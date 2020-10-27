Micro Inverter Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Enphase Energy, ABB Group, SunPower, SMA Solar Technology, Delta Energy Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Micro Inverter market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Micro Inverter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Micro Inverter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Micro Inverter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Micro Inverter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Micro Inverter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Micro Inverter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Micro Inverter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Micro Inverter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Micro Inverter Market Research Report: Enphase Energy, ABB Group, SunPower, SMA Solar Technology, Delta Energy Systems, SolarEdge Technologies, ReneSola, Siemens, P&P Energy Technology, Involar, Alencon Systems, Delta Energy, Altenergy Power, Ampt, Array Power, Chilicon Power, i-Energy, KACO New Energy, Petra Systems, Solantro, Sparq Systems, Tigo Energy

Types: Single-phase

Three-phase



Applications: Residential

Commercial



The Micro Inverter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Micro Inverter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Micro Inverter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Micro Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro Inverter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro Inverter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Micro Inverter Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Micro Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-phase

1.4.3 Three-phase

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micro Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micro Inverter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Micro Inverter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Micro Inverter Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Micro Inverter, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Micro Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Micro Inverter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Micro Inverter Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Micro Inverter Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Micro Inverter Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Micro Inverter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Micro Inverter Production by Regions

4.1 Global Micro Inverter Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Micro Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Micro Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Micro Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Micro Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Micro Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Micro Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Micro Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Micro Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Micro Inverter Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Micro Inverter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Micro Inverter Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Micro Inverter Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Micro Inverter Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Micro Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Micro Inverter Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Micro Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro Inverter Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Micro Inverter Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Micro Inverter Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Micro Inverter Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Micro Inverter Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Micro Inverter Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Micro Inverter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Micro Inverter Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Micro Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Micro Inverter Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Micro Inverter Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Micro Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Micro Inverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Micro Inverter Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Enphase Energy

8.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

8.1.2 Enphase Energy Overview

8.1.3 Enphase Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Enphase Energy Product Description

8.1.5 Enphase Energy Related Developments

8.2 ABB Group

8.2.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Group Overview

8.2.3 ABB Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ABB Group Product Description

8.2.5 ABB Group Related Developments

8.3 SunPower

8.3.1 SunPower Corporation Information

8.3.2 SunPower Overview

8.3.3 SunPower Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SunPower Product Description

8.3.5 SunPower Related Developments

8.4 SMA Solar Technology

8.4.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 SMA Solar Technology Overview

8.4.3 SMA Solar Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SMA Solar Technology Product Description

8.4.5 SMA Solar Technology Related Developments

8.5 Delta Energy Systems

8.5.1 Delta Energy Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Delta Energy Systems Overview

8.5.3 Delta Energy Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Delta Energy Systems Product Description

8.5.5 Delta Energy Systems Related Developments

8.6 SolarEdge Technologies

8.6.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

8.6.2 SolarEdge Technologies Overview

8.6.3 SolarEdge Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SolarEdge Technologies Product Description

8.6.5 SolarEdge Technologies Related Developments

8.7 ReneSola

8.7.1 ReneSola Corporation Information

8.7.2 ReneSola Overview

8.7.3 ReneSola Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ReneSola Product Description

8.7.5 ReneSola Related Developments

8.8 Siemens

8.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.8.2 Siemens Overview

8.8.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Siemens Product Description

8.8.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.9 P&P Energy Technology

8.9.1 P&P Energy Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 P&P Energy Technology Overview

8.9.3 P&P Energy Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 P&P Energy Technology Product Description

8.9.5 P&P Energy Technology Related Developments

8.10 Involar

8.10.1 Involar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Involar Overview

8.10.3 Involar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Involar Product Description

8.10.5 Involar Related Developments

8.11 Alencon Systems

8.11.1 Alencon Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alencon Systems Overview

8.11.3 Alencon Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Alencon Systems Product Description

8.11.5 Alencon Systems Related Developments

8.12 Delta Energy

8.12.1 Delta Energy Corporation Information

8.12.2 Delta Energy Overview

8.12.3 Delta Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Delta Energy Product Description

8.12.5 Delta Energy Related Developments

8.13 Altenergy Power

8.13.1 Altenergy Power Corporation Information

8.13.2 Altenergy Power Overview

8.13.3 Altenergy Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Altenergy Power Product Description

8.13.5 Altenergy Power Related Developments

8.14 Ampt

8.14.1 Ampt Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ampt Overview

8.14.3 Ampt Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Ampt Product Description

8.14.5 Ampt Related Developments

8.15 Array Power

8.15.1 Array Power Corporation Information

8.15.2 Array Power Overview

8.15.3 Array Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Array Power Product Description

8.15.5 Array Power Related Developments

8.16 Chilicon Power

8.16.1 Chilicon Power Corporation Information

8.16.2 Chilicon Power Overview

8.16.3 Chilicon Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Chilicon Power Product Description

8.16.5 Chilicon Power Related Developments

8.17 i-Energy

8.17.1 i-Energy Corporation Information

8.17.2 i-Energy Overview

8.17.3 i-Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 i-Energy Product Description

8.17.5 i-Energy Related Developments

8.18 KACO New Energy

8.18.1 KACO New Energy Corporation Information

8.18.2 KACO New Energy Overview

8.18.3 KACO New Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 KACO New Energy Product Description

8.18.5 KACO New Energy Related Developments

8.19 Petra Systems

8.19.1 Petra Systems Corporation Information

8.19.2 Petra Systems Overview

8.19.3 Petra Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Petra Systems Product Description

8.19.5 Petra Systems Related Developments

8.20 Solantro

8.20.1 Solantro Corporation Information

8.20.2 Solantro Overview

8.20.3 Solantro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Solantro Product Description

8.20.5 Solantro Related Developments

8.21 Sparq Systems

8.21.1 Sparq Systems Corporation Information

8.21.2 Sparq Systems Overview

8.21.3 Sparq Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Sparq Systems Product Description

8.21.5 Sparq Systems Related Developments

8.22 Tigo Energy

8.22.1 Tigo Energy Corporation Information

8.22.2 Tigo Energy Overview

8.22.3 Tigo Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Tigo Energy Product Description

8.22.5 Tigo Energy Related Developments

9 Micro Inverter Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Micro Inverter Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Micro Inverter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Micro Inverter Sales Channels

11.2.2 Micro Inverter Distributors

11.3 Micro Inverter Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Micro Inverter Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Micro Inverter Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Micro Inverter Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

