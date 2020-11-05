Micro-LED Sales Market size to reach US$ 1537.8 million by 2026, from US$ 15 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 115.5% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Micro-LED Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Micro-LED Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Micro-LED Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Micro-LED Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc. Market Segment by Product Type: Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels, In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019. Market Segment by Application: , Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV, Others (Automotive Display, etc.), In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Micro-LED Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro-LED Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Micro-LED Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro-LED Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro-LED Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro-LED Sales market

TOC

1 Micro-LED Market Overview

1.1 Micro-LED Product Scope

1.2 Micro-LED Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Small Sized Panels

1.2.3 Medium Sized Panels

1.2.4 Large Size Panels

1.3 Micro-LED Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Cellphone

1.3.3 Wearable Watch Device

1.3.4 AR/VR

1.3.5 TV

1.3.6 Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

1.4 Micro-LED Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Micro-LED Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Micro-LED Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Micro-LED Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Micro-LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Micro-LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Micro-LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Micro-LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Micro-LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Micro-LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Micro-LED Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Micro-LED Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Micro-LED Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Micro-LED Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Micro-LED Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Micro-LED as of 2019)

3.4 Global Micro-LED Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Micro-LED Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Micro-LED Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Micro-LED Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Micro-LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Micro-LED Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Micro-LED Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Micro-LED Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Micro-LED Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Micro-LED Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Micro-LED Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Micro-LED Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Micro-LED Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Micro-LED Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Micro-LED Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Micro-LED Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-LED Business

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.2.2 Apple Business Overview

12.2.3 Apple Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Apple Micro-LED Products Offered

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 Sony

12.3.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sony Business Overview

12.3.3 Sony Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sony Micro-LED Products Offered

12.3.5 Sony Recent Development

12.4 Jbd

12.4.1 Jbd Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jbd Business Overview

12.4.3 Jbd Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Jbd Micro-LED Products Offered

12.4.5 Jbd Recent Development

12.5 Lumens

12.5.1 Lumens Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lumens Business Overview

12.5.3 Lumens Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Lumens Micro-LED Products Offered

12.5.5 Lumens Recent Development

12.6 LG Display

12.6.1 LG Display Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Display Business Overview

12.6.3 LG Display Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 LG Display Micro-LED Products Offered

12.6.5 LG Display Recent Development

12.7 Innolux Corporation

12.7.1 Innolux Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Innolux Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Products Offered

12.7.5 Innolux Corporation Recent Development

12.8 VueReal

12.8.1 VueReal Corporation Information

12.8.2 VueReal Business Overview

12.8.3 VueReal Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 VueReal Micro-LED Products Offered

12.8.5 VueReal Recent Development

12.9 Plessey Semiconductors

12.9.1 Plessey Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.9.2 Plessey Semiconductors Business Overview

12.9.3 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Products Offered

12.9.5 Plessey Semiconductors Recent Development

12.10 AU Optronics

12.10.1 AU Optronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 AU Optronics Business Overview

12.10.3 AU Optronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 AU Optronics Micro-LED Products Offered

12.10.5 AU Optronics Recent Development

12.11 Lumiode

12.11.1 Lumiode Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lumiode Business Overview

12.11.3 Lumiode Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Lumiode Micro-LED Products Offered

12.11.5 Lumiode Recent Development

12.12 eLux, Inc.

12.12.1 eLux, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 eLux, Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Products Offered

12.12.5 eLux, Inc. Recent Development 13 Micro-LED Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Micro-LED Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Micro-LED

13.4 Micro-LED Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Micro-LED Distributors List

14.3 Micro-LED Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Micro-LED Market Trends

15.2 Micro-LED Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Micro-LED Market Challenges

15.4 Micro-LED Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

