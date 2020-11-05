Micro-D Connectors Sales Market size to reach US$ 198 million by 2026, from US$ 136 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Micro-D Connectors Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Micro-D Connectors Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Micro-D Connectors Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Micro-D Connectors Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Amphenol, Glenair, ITT Cannon, Bel Fuse Inc., Ulti-Mate Connector, Omnetics Connector, Axon’ Cable, Smiths Interconnect, AirBorn, Inc., Molex, TE Connectivity, Souriau, NorComp, Cristek Interconnects, Nicomatic, Hermetic Solutions Group, C&K Switches, Comtronic GmbH, Sunkye, ChuangLian Electronic Component Market Segment by Product Type: Metal Shell Micro-D Connectors, Plastic Shell Micro-D Connectors, Others, According to the segmentation of types, there are major two type of micro-D connectors segment by the materials of shell, they are metal shell and plastic shell, also includes little composite shell micro-D connectors, which only accounts about 1.96% in 2019, but expected to increase in the future. Market Segment by Application: , Military & Defense, Space Application, Aviation & UAV, Medical Devices, Industrial Application, Others, Micro-D connectors mainly used in military & defense, aviation & UAV application, and also used in many other industroes. In 2019, military & defense sector hold a market share of 36.14%. Then followed by the aviation & UAV which account for 19.99%. Also huge demand from space application and industrial application.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Micro-D Connectors Sales market.

