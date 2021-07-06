Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2021-2027 | Intech, Albemarle, ICL Industrial Products, Champon Millennium Chemical

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Intech, Albemarle, ICL Industrial Products, Champon Millennium Chemical, CHEMCHINA, Fumigation Service and Supply, Douglas Products, Kanesho Soil Treatment, LANXESS

By Types:

100% Purity

98% Purity



By Applications:

Agriculture

Residential

Transportation Services

Warehouses

Food Plant

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 100% Purity

1.2.3 98% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Transportation Services

1.3.5 Warehouses

1.3.6 Food Plant

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Production

2.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Methyl Bromide Fumigate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Methyl Bromide Fumigate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Intech

12.1.1 Intech Corporation Information

12.1.2 Intech Overview

12.1.3 Intech Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Intech Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.1.5 Intech Recent Developments

12.2 Albemarle

12.2.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Albemarle Overview

12.2.3 Albemarle Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Albemarle Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.2.5 Albemarle Recent Developments

12.3 ICL Industrial Products

12.3.1 ICL Industrial Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 ICL Industrial Products Overview

12.3.3 ICL Industrial Products Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ICL Industrial Products Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.3.5 ICL Industrial Products Recent Developments

12.4 Champon Millennium Chemical

12.4.1 Champon Millennium Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Champon Millennium Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Champon Millennium Chemical Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Champon Millennium Chemical Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.4.5 Champon Millennium Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 CHEMCHINA

12.5.1 CHEMCHINA Corporation Information

12.5.2 CHEMCHINA Overview

12.5.3 CHEMCHINA Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CHEMCHINA Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.5.5 CHEMCHINA Recent Developments

12.6 Fumigation Service and Supply

12.6.1 Fumigation Service and Supply Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fumigation Service and Supply Overview

12.6.3 Fumigation Service and Supply Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fumigation Service and Supply Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.6.5 Fumigation Service and Supply Recent Developments

12.7 Douglas Products

12.7.1 Douglas Products Corporation Information

12.7.2 Douglas Products Overview

12.7.3 Douglas Products Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Douglas Products Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.7.5 Douglas Products Recent Developments

12.8 Kanesho Soil Treatment

12.8.1 Kanesho Soil Treatment Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kanesho Soil Treatment Overview

12.8.3 Kanesho Soil Treatment Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kanesho Soil Treatment Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.8.5 Kanesho Soil Treatment Recent Developments

12.9 LANXESS

12.9.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.9.2 LANXESS Overview

12.9.3 LANXESS Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LANXESS Methyl Bromide Fumigate Product Description

12.9.5 LANXESS Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Distributors

13.5 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Industry Trends

14.2 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Drivers

14.3 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Challenges

14.4 Methyl Bromide Fumigate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Methyl Bromide Fumigate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

