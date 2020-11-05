Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market size to reach US$ 143.7 million by 2026, from US$ 85 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Hamamatsu Photonics, PHOTONIS, Incom, Baspik, North Night Vision, Tectra GmbH, Topag Market Segment by Product Type: Circular MCP, Rectangular MCP, Other, The segment of circular MCP holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 73%. Market Segment by Application: , Night Vision Devices, Experimental Physics, Medical Diagnosis, Other, The night vision devices and experimental physics hold important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 75% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales market.

TOC

1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Overview

1.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Product Scope

1.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Circular MCP

1.2.3 Rectangular MCP

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Night Vision Devices

1.3.3 Experimental Physics

1.3.4 Medical Diagnosis

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Micro-channel Plate (MCP) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Business

12.1 Hamamatsu Photonics

12.1.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hamamatsu Photonics Business Overview

12.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hamamatsu Photonics Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.1.5 Hamamatsu Photonics Recent Development

12.2 PHOTONIS

12.2.1 PHOTONIS Corporation Information

12.2.2 PHOTONIS Business Overview

12.2.3 PHOTONIS Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 PHOTONIS Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.2.5 PHOTONIS Recent Development

12.3 Incom

12.3.1 Incom Corporation Information

12.3.2 Incom Business Overview

12.3.3 Incom Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Incom Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.3.5 Incom Recent Development

12.4 Baspik

12.4.1 Baspik Corporation Information

12.4.2 Baspik Business Overview

12.4.3 Baspik Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Baspik Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.4.5 Baspik Recent Development

12.5 North Night Vision

12.5.1 North Night Vision Corporation Information

12.5.2 North Night Vision Business Overview

12.5.3 North Night Vision Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 North Night Vision Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.5.5 North Night Vision Recent Development

12.6 Tectra GmbH

12.6.1 Tectra GmbH Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tectra GmbH Business Overview

12.6.3 Tectra GmbH Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Tectra GmbH Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Tectra GmbH Recent Development

12.7 Topag

12.7.1 Topag Corporation Information

12.7.2 Topag Business Overview

12.7.3 Topag Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Topag Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Products Offered

12.7.5 Topag Recent Development

… 13 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Micro-channel Plate (MCP)

13.4 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Distributors List

14.3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Trends

15.2 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Challenges

15.4 Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

