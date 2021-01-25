Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Titan Oil Recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs. Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is widely used in Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield. The most proportion of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery is Onshore Oilfield, and the proportion in 2017 is 83.40%. The trend of dental Onshore Oilfield is increasing. North America is the largest production region for Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery, with a market share nearly 29% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest production region with market share of 24%. Market is still at very beginning, StatOil, Titan oil recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips and DuPont the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market The global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market size is projected to reach US$ 1435.4 million by 2026, from US$ 651.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2623478/global-microbial-enhanced-oil-recovery-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Breakdown Data by Type

Ground Method, Reservoir Method

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, StatOil, Titan Oil Recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, DowDuPont, Genome Prairie, Chemiphase, CNPC, BP, ConocoPhillips

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a9be245155deb8e377a5ef17722bb949,0,1,global-microbial-enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ground Method

1.2.3 Reservoir Method 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore Oilfield

1.3.3 Offshore Oilfield 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends

2.3.2 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue 3.4 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Revenue in 2020 3.5 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 StatOil

11.1.1 StatOil Company Details

11.1.2 StatOil Business Overview

11.1.3 StatOil Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.1.4 StatOil Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 StatOil Recent Development 11.2 Titan Oil Recovery

11.2.1 Titan Oil Recovery Company Details

11.2.2 Titan Oil Recovery Business Overview

11.2.3 Titan Oil Recovery Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.2.4 Titan Oil Recovery Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Titan Oil Recovery Recent Development 11.3 Royal Dutch Shell

11.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell Company Details

11.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell Business Overview

11.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.3.4 Royal Dutch Shell Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development 11.4 BP

11.4.1 BP Company Details

11.4.2 BP Business Overview

11.4.3 BP Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.4.4 BP Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BP Recent Development 11.5 ConocoPhillips

11.5.1 ConocoPhillips Company Details

11.5.2 ConocoPhillips Business Overview

11.5.3 ConocoPhillips Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.5.4 ConocoPhillips Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development 11.6 DowDuPont

11.6.1 DowDuPont Company Details

11.6.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

11.6.3 DowDuPont Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.6.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development 11.7 Genome Prairie

11.7.1 Genome Prairie Company Details

11.7.2 Genome Prairie Business Overview

11.7.3 Genome Prairie Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.7.4 Genome Prairie Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Genome Prairie Recent Development 11.8 Chemiphase

11.8.1 Chemiphase Company Details

11.8.2 Chemiphase Business Overview

11.8.3 Chemiphase Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.8.4 Chemiphase Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Chemiphase Recent Development 11.9 CNPC

11.9.1 CNPC Company Details

11.9.2 CNPC Business Overview

11.9.3 CNPC Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.9.4 CNPC Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 CNPC Recent Development 11.10 Gulf Energy

11.10.1 Gulf Energy Company Details

11.10.2 Gulf Energy Business Overview

11.10.3 Gulf Energy Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Introduction

11.10.4 Gulf Energy Revenue in Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Gulf Energy Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us