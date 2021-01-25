Microalgae Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia

This report studies the Microalgae market, Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (µm) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves. The global Microalgae industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry, Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Microalgae Market The global Microalgae market size is projected to reach US$ 4049.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3391.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Microalgae Scope and Segment Microalgae market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microalgae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, Green A, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering, Alltech, Parry Nutraceuticals, BlueBioTech, Roquette Klötze, ALLMA, Cyane, Archimede Ricerche, AlgaEnergy, Phycom, Necton

Microalgae Breakdown Data by Type

Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella, Amphora, Other algae

Microalgae Breakdown Data by Application

Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Microalgae market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Microalgae market report are North America, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Microalgae Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Microalgae Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Microalgae Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spirulina

1.4.3 Chlorella

1.2.4 Dunaliella

1.2.5 Amphora

1.2.6 Other algae 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Microalgae Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Feed

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Biofuels

1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Microalgae Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microalgae Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Microalgae Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microalgae Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Microalgae Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Microalgae Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Microalgae Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Microalgae Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Microalgae Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Microalgae Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Microalgae Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Microalgae Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Microalgae Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Microalgae Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Microalgae Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Microalgae Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Microalgae Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Microalgae Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Microalgae Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Microalgae Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Microalgae Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Microalgae Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Microalgae Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Microalgae Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Microalgae Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Microalgae Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Microalgae Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Microalgae Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Microalgae Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Microalgae Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Microalgae Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Microalgae Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Microalgae Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 DIC Corporation

11.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 DIC Corporation Overview

11.1.3 DIC Corporation Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DIC Corporation Microalgae Product Description

11.1.5 DIC Corporation Related Developments 11.2 Cyanotech Corporation

11.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Overview

11.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Product Description

11.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation Related Developments 11.3 Algaetech Group

11.3.1 Algaetech Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Algaetech Group Overview

11.3.3 Algaetech Group Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Algaetech Group Microalgae Product Description

11.3.5 Algaetech Group Related Developments 11.4 TAAU Australia

11.4.1 TAAU Australia Corporation Information

11.4.2 TAAU Australia Overview

11.4.3 TAAU Australia Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 TAAU Australia Microalgae Product Description

11.4.5 TAAU Australia Related Developments 11.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

11.5.1 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Overview

11.5.3 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Product Description

11.5.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Related Developments 11.6 Shengbada Biology

11.6.1 Shengbada Biology Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shengbada Biology Overview

11.6.3 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Product Description

11.6.5 Shengbada Biology Related Developments 11.7 Green A

11.7.1 Green A Corporation Information

11.7.2 Green A Overview

11.7.3 Green A Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Green A Microalgae Product Description

11.7.5 Green A Related Developments 11.8 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering

11.8.1 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Overview

11.8.3 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Microalgae Product Description

11.8.5 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Related Developments 11.9 Alltech

11.9.1 Alltech Corporation Information

11.9.2 Alltech Overview

11.9.3 Alltech Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Alltech Microalgae Product Description

11.9.5 Alltech Related Developments 11.10 Parry Nutraceuticals

11.10.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Corporation Information

11.10.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Overview

11.10.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Product Description

11.12.1 Roquette Klötze Corporation Information

11.12.2 Roquette Klötze Overview

11.12.3 Roquette Klötze Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Roquette Klötze Product Description

11.12.5 Roquette Klötze Related Developments 11.13 ALLMA

11.13.1 ALLMA Corporation Information

11.13.2 ALLMA Overview

11.13.3 ALLMA Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 ALLMA Product Description

11.13.5 ALLMA Related Developments 11.14 Cyane

11.14.1 Cyane Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cyane Overview

11.14.3 Cyane Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Cyane Product Description

11.14.5 Cyane Related Developments 11.15 Archimede Ricerche

11.15.1 Archimede Ricerche Corporation Information

11.15.2 Archimede Ricerche Overview

11.15.3 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Archimede Ricerche Product Description

11.15.5 Archimede Ricerche Related Developments 11.16 AlgaEnergy

11.16.1 AlgaEnergy Corporation Information

11.16.2 AlgaEnergy Overview

11.16.3 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 AlgaEnergy Product Description

11.16.5 AlgaEnergy Related Developments 11.17 Phycom

11.17.1 Phycom Corporation Information

11.17.2 Phycom Overview

11.17.3 Phycom Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Phycom Product Description

11.17.5 Phycom Related Developments 11.18 Necton

11.18.1 Necton Corporation Information

11.18.2 Necton Overview

11.18.3 Necton Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Necton Product Description

11.18.5 Necton Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Microalgae Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Microalgae Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Microalgae Production Mode & Process 12.4 Microalgae Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Microalgae Sales Channels

12.4.2 Microalgae Distributors 12.5 Microalgae Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Microalgae Industry Trends 13.2 Microalgae Market Drivers 13.3 Microalgae Market Challenges 13.4 Microalgae Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Microalgae Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us