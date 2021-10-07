Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2027 | SABIC, LyondellBasell, Indorama Ventures

“
The report titled Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
SABIC, LyondellBasell, Indorama Ventures, Ecofuel (Eni), RelianceIndustries, SIBUR, Evonik Industries, Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited, WanhuaChemical, Panjin Heyun Industrial Group, Anruijia Group, LuQing Petrochemical, SHIDA SHENGHUA, Debaolu Co., Ltd., Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical, Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical
Market Segmentation by Product:
Dehydromethyl tert butyl ether
Isomerized methyl tert butyl ether
PO/MTBE co-production
Market Segmentation by Application:
Gasoline Blending
Medicine
Others
The Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Dehydromethyl tert butyl ether
1.2.3 Isomerized methyl tert butyl ether
1.2.4 PO/MTBE co-production
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Gasoline Blending
1.3.3 Medicine
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Production
2.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 SABIC
12.1.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.1.2 SABIC Overview
12.1.3 SABIC Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 SABIC Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.1.5 SABIC Recent Developments
12.2 LyondellBasell
12.2.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information
12.2.2 LyondellBasell Overview
12.2.3 LyondellBasell Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LyondellBasell Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.2.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments
12.3 Indorama Ventures
12.3.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information
12.3.2 Indorama Ventures Overview
12.3.3 Indorama Ventures Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Indorama Ventures Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.3.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments
12.4 Ecofuel (Eni)
12.4.1 Ecofuel (Eni) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ecofuel (Eni) Overview
12.4.3 Ecofuel (Eni) Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ecofuel (Eni) Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.4.5 Ecofuel (Eni) Recent Developments
12.5 RelianceIndustries
12.5.1 RelianceIndustries Corporation Information
12.5.2 RelianceIndustries Overview
12.5.3 RelianceIndustries Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 RelianceIndustries Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.5.5 RelianceIndustries Recent Developments
12.6 SIBUR
12.6.1 SIBUR Corporation Information
12.6.2 SIBUR Overview
12.6.3 SIBUR Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SIBUR Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.6.5 SIBUR Recent Developments
12.7 Evonik Industries
12.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information
12.7.2 Evonik Industries Overview
12.7.3 Evonik Industries Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Evonik Industries Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments
12.8 Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited
12.8.1 Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited Corporation Information
12.8.2 Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited Overview
12.8.3 Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.8.5 Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited Recent Developments
12.9 WanhuaChemical
12.9.1 WanhuaChemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 WanhuaChemical Overview
12.9.3 WanhuaChemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 WanhuaChemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.9.5 WanhuaChemical Recent Developments
12.10 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group
12.10.1 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Overview
12.10.3 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.10.5 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Recent Developments
12.11 Anruijia Group
12.11.1 Anruijia Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Anruijia Group Overview
12.11.3 Anruijia Group Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Anruijia Group Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.11.5 Anruijia Group Recent Developments
12.12 LuQing Petrochemical
12.12.1 LuQing Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 LuQing Petrochemical Overview
12.12.3 LuQing Petrochemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 LuQing Petrochemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.12.5 LuQing Petrochemical Recent Developments
12.13 SHIDA SHENGHUA
12.13.1 SHIDA SHENGHUA Corporation Information
12.13.2 SHIDA SHENGHUA Overview
12.13.3 SHIDA SHENGHUA Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 SHIDA SHENGHUA Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.13.5 SHIDA SHENGHUA Recent Developments
12.14 Debaolu Co., Ltd.
12.14.1 Debaolu Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.14.2 Debaolu Co., Ltd. Overview
12.14.3 Debaolu Co., Ltd. Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Debaolu Co., Ltd. Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.14.5 Debaolu Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.15 Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical
12.15.1 Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical Overview
12.15.3 Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.15.5 Shandong Cheng Tai Chemical Recent Developments
12.16 Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical
12.16.1 Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical Overview
12.16.3 Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Product Description
12.16.5 Sinpec Yanshan Petrochemical Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Distributors
13.5 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry Trends
14.2 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Drivers
14.3 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Challenges
14.4 Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
