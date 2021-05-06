Micro Irrigation System Market Break Down By Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast By 2065 Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, The Toro

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Micro Irrigation System Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Micro Irrigation System market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Micro Irrigation System market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Micro Irrigation System market.

The research report on the global Micro Irrigation System market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Micro Irrigation System market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Micro Irrigation System research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Micro Irrigation System market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Micro Irrigation System market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Micro Irrigation System market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Micro Irrigation System Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Micro Irrigation System market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Micro Irrigation System market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Micro Irrigation System Market Leading Players

Netafim, Jain Irrigation Systems, The Toro, Rain Bird, Hunter, Valmont, Rivulis, Lindsay, Reinke

Micro Irrigation System Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Micro Irrigation System market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Micro Irrigation System market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Micro Irrigation System Segmentation by Product

Drip Irrigation, Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation, Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation, Traditional Sprinklers, Central Pivot Sprinklers, Lateral Move Sprinklers Micro Irrigation System

Micro Irrigation System Segmentation by Application

, Small Farmers, Large Private & Corporate Farming, Government, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Micro Irrigation System market?

How will the global Micro Irrigation System market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Micro Irrigation System market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Micro Irrigation System market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Micro Irrigation System market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro Irrigation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Drip Irrigation

1.2.3 Micro/Mini Sprinkler Irrigation

1.2.4 Conventional Sprinkler Irrigation

1.2.5 Traditional Sprinklers

1.2.6 Central Pivot Sprinklers

1.2.7 Lateral Move Sprinklers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Micro Irrigation System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small Farmers

1.3.3 Large Private & Corporate Farming

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Micro Irrigation System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Micro Irrigation System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Micro Irrigation System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Micro Irrigation System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Micro Irrigation System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Micro Irrigation System Market Trends

2.3.2 Micro Irrigation System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Micro Irrigation System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Micro Irrigation System Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Micro Irrigation System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Micro Irrigation System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Micro Irrigation System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Micro Irrigation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Micro Irrigation System Revenue

3.4 Global Micro Irrigation System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Micro Irrigation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Micro Irrigation System Revenue in 2020

3.5 Micro Irrigation System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Micro Irrigation System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Micro Irrigation System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Micro Irrigation System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Micro Irrigation System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Micro Irrigation System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Micro Irrigation System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Micro Irrigation System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Micro Irrigation System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Netafim

11.1.1 Netafim Company Details

11.1.2 Netafim Business Overview

11.1.3 Netafim Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.1.4 Netafim Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Netafim Recent Development

11.2 Jain Irrigation Systems

11.2.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.2.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

11.3 The Toro

11.3.1 The Toro Company Details

11.3.2 The Toro Business Overview

11.3.3 The Toro Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.3.4 The Toro Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 The Toro Recent Development

11.4 Rain Bird

11.4.1 Rain Bird Company Details

11.4.2 Rain Bird Business Overview

11.4.3 Rain Bird Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.4.4 Rain Bird Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

11.5 Hunter

11.5.1 Hunter Company Details

11.5.2 Hunter Business Overview

11.5.3 Hunter Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.5.4 Hunter Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Hunter Recent Development

11.6 Valmont

11.6.1 Valmont Company Details

11.6.2 Valmont Business Overview

11.6.3 Valmont Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.6.4 Valmont Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Valmont Recent Development

11.7 Rivulis

11.7.1 Rivulis Company Details

11.7.2 Rivulis Business Overview

11.7.3 Rivulis Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.7.4 Rivulis Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Rivulis Recent Development

11.8 Lindsay

11.8.1 Lindsay Company Details

11.8.2 Lindsay Business Overview

11.8.3 Lindsay Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.8.4 Lindsay Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Lindsay Recent Development

11.9 Reinke

11.9.1 Reinke Company Details

11.9.2 Reinke Business Overview

11.9.3 Reinke Micro Irrigation System Introduction

11.9.4 Reinke Revenue in Micro Irrigation System Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Reinke Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

