Micro-LED Market Overview Industry Demand, Development And Growth Forecast Report 2026|Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens

The global Micro-LED market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Micro-LED market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Micro-LED market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Micro-LED market, such as Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc. Micro-LED They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Micro-LED market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Micro-LED market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Micro-LED market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Micro-LED industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Micro-LED market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Micro-LED market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Micro-LED market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Micro-LED market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Micro-LED Market by Product: , Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels, In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Keyword market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

Global Micro-LED Market by Application: , Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV, Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Micro-LED market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Micro-LED Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro-LED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Micro-LED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro-LED market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro-LED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro-LED market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Micro-LED Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small Sized Panels

1.4.3 Medium Sized Panels

1.4.4 Large Size Panels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cellphone

1.5.3 Wearable Watch Device

1.5.4 AR/VR

1.5.5 TV

1.5.6 Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Micro-LED Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Micro-LED Industry

1.6.1.1 Micro-LED Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Micro-LED Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Micro-LED Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Micro-LED Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Micro-LED Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Micro-LED Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Micro-LED Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Micro-LED Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Micro-LED Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Micro-LED Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Micro-LED Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Micro-LED Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Micro-LED Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Micro-LED Production by Regions

4.1 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Micro-LED Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Micro-LED Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Micro-LED Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Micro-LED Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro-LED Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Micro-LED Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Micro-LED Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Micro-LED Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Micro-LED Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Micro-LED Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Micro-LED Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Micro-LED Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Vietnam

4.7.1 Vietnam Micro-LED Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Vietnam Micro-LED Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Vietnam

4.7.4 Vietnam Micro-LED Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Micro-LED Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Micro-LED Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Micro-LED Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Micro-LED Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Micro-LED Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Micro-LED Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Micro-LED Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Micro-LED Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro-LED Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro-LED Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Micro-LED Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Micro-LED Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Micro-LED Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Micro-LED Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Micro-LED Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Micro-LED Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Micro-LED Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Micro-LED Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Micro-LED Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Samsung Electronics

8.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Electronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Samsung Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Samsung Electronics Product Description

8.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

8.2 Apple

8.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

8.2.2 Apple Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Apple Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Apple Product Description

8.2.5 Apple Recent Development

8.3 Sony

8.3.1 Sony Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sony Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Sony Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Sony Product Description

8.3.5 Sony Recent Development

8.4 Jbd

8.4.1 Jbd Corporation Information

8.4.2 Jbd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Jbd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Jbd Product Description

8.4.5 Jbd Recent Development

8.5 Lumens

8.5.1 Lumens Corporation Information

8.5.2 Lumens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Lumens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Lumens Product Description

8.5.5 Lumens Recent Development

8.6 LG Display

8.6.1 LG Display Corporation Information

8.6.2 LG Display Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 LG Display Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 LG Display Product Description

8.6.5 LG Display Recent Development

8.7 Innolux Corporation

8.7.1 Innolux Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Innolux Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Innolux Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Innolux Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Innolux Corporation Recent Development

8.8 VueReal

8.8.1 VueReal Corporation Information

8.8.2 VueReal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 VueReal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 VueReal Product Description

8.8.5 VueReal Recent Development

8.9 Plessey Semiconductors

8.9.1 Plessey Semiconductors Corporation Information

8.9.2 Plessey Semiconductors Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Plessey Semiconductors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Plessey Semiconductors Product Description

8.9.5 Plessey Semiconductors Recent Development

8.10 AU Optronics

8.10.1 AU Optronics Corporation Information

8.10.2 AU Optronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 AU Optronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 AU Optronics Product Description

8.10.5 AU Optronics Recent Development

8.11 Lumiode

8.11.1 Lumiode Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lumiode Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Lumiode Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Lumiode Product Description

8.11.5 Lumiode Recent Development

8.12 eLux, Inc.

8.12.1 eLux, Inc. Corporation Information

8.12.2 eLux, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 eLux, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 eLux, Inc. Product Description

8.12.5 eLux, Inc. Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Micro-LED Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Micro-LED Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Micro-LED Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Vietnam 10 Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Micro-LED Sales Channels

11.2.2 Micro-LED Distributors

11.3 Micro-LED Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Micro-LED Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

