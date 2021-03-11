Micro Inverter Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Enphase Energy, ABB Group, SunPower, SMA Solar Technology, Delta Energy Systems

“
The report titled Global Micro Inverter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Micro Inverter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Micro Inverter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Micro Inverter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Micro Inverter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Micro Inverter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Micro Inverter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Micro Inverter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Micro Inverter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Micro Inverter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Micro Inverter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Micro Inverter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Enphase Energy, ABB Group, SunPower, SMA Solar Technology, Delta Energy Systems, SolarEdge Technologies, ReneSola, Siemens, P&P Energy Technology, Involar, Alencon Systems, Delta Energy, Altenergy Power, Ampt, Array Power, Chilicon Power, i-Energy, KACO New Energy, Petra Systems, Solantro, Sparq Systems, Tigo Energy
Market Segmentation by Product: Single-phase
Three-phase
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Commercial
The Micro Inverter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Micro Inverter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Micro Inverter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Micro Inverter market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Micro Inverter industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Micro Inverter market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Micro Inverter market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro Inverter market?
Table of Contents:
1 Micro Inverter Market Overview
1.1 Micro Inverter Product Scope
1.2 Micro Inverter Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Single-phase
1.2.3 Three-phase
1.3 Micro Inverter Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Micro Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Micro Inverter Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Micro Inverter Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Micro Inverter Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Micro Inverter Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Micro Inverter Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Micro Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Micro Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Micro Inverter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Micro Inverter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Micro Inverter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Micro Inverter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Micro Inverter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Micro Inverter Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Micro Inverter Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Micro Inverter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Micro Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro Inverter as of 2020)
3.4 Global Micro Inverter Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Micro Inverter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Micro Inverter Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Micro Inverter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Micro Inverter Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Micro Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Micro Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Micro Inverter Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Micro Inverter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Micro Inverter Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Micro Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Micro Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Micro Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Micro Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Micro Inverter Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Micro Inverter Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Micro Inverter Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Micro Inverter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Micro Inverter Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Micro Inverter Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Micro Inverter Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Micro Inverter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Micro Inverter Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Micro Inverter Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Micro Inverter Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Micro Inverter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Micro Inverter Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Micro Inverter Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Micro Inverter Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Micro Inverter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Pcs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Pcs Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Micro Inverter Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Micro Inverter Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Micro Inverter Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Micro Inverter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Micro Inverter Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro Inverter Business
12.1 Enphase Energy
12.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information
12.1.2 Enphase Energy Business Overview
12.1.3 Enphase Energy Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Enphase Energy Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.1.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development
12.2 ABB Group
12.2.1 ABB Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 ABB Group Business Overview
12.2.3 ABB Group Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ABB Group Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.2.5 ABB Group Recent Development
12.3 SunPower
12.3.1 SunPower Corporation Information
12.3.2 SunPower Business Overview
12.3.3 SunPower Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 SunPower Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.3.5 SunPower Recent Development
12.4 SMA Solar Technology
12.4.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information
12.4.2 SMA Solar Technology Business Overview
12.4.3 SMA Solar Technology Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SMA Solar Technology Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.4.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Development
12.5 Delta Energy Systems
12.5.1 Delta Energy Systems Corporation Information
12.5.2 Delta Energy Systems Business Overview
12.5.3 Delta Energy Systems Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Delta Energy Systems Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.5.5 Delta Energy Systems Recent Development
12.6 SolarEdge Technologies
12.6.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information
12.6.2 SolarEdge Technologies Business Overview
12.6.3 SolarEdge Technologies Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SolarEdge Technologies Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.6.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development
12.7 ReneSola
12.7.1 ReneSola Corporation Information
12.7.2 ReneSola Business Overview
12.7.3 ReneSola Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 ReneSola Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.7.5 ReneSola Recent Development
12.8 Siemens
12.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.8.2 Siemens Business Overview
12.8.3 Siemens Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Siemens Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.9 P&P Energy Technology
12.9.1 P&P Energy Technology Corporation Information
12.9.2 P&P Energy Technology Business Overview
12.9.3 P&P Energy Technology Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 P&P Energy Technology Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.9.5 P&P Energy Technology Recent Development
12.10 Involar
12.10.1 Involar Corporation Information
12.10.2 Involar Business Overview
12.10.3 Involar Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Involar Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.10.5 Involar Recent Development
12.11 Alencon Systems
12.11.1 Alencon Systems Corporation Information
12.11.2 Alencon Systems Business Overview
12.11.3 Alencon Systems Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Alencon Systems Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.11.5 Alencon Systems Recent Development
12.12 Delta Energy
12.12.1 Delta Energy Corporation Information
12.12.2 Delta Energy Business Overview
12.12.3 Delta Energy Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Delta Energy Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.12.5 Delta Energy Recent Development
12.13 Altenergy Power
12.13.1 Altenergy Power Corporation Information
12.13.2 Altenergy Power Business Overview
12.13.3 Altenergy Power Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Altenergy Power Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.13.5 Altenergy Power Recent Development
12.14 Ampt
12.14.1 Ampt Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ampt Business Overview
12.14.3 Ampt Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ampt Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.14.5 Ampt Recent Development
12.15 Array Power
12.15.1 Array Power Corporation Information
12.15.2 Array Power Business Overview
12.15.3 Array Power Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Array Power Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.15.5 Array Power Recent Development
12.16 Chilicon Power
12.16.1 Chilicon Power Corporation Information
12.16.2 Chilicon Power Business Overview
12.16.3 Chilicon Power Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Chilicon Power Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.16.5 Chilicon Power Recent Development
12.17 i-Energy
12.17.1 i-Energy Corporation Information
12.17.2 i-Energy Business Overview
12.17.3 i-Energy Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 i-Energy Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.17.5 i-Energy Recent Development
12.18 KACO New Energy
12.18.1 KACO New Energy Corporation Information
12.18.2 KACO New Energy Business Overview
12.18.3 KACO New Energy Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 KACO New Energy Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.18.5 KACO New Energy Recent Development
12.19 Petra Systems
12.19.1 Petra Systems Corporation Information
12.19.2 Petra Systems Business Overview
12.19.3 Petra Systems Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Petra Systems Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.19.5 Petra Systems Recent Development
12.20 Solantro
12.20.1 Solantro Corporation Information
12.20.2 Solantro Business Overview
12.20.3 Solantro Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Solantro Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.20.5 Solantro Recent Development
12.21 Sparq Systems
12.21.1 Sparq Systems Corporation Information
12.21.2 Sparq Systems Business Overview
12.21.3 Sparq Systems Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Sparq Systems Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.21.5 Sparq Systems Recent Development
12.22 Tigo Energy
12.22.1 Tigo Energy Corporation Information
12.22.2 Tigo Energy Business Overview
12.22.3 Tigo Energy Micro Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Tigo Energy Micro Inverter Products Offered
12.22.5 Tigo Energy Recent Development
13 Micro Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Micro Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Micro Inverter
13.4 Micro Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Micro Inverter Distributors List
14.3 Micro Inverter Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Micro Inverter Market Trends
15.2 Micro Inverter Drivers
15.3 Micro Inverter Market Challenges
15.4 Micro Inverter Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
