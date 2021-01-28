Micro-LED Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Apple, Sony, Jbd

Micro-LED, also known as microLED, mLED or µLED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. Micro-LED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, Micro-LED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency. Along with OLEDs, Micro-LED are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and Micro-LED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, Micro-LED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W. Samsung and Apple have been pushing Micro LED technology, which makes the industry look forward to its development prospects, many companies have entered. For example: Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, LG Display, Lumiode, etc. At present, Samsung technology is relatively leading.The development of the Micro LED industry has spurred the development of upstream raw materials, and many raw material manufacturers are actively developing R&D of Micro LED raw materials.Nowadays, there are five mainly applications of Micro-LED, including Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV and Others. And Cellphone is the main application for Micro-LED, and the Cellphone reached a sales volume of approximately 33492 K Units in 2030, with 59.81% of global sales volume.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Micro-LED Market The global Micro-LED market size is projected to reach US$ 1537.8 million by 2026, from US$ 7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 115.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Micro-LED Scope and Segment Micro-LED market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micro-LED market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc.

Micro-LED Breakdown Data by Type

Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels, In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

Micro-LED Breakdown Data by Application

Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV, Others (Automotive Display, etc.), In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Micro-LED market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Micro-LED market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Micro-LED Market Share Analysis

