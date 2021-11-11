Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS

“

The report titled Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metalworking Fluid Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metalworking Fluid Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, Solvay, Univar Solutions, Nelson Brothers, Yucheng Chemical, Starry Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids



The Metalworking Fluid Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metalworking Fluid Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metalworking Fluid Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lubricity Agents

1.2.3 Emulsifiers

1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.5 Defoamers

1.2.6 Amines（Specialty amines）`

1.2.7 Biocides

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal Removal Fluids

1.3.3 Metal Treating Fluids

1.3.4 Metal Forming Fluids

1.3.5 Metal Protecting Fluids

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metalworking Fluid Additives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metalworking Fluid Additives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Metalworking Fluid Additives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Metalworking Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metalworking Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lubrizol

12.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lubrizol Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.2 Afton

12.2.1 Afton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Afton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Afton Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.2.5 Afton Recent Development

12.3 FUCHS

12.3.1 FUCHS Corporation Information

12.3.2 FUCHS Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FUCHS Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.3.5 FUCHS Recent Development

12.4 Ingevity

12.4.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingevity Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ingevity Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.4.5 Ingevity Recent Development

12.5 Chevron Oronite

12.5.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chevron Oronite Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Chevron Oronite Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.5.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

12.6 Dover Chemical

12.6.1 Dover Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dover Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dover Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.6.5 Dover Chemical Recent Development

12.7 Evonik Industries

12.7.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evonik Industries Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.8.5 BASF Recent Development

12.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals

12.9.1 Vanderbilt Chemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vanderbilt Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vanderbilt Chemicals Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.9.5 Vanderbilt Chemicals Recent Development

12.10 Dow

12.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dow Metalworking Fluid Additives Products Offered

12.10.5 Dow Recent Development

12.12 Univar Solutions

12.12.1 Univar Solutions Corporation Information

12.12.2 Univar Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Univar Solutions Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Univar Solutions Products Offered

12.12.5 Univar Solutions Recent Development

12.13 Nelson Brothers

12.13.1 Nelson Brothers Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nelson Brothers Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nelson Brothers Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nelson Brothers Products Offered

12.13.5 Nelson Brothers Recent Development

12.14 Yucheng Chemical

12.14.1 Yucheng Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yucheng Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Yucheng Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yucheng Chemical Products Offered

12.14.5 Yucheng Chemical Recent Development

12.15 Starry Chemical

12.15.1 Starry Chemical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Starry Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Starry Chemical Metalworking Fluid Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Starry Chemical Products Offered

12.15.5 Starry Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Metalworking Fluid Additives Industry Trends

13.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Drivers

13.3 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Challenges

13.4 Metalworking Fluid Additives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metalworking Fluid Additives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”