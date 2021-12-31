Microbial Biosurfactants Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Evonik, Jeneil Biosurfactant, AGAE Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Microbial Biosurfactants Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Microbial Biosurfactants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Microbial Biosurfactants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Jeneil Biosurfactant, AGAE Technologies, Xi’an Rege Biotechnology, Allied Carbon Solutions, Stepan, GlycoSurf, Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc., Saraya CO. Ltd, TensioGreen, Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, Toyobo Corporation Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture

Oil Industry

Environmental Protection

Food Industry

Cosmetics and Daily Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The Microbial Biosurfactants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Microbial Biosurfactants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Microbial Biosurfactants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Microbial Biosurfactants

1.2 Microbial Biosurfactants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Rhamnolipids

1.2.3 Sophorolipids

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Microbial Biosurfactants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Oil Industry

1.3.4 Environmental Protection

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Cosmetics and Daily Chemicals

1.3.7 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Microbial Biosurfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Microbial Biosurfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Microbial Biosurfactants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Microbial Biosurfactants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Microbial Biosurfactants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Microbial Biosurfactants Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Microbial Biosurfactants Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Microbial Biosurfactants Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Microbial Biosurfactants Production

3.4.1 North America Microbial Biosurfactants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Production

3.5.1 Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Microbial Biosurfactants Production

3.6.1 China Microbial Biosurfactants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Microbial Biosurfactants Production

3.7.1 Japan Microbial Biosurfactants Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Microbial Biosurfactants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.1.2 Evonik Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Evonik Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jeneil Biosurfactant

7.2.1 Jeneil Biosurfactant Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jeneil Biosurfactant Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jeneil Biosurfactant Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Jeneil Biosurfactant Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jeneil Biosurfactant Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 AGAE Technologies

7.3.1 AGAE Technologies Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.3.2 AGAE Technologies Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.3.3 AGAE Technologies Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 AGAE Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 AGAE Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Xi’an Rege Biotechnology

7.4.1 Xi’an Rege Biotechnology Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.4.2 Xi’an Rege Biotechnology Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Xi’an Rege Biotechnology Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Xi’an Rege Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Xi’an Rege Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Allied Carbon Solutions

7.5.1 Allied Carbon Solutions Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.5.2 Allied Carbon Solutions Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Allied Carbon Solutions Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Allied Carbon Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Allied Carbon Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Stepan

7.6.1 Stepan Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stepan Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Stepan Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Stepan Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Stepan Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 GlycoSurf

7.7.1 GlycoSurf Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.7.2 GlycoSurf Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.7.3 GlycoSurf Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 GlycoSurf Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GlycoSurf Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc.

7.8.1 Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc. Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc. Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc. Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rhamnolipid Companies, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Saraya CO. Ltd

7.9.1 Saraya CO. Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.9.2 Saraya CO. Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Saraya CO. Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Saraya CO. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Saraya CO. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TensioGreen

7.10.1 TensioGreen Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.10.2 TensioGreen Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TensioGreen Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TensioGreen Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TensioGreen Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

7.11.1 Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shandong Aikang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Toyobo Corporation Ltd

7.12.1 Toyobo Corporation Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Corporation Information

7.12.2 Toyobo Corporation Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Toyobo Corporation Ltd Microbial Biosurfactants Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Toyobo Corporation Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Toyobo Corporation Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 Microbial Biosurfactants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Microbial Biosurfactants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microbial Biosurfactants

8.4 Microbial Biosurfactants Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Microbial Biosurfactants Distributors List

9.3 Microbial Biosurfactants Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Trends

10.2 Microbial Biosurfactants Growth Drivers

10.3 Microbial Biosurfactants Market Challenges

10.4 Microbial Biosurfactants Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Microbial Biosurfactants by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Microbial Biosurfactants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Microbial Biosurfactants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Microbial Biosurfactants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Microbial Biosurfactants Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Microbial Biosurfactants

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Microbial Biosurfactants by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Microbial Biosurfactants by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Microbial Biosurfactants by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Microbial Biosurfactants by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Microbial Biosurfactants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Microbial Biosurfactants by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Microbial Biosurfactants by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Microbial Biosurfactants by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

