Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 The International Group (IGI) Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.5.5 The International Group (IGI) Recent Development

10.6 Frank B. Ross

10.6.1 Frank B. Ross Corporation Information

10.6.2 Frank B. Ross Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Frank B. Ross Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Frank B. Ross Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.6.5 Frank B. Ross Recent Development

10.7 Lanxess

10.7.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lanxess Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lanxess Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.7.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.8 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical

10.8.1 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.8.5 Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Huatai Chemical

10.9.1 Huatai Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Huatai Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Huatai Chemical Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Huatai Chemical Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.9.5 Huatai Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Kahlwax

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Microcrystalline Wax Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kahlwax Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kahlwax Recent Development

10.11 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM)

10.11.1 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM) Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM) Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.11.5 Industrial Raw Materials (IRM) Recent Development

10.12 Taiwan Wax

10.12.1 Taiwan Wax Corporation Information

10.12.2 Taiwan Wax Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Taiwan Wax Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Taiwan Wax Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.12.5 Taiwan Wax Recent Development

10.13 Hase Petroleum Wax

10.13.1 Hase Petroleum Wax Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hase Petroleum Wax Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hase Petroleum Wax Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hase Petroleum Wax Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.13.5 Hase Petroleum Wax Recent Development

10.14 Nippon Seiro

10.14.1 Nippon Seiro Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nippon Seiro Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Nippon Seiro Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Nippon Seiro Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.14.5 Nippon Seiro Recent Development

10.15 Blended Waxe (BWI)

10.15.1 Blended Waxe (BWI) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Blended Waxe (BWI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Blended Waxe (BWI) Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Blended Waxe (BWI) Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.15.5 Blended Waxe (BWI) Recent Development

10.16 Senlin Laye

10.16.1 Senlin Laye Corporation Information

10.16.2 Senlin Laye Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Senlin Laye Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Senlin Laye Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.16.5 Senlin Laye Recent Development

10.17 SQI

10.17.1 SQI Corporation Information

10.17.2 SQI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 SQI Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 SQI Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.17.5 SQI Recent Development

10.18 Dongnam Petrochemicals

10.18.1 Dongnam Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dongnam Petrochemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Dongnam Petrochemicals Microcrystalline Wax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Dongnam Petrochemicals Microcrystalline Wax Products Offered

10.18.5 Dongnam Petrochemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Microcrystalline Wax Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Microcrystalline Wax Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Microcrystalline Wax Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Microcrystalline Wax Distributors

12.3 Microcrystalline Wax Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”