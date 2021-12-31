Micro-Mobility Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027| Bird Rides, Uber, Lyft

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Micro-Mobility market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Micro-Mobility market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Micro-Mobility market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Micro-Mobility market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Micro-Mobility market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Micro-Mobility market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Micro-Mobility market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Micro-Mobility Market Research Report: Bird Rides, Uber, Lyft, Lime, Zagster, Skip, Spin, Hellobike, Mobike, Citi Bike, Mobycy, Nextbike, Capital Bikeshare, Velib, Call a Bike, Santander Cycles, Bicing, YEGO, Wind Mobility, Beam, Tier Mobility, Voi Technology, Vogo, Bolt Mobility, Razor Share

Global Micro-Mobility Market by Type: Bicycle, Electric Bike, Electric Scooter

Global Micro-Mobility Market by Application: Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Others Global Micro-Mobility

The global Micro-Mobility market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Micro-Mobility market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Micro-Mobility market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Micro-Mobility market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Micro-Mobility market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Micro-Mobility market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Micro-Mobility market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Micro-Mobility market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Micro-Mobility market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Micro-Mobility

1.1 Micro-Mobility Market Overview

1.1.1 Micro-Mobility Product Scope

1.1.2 Micro-Mobility Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Micro-Mobility Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Micro-Mobility Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Micro-Mobility Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Micro-Mobility Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-Mobility Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Micro-Mobility Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Micro-Mobility Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Micro-Mobility Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Micro-Mobility Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Micro-Mobility Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Bicycle

2.5 Electric Bike

2.6 Electric Scooter 3 Micro-Mobility Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Micro-Mobility Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Micro-Mobility Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Age 18-24

3.5 Age 25-34

3.6 Age 35-44

3.7 Others 4 Micro-Mobility Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Micro-Mobility Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro-Mobility as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Micro-Mobility Market

4.4 Global Top Players Micro-Mobility Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Micro-Mobility Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Micro-Mobility Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Bird Rides

5.1.1 Bird Rides Profile

5.1.2 Bird Rides Main Business

5.1.3 Bird Rides Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Bird Rides Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Bird Rides Recent Developments

5.2 Uber

5.2.1 Uber Profile

5.2.2 Uber Main Business

5.2.3 Uber Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Uber Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Uber Recent Developments

5.3 Lyft

5.5.1 Lyft Profile

5.3.2 Lyft Main Business

5.3.3 Lyft Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Lyft Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Lime Recent Developments

5.4 Lime

5.4.1 Lime Profile

5.4.2 Lime Main Business

5.4.3 Lime Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Lime Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Lime Recent Developments

5.5 Zagster

5.5.1 Zagster Profile

5.5.2 Zagster Main Business

5.5.3 Zagster Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Zagster Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Zagster Recent Developments

5.6 Skip

5.6.1 Skip Profile

5.6.2 Skip Main Business

5.6.3 Skip Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Skip Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Skip Recent Developments

5.7 Spin

5.7.1 Spin Profile

5.7.2 Spin Main Business

5.7.3 Spin Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Spin Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Spin Recent Developments

5.8 Hellobike

5.8.1 Hellobike Profile

5.8.2 Hellobike Main Business

5.8.3 Hellobike Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hellobike Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Hellobike Recent Developments

5.9 Mobike

5.9.1 Mobike Profile

5.9.2 Mobike Main Business

5.9.3 Mobike Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Mobike Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Mobike Recent Developments

5.10 Citi Bike

5.10.1 Citi Bike Profile

5.10.2 Citi Bike Main Business

5.10.3 Citi Bike Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Citi Bike Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Citi Bike Recent Developments

5.11 Mobycy

5.11.1 Mobycy Profile

5.11.2 Mobycy Main Business

5.11.3 Mobycy Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Mobycy Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Mobycy Recent Developments

5.12 Nextbike

5.12.1 Nextbike Profile

5.12.2 Nextbike Main Business

5.12.3 Nextbike Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Nextbike Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Nextbike Recent Developments

5.13 Capital Bikeshare

5.13.1 Capital Bikeshare Profile

5.13.2 Capital Bikeshare Main Business

5.13.3 Capital Bikeshare Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Capital Bikeshare Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Capital Bikeshare Recent Developments

5.14 Velib

5.14.1 Velib Profile

5.14.2 Velib Main Business

5.14.3 Velib Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Velib Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Velib Recent Developments

5.15 Call a Bike

5.15.1 Call a Bike Profile

5.15.2 Call a Bike Main Business

5.15.3 Call a Bike Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Call a Bike Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Call a Bike Recent Developments

5.16 Santander Cycles

5.16.1 Santander Cycles Profile

5.16.2 Santander Cycles Main Business

5.16.3 Santander Cycles Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Santander Cycles Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Santander Cycles Recent Developments

5.17 Bicing

5.17.1 Bicing Profile

5.17.2 Bicing Main Business

5.17.3 Bicing Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Bicing Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Bicing Recent Developments

5.18 YEGO

5.18.1 YEGO Profile

5.18.2 YEGO Main Business

5.18.3 YEGO Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 YEGO Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 YEGO Recent Developments

5.19 Wind Mobility

5.19.1 Wind Mobility Profile

5.19.2 Wind Mobility Main Business

5.19.3 Wind Mobility Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Wind Mobility Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Wind Mobility Recent Developments

5.20 Beam

5.20.1 Beam Profile

5.20.2 Beam Main Business

5.20.3 Beam Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Beam Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Beam Recent Developments

5.21 Tier Mobility

5.21.1 Tier Mobility Profile

5.21.2 Tier Mobility Main Business

5.21.3 Tier Mobility Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Tier Mobility Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Tier Mobility Recent Developments

5.22 Voi Technology

5.22.1 Voi Technology Profile

5.22.2 Voi Technology Main Business

5.22.3 Voi Technology Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Voi Technology Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Voi Technology Recent Developments

5.23 Vogo

5.23.1 Vogo Profile

5.23.2 Vogo Main Business

5.23.3 Vogo Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Vogo Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Vogo Recent Developments

5.24 Bolt Mobility

5.24.1 Bolt Mobility Profile

5.24.2 Bolt Mobility Main Business

5.24.3 Bolt Mobility Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Bolt Mobility Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Bolt Mobility Recent Developments

5.25 Razor Share

5.25.1 Razor Share Profile

5.25.2 Razor Share Main Business

5.25.3 Razor Share Micro-Mobility Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Razor Share Micro-Mobility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Razor Share Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Micro-Mobility Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Micro-Mobility Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-Mobility Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Micro-Mobility Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Micro-Mobility Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Micro-Mobility Market Dynamics

11.1 Micro-Mobility Industry Trends

11.2 Micro-Mobility Market Drivers

11.3 Micro-Mobility Market Challenges

11.4 Micro-Mobility Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

