Microalgae Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia

This report studies the Microalgae market, Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (µm) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves. The global Microalgae industry mainly concentrates in USA, Europe, China and Japan. The global leading players in this market are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry, Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Microalgae Market The global Microalgae market size is projected to reach US$ 4049.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3391.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
:
Global Microalgae Scope and Segment Microalgae market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microalgae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, Green A, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering, Alltech, Parry Nutraceuticals, BlueBioTech, Roquette Klötze, ALLMA, Cyane, Archimede Ricerche, AlgaEnergy, Phycom, Necton
Microalgae Breakdown Data by Type
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella, Amphora, Other algae
Microalgae Breakdown Data by Application
Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Microalgae market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Microalgae market report are North America, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Microalgae Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Microalgae Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microalgae Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Spirulina
1.4.3 Chlorella
1.2.4 Dunaliella
1.2.5 Amphora
1.2.6 Other algae 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microalgae Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Feed
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Biofuels
1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Microalgae Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Microalgae Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microalgae Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Microalgae Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Microalgae Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microalgae Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Microalgae Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Microalgae Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Microalgae Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Microalgae Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Microalgae Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Microalgae Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Microalgae Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Microalgae Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Microalgae Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Microalgae Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Microalgae Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Microalgae Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Microalgae Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Microalgae Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Microalgae Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Microalgae Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Microalgae Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Microalgae Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Microalgae Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Microalgae Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Microalgae Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Microalgae Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Microalgae Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Microalgae Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Microalgae Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Microalgae Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Microalgae Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Microalgae Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Microalgae Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Microalgae Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Microalgae Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Microalgae Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Microalgae Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Microalgae Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Microalgae Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Microalgae Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 DIC Corporation
11.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information
11.1.2 DIC Corporation Overview
11.1.3 DIC Corporation Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 DIC Corporation Microalgae Product Description
11.1.5 DIC Corporation Related Developments 11.2 Cyanotech Corporation
11.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information
11.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Overview
11.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Product Description
11.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation Related Developments 11.3 Algaetech Group
11.3.1 Algaetech Group Corporation Information
11.3.2 Algaetech Group Overview
11.3.3 Algaetech Group Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Algaetech Group Microalgae Product Description
11.3.5 Algaetech Group Related Developments 11.4 TAAU Australia
11.4.1 TAAU Australia Corporation Information
11.4.2 TAAU Australia Overview
11.4.3 TAAU Australia Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 TAAU Australia Microalgae Product Description
11.4.5 TAAU Australia Related Developments 11.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
11.5.1 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Corporation Information
11.5.2 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Overview
11.5.3 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Product Description
11.5.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Related Developments 11.6 Shengbada Biology
11.6.1 Shengbada Biology Corporation Information
11.6.2 Shengbada Biology Overview
11.6.3 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Product Description
11.6.5 Shengbada Biology Related Developments 11.7 Green A
11.7.1 Green A Corporation Information
11.7.2 Green A Overview
11.7.3 Green A Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Green A Microalgae Product Description
11.7.5 Green A Related Developments 11.8 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering
11.8.1 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Corporation Information
11.8.2 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Overview
11.8.3 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Microalgae Product Description
11.8.5 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Related Developments 11.9 Alltech
11.9.1 Alltech Corporation Information
11.9.2 Alltech Overview
11.9.3 Alltech Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Alltech Microalgae Product Description
11.9.5 Alltech Related Developments 11.10 Parry Nutraceuticals
11.10.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Corporation Information
11.10.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Overview
11.10.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Product Description
11.12.1 Roquette Klötze Corporation Information
11.12.2 Roquette Klötze Overview
11.12.3 Roquette Klötze Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Roquette Klötze Product Description
11.12.5 Roquette Klötze Related Developments 11.13 ALLMA
11.13.1 ALLMA Corporation Information
11.13.2 ALLMA Overview
11.13.3 ALLMA Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 ALLMA Product Description
11.13.5 ALLMA Related Developments 11.14 Cyane
11.14.1 Cyane Corporation Information
11.14.2 Cyane Overview
11.14.3 Cyane Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Cyane Product Description
11.14.5 Cyane Related Developments 11.15 Archimede Ricerche
11.15.1 Archimede Ricerche Corporation Information
11.15.2 Archimede Ricerche Overview
11.15.3 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Archimede Ricerche Product Description
11.15.5 Archimede Ricerche Related Developments 11.16 AlgaEnergy
11.16.1 AlgaEnergy Corporation Information
11.16.2 AlgaEnergy Overview
11.16.3 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 AlgaEnergy Product Description
11.16.5 AlgaEnergy Related Developments 11.17 Phycom
11.17.1 Phycom Corporation Information
11.17.2 Phycom Overview
11.17.3 Phycom Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Phycom Product Description
11.17.5 Phycom Related Developments 11.18 Necton
11.18.1 Necton Corporation Information
11.18.2 Necton Overview
11.18.3 Necton Microalgae Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Necton Product Description
11.18.5 Necton Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Microalgae Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Microalgae Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Microalgae Production Mode & Process 12.4 Microalgae Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Microalgae Sales Channels
12.4.2 Microalgae Distributors 12.5 Microalgae Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Microalgae Industry Trends 13.2 Microalgae Market Drivers 13.3 Microalgae Market Challenges 13.4 Microalgae Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Microalgae Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer
